Featured
Sun Siyam Resorts celebrates 35th anniversary with global Instagram giveaway
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the launch of its global Instagram giveaway, Win the Maldivian Spirit, marking a key milestone in the group’s 35th anniversary celebrations of Maldivian hospitality. Running from October to November 2025, the campaign invites travellers from around the world to experience the Maldives in style, with one winner and three companions receiving a seven-night stay at any resort within the Sun Siyam Lifestyle Collection.
The prize includes a 24-hour all-inclusive package, airport transfers, a luxury spa treatment, a private dining experience, and a choice between diving or watersports adventures.
The initiative coincides with the unveiling of Sun Siyam Resorts’ brand (r)evolution — a transformation that extends beyond a visual refresh. Centred on the new brand statement, The Home of the Maldivian Spirit, the rebrand unites all six resorts under The House of Siyam, now grouped into three distinctive collections: Luxury, Privé, and Lifestyle. Alongside this, the brand has introduced new Signature Experiences and launched Siyam Rewards to strengthen guest engagement.
Participation in the giveaway is straightforward:
- Follow @sunsiyamresorts on Instagram
- Like the giveaway post
Open globally, the campaign seeks to grow Sun Siyam’s online community while showcasing its refreshed identity. Through engaging reels, influencer collaborations, and interactive content, the campaign aims to share a glimpse of the authentic warmth and spirit that define Maldivian hospitality.
“We are thrilled to share the Maldivian Spirit with a global audience through this campaign,” said Shammun Mohamed, Director of Digital Communications at Sun Siyam. “This is not just a chance to win a holiday; it’s an invitation to experience the beauty, warmth, and unforgettable moments that define Sun Siyam.”
The giveaway will close on 25 November 2025, with the winner announced on 30 November 2025 via @sunsiyamresorts on Instagram, where all campaign details are available.
Featured
Sun, sea, and serenity: Villa Nautica’s Winter Escape awaits
Villa Nautica is inviting travellers to escape the winter chill and embrace the warmth of the Maldives with its Winter Escape Offer, providing up to 20% off stays. Conveniently located just 20 minutes by speedboat from Malé, the resort combines contemporary design with authentic Maldivian hospitality, creating an ideal island retreat for the season.
Nestled among pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters, Villa Nautica features beach pool villas, overwater villas, and ocean suites, each designed for comfort and offering sweeping ocean views. Guests can explore the lagoon with the resort’s PADI Five-Star Dive Centre, indulge in rejuvenating treatments at the Araamu Spa, or unwind by the island’s signature infinity pool—recently named the Best Pool in the Maldives at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025.
Culinary experiences at Villa Nautica span global flavours, from Japanese and Italian to fresh seafood and international cuisine. Evenings are marked by live music and cocktails beneath the stars. Families are catered for with engaging activities at the Wavy Navy Kids Club, while couples can enjoy tranquil moments along the shoreline.
Committed to sustainability, Villa Nautica proudly holds Green Key certification, underscoring its dedication to responsible tourism. The resort utilises solar power, has eliminated single-use plastics, and supports coral restoration projects to protect marine biodiversity.
Guests booking directly through villaresorts.com can enjoy exclusive benefits, flexible booking options, and the best available rates.
Drink
Toast to heritage: JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING host Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer
In October, JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING — two of the Maldives’ foremost luxury destinations — hosted Domaines Ott by Louis Roederer for an exclusive series of wine experiences.
The events, held on 1 October at JOALI Maldives and on 3 October at JOALI BEING, offered guests a rare insight into the heritage and craftsmanship of one of the world’s most esteemed winemaking houses.
The evenings were led by Jean François Ott, General Manager of Domaines Ott and fourth-generation custodian of the family estate. Under his guidance, guests embarked on a curated journey through fine rosés and champagnes, uncovering the artistry, legacy, and innovation that define Domaines Ott’s distinguished wines.
Established nearly 130 years ago, Domaines Ott has become a benchmark of Provençal winemaking, producing exceptional rosés, whites, and reds from the Côtes de Provence and Bandol appellations. Guided by a philosophy rooted in respect for terroir and family heritage, the house continues to set the standard for wines of depth and character.
