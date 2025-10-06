Sun Siyam Resorts celebrates 35th anniversary with global Instagram giveaway

Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the launch of its global Instagram giveaway, Win the Maldivian Spirit, marking a key milestone in the group’s 35th anniversary celebrations of Maldivian hospitality. Running from October to November 2025, the campaign invites travellers from around the world to experience the Maldives in style, with one winner and three companions receiving a seven-night stay at any resort within the Sun Siyam Lifestyle Collection.

The prize includes a 24-hour all-inclusive package, airport transfers, a luxury spa treatment, a private dining experience, and a choice between diving or watersports adventures.

The initiative coincides with the unveiling of Sun Siyam Resorts’ brand (r)evolution — a transformation that extends beyond a visual refresh. Centred on the new brand statement, The Home of the Maldivian Spirit, the rebrand unites all six resorts under The House of Siyam, now grouped into three distinctive collections: Luxury, Privé, and Lifestyle. Alongside this, the brand has introduced new Signature Experiences and launched Siyam Rewards to strengthen guest engagement.

Participation in the giveaway is straightforward:

Follow @sunsiyamresorts on Instagram

Like the giveaway post

Open globally, the campaign seeks to grow Sun Siyam’s online community while showcasing its refreshed identity. Through engaging reels, influencer collaborations, and interactive content, the campaign aims to share a glimpse of the authentic warmth and spirit that define Maldivian hospitality.

“We are thrilled to share the Maldivian Spirit with a global audience through this campaign,” said Shammun Mohamed, Director of Digital Communications at Sun Siyam. “This is not just a chance to win a holiday; it’s an invitation to experience the beauty, warmth, and unforgettable moments that define Sun Siyam.”

The giveaway will close on 25 November 2025, with the winner announced on 30 November 2025 via @sunsiyamresorts on Instagram, where all campaign details are available.