Villa Nautica hosts Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan for holiday stay

Bollywood filmmaker and celebrated choreographer Farah Khan marked the festive season with a holiday escape to the Maldives, staying at Villa Nautica and experiencing the island’s signature mix of warmth, privacy, and ocean-side celebration.

A defining creative force in Indian entertainment, Farah Khan has shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable on-screen moments, from iconic dance sequences to blockbuster storytelling. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential choreographers, she has worked across more than 80 films and received major recognition for her craft, including India’s National Film Award for Best Choreography and multiple Filmfare Awards.

Farah’s impact extends beyond choreography. As a director, she is known for beloved mainstream hits including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, bringing together spectacle, humour, and heart with a style that audiences instantly connect with. She is also a familiar face to viewers through television and entertainment formats, where her sharp wit and straightforward personality have made her a standout on screen.

Villa Nautica is located on Lankanfinolhu Island in the North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, making it an easy choice for travellers planning a festive season getaway in the Maldives. The resort is known for its yacht-life inspired spirit, shimmering lagoons, and a vibrant range of ocean experiences, including diving and watersports, paired with relaxed island luxury for all-day unwinding.