Today, Domaines Ott’s vineyards are certified organic, though the estate’s sustainable ethos long predates formal certification. The artisanal viticultural approach initiated by founder Marcel Ott has endured across four generations, safeguarding the land and inspiring the creation of wines that reflect authenticity, vitality, and timeless quality.
At the helm of Domaines Ott, Jean François Ott has upheld a delicate balance between tradition and innovation. Under his leadership, the estate has achieved global recognition, including the title of European Winery of the Year 2022 by Wine Enthusiast. His philosophy evokes a deep connection to time and place: “Provence is a land of contrasts that offers itself to those who know how to listen and wait. Everything here invites us to reap the benefits of time — the ultimate luxury.”
The collaboration between JOALI and Domaines Ott reflected their shared values of artistry, sustainability, and transformative experience.
At JOALI Maldives, guests were treated to a four-course set menu paired with a curated selection of fine wines, blending gastronomy, design, and culture in an evening that embodied refined island luxury. At JOALI BEING, the celebration aligned with the resort’s philosophy of Well-Living, highlighting organic wines in harmony with nature and sustainability.
Guests savoured rare vintages alongside a five-course dining experience, with each glass revealing a story of heritage and innovation. Against the serene Maldivian backdrop, the evenings offered a journey of discovery — where the art of winemaking met the spirit of island living.
Featured
Lucy Charles-Barclay to host exclusive wellness retreat at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort has announced an exclusive opportunity for Marriott Bonvoy members to bid for a one-of-a-kind wellness and endurance retreat with reigning IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay. Curated through Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the experience will take place from 15 to 18 December 2025, offering a harmonious blend of performance, relaxation, and sustainability within the Maldives’ first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Baa Atoll.
Lucy Charles-Barclay, one of the world’s most acclaimed triathletes, is celebrated for her powerful swim, exceptional endurance, and numerous titles, including the 2023 IRONMAN World Championship, the 2022 World Triathlon Championship, and the 2021 IRONMAN 70.3 Championship. Beyond her competitive success, she is admired for her holistic approach to wellbeing and her dedication to inspiring athletes to balance performance and recovery.
Over three days, the winning bidder and their guest will embark on a transformative retreat designed to both motivate and restore. Accommodation will be provided in a luxurious Overwater Villa with Pool, inclusive of seaplane transfers from Malé and bespoke wellness amenities upon arrival. The experience will begin with a welcome cocktail at the resort’s Sunset Bar, followed by a curated beach dinner hosted by Lucy.
Each day will feature a combination of endurance activities and restorative experiences. Guests will participate in RunWestin sessions, mobility and breathwork classes on the beach, ocean kayaking alongside Lucy, and a lagoon swimming endurance workshop guided by Lucy and the resort’s AQUA Dive Master. Recovery experiences include a 60-minute couple’s treatment at the Heavenly Spa by Westin and access to a post-training smoothie bar. Evenings will provide intimate moments of conversation and insight with Lucy in a tranquil island setting.
Incorporating The Westin Maldives’ strong commitment to sustainability, the retreat also extends beyond the resort. Together with Lucy, participants will visit the Maldivian Mermaids Anhenunfushi Farm on Anhenunfushi Island for a mini-Olympic challenge, an immersive farm tour, and a traditional island lunch. This cultural experience celebrates the Maldives’ local community and sustainable living initiatives.
“We are delighted to welcome Lucy Charles-Barclay to The Westin Maldives for this inspiring Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience,” said Vijay Kumar, General Manager of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort. “Her passion for endurance sport and holistic wellbeing aligns perfectly with our brand ethos, and we are proud to create an experience that unites training, relaxation, and cultural discovery.”
Lucy Charles-Barclay added, “The Maldives offers the ideal environment to combine recovery and performance. I am thrilled to guide Marriott Bonvoy members through this journey, blending endurance, mindfulness, and the opportunity to connect with such a vibrant local culture.”
Marriott Bonvoy members can now bid for this once-in-a-lifetime retreat with IRONMAN World Champion Lucy Charles-Barclay, inclusive of a three-night stay in an Overwater Villa with Pool at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort, via moments.marriottbonvoy.com
