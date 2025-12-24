News
Villa Nautica hosts Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan for holiday stay
Bollywood filmmaker and celebrated choreographer Farah Khan marked the festive season with a holiday escape to the Maldives, staying at Villa Nautica and experiencing the island’s signature mix of warmth, privacy, and ocean-side celebration.
A defining creative force in Indian entertainment, Farah Khan has shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable on-screen moments, from iconic dance sequences to blockbuster storytelling. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential choreographers, she has worked across more than 80 films and received major recognition for her craft, including India’s National Film Award for Best Choreography and multiple Filmfare Awards.
Farah’s impact extends beyond choreography. As a director, she is known for beloved mainstream hits including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, bringing together spectacle, humour, and heart with a style that audiences instantly connect with. She is also a familiar face to viewers through television and entertainment formats, where her sharp wit and straightforward personality have made her a standout on screen.
Villa Nautica is located on Lankanfinolhu Island in the North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, making it an easy choice for travellers planning a festive season getaway in the Maldives. The resort is known for its yacht-life inspired spirit, shimmering lagoons, and a vibrant range of ocean experiences, including diving and watersports, paired with relaxed island luxury for all-day unwinding.
News
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La to host New Year’s Eve celebrations with Kuala Lumpur giveaway
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La invites guests to welcome 2026 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Gala Night, where city views, exceptional cuisine, and live entertainment come together for a truly memorable celebration.
This New Year’s Eve, guests can indulge in an exclusive festive gala experience featuring an elaborate buffet dinner at Lime Restaurant. Specially curated for the occasion, the menu offers an extensive selection of international favorites and celebratory delights, promising a refined culinary journey to mark the final night of the year.
As midnight approaches, the celebration moves to the Azur Rooftop, where guests can enjoy a magical countdown under the stars. With panoramic views, a lively atmosphere, and the excitement building toward the New Year, Azur provides the perfect backdrop to welcome 2026 in style.
Adding to the evening’s excitement, the night will feature a live performance by famous Maldivian singer Mohamed Nasooh.
To make the evening even more rewarding, one lucky guest will win an exclusive prize for two:
- A 3-night / 2-day stay at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur
- Roundtrip air tickets from Malé to Kuala Lumpur with Batik Air
This special giveaway is presented in collaboration with Concierge Group Maldives Pvt Ltd, adding an extra layer of excitement to the New Year’s festivities.
From gourmet dining and rooftop celebrations to live music and an exceptional giveaway, the New Year’s Eve Gala Night at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La offers an evening filled with elegance, entertainment, and unforgettable moments as guests count down to a brilliant start to 2026.
For reservations and bookings, please call the hotel at (960) 330 0888 or email to maldives@hoteljen.com.
News
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort reopens after six-month renovation
NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort has officially reopened on 21 December following a six-month renovation programme aimed at upgrading accommodation, dining venues, and leisure facilities while preserving the island’s natural character.
Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort is accessible by a 35-minute seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport. The property is situated close to Hanifaru Bay, a well-known marine area recognised for seasonal manta ray and whale shark activity.
The resort features 105 beach and overwater villas. As part of the renovation, new Beach Villas with private plunge pools have been introduced, alongside refreshed overwater villas offering lagoon views. Existing villas have also undergone upgrades to align with NH Collection’s brand standards.
Dining outlets at the resort have been refurbished, with a focus on offering a range of cuisines. Guests can also access a variety of water sports and marine-based activities, supported by the resort’s proximity to key dive and snorkelling sites in the atoll.
Wellness facilities have been enhanced with the reopening of the resort’s spa, which now offers updated treatment spaces. Recreational and leisure areas across the island have also been improved as part of the renovation works.
With its reopening, NH Collection Maldives Reethi Resort resumes operations as part of the NH Collection portfolio in the Maldives, targeting leisure travellers seeking access to Baa Atoll’s marine environment alongside upgraded accommodation and facilities.
News
Barceló Nasandhura to host New Year’s Eve gala dinner with live music, fireworks views
Barceló Nasandhura will mark New Year’s Eve with a gala dinner on 31 December 2025, featuring a buffet that brings together international cuisine and Maldivian culinary traditions.
The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will be served from 7:00 pm onwards and is designed as a comprehensive dining experience, highlighting a range of live stations, seafood selections, and dessert displays. The menu reflects both global influences and local flavours, with an emphasis on traditional preparations alongside classic international dishes.
Gastronomy highlights include live carving stations serving beef Wellington, roasted lamb, and banana-wrapped fish prepared in the Maldivian style. A dedicated seafood section will feature king prawns, Sri Lankan crab, and a sushi and sashimi selection. Guests can also expect a mix of international and local dishes, including French coq au vin and Maldivian tuna curry.
The dinner will conclude with an extensive dessert spread, including a croquembouche, macaron towers, and a dedicated chocolatier’s corner.
Entertainment for the evening will include live music by Fasy and his band, followed by a midnight countdown with views of the fireworks over the Malé skyline.
The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner will take place at Barceló Nasandhura on 31 December 2025. Reservations can be made via WhatsApp on +960 7200549.
