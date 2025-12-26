News
Christmas at Fushifaru Maldives begins with tree lighting, Boduberu, kids’ activities
Fushifaru Maldives welcomed the Christmas season in grand style, beginning with a mesmerising tree lighting ceremony on 20 December set against the serene sunset at Thundi, accompanied by live music and tantalising canapés to mark the start of the celebrations. The holiday season runs from 20 December to 6 January, offering a variety of family-friendly activities, including cupcake decorating, pool parties, Boduberu classes, sandcastle making, and tennis classes for the little ones.
On Christmas Eve, 24 December, guests enjoyed a truly unforgettable celebration. The evening began with Santa’s arrival and a sunset aperitif with kids’ gift-giving, followed by a Christmas Gala Dinner featuring an extensive selection of international cuisines. Seafood lovers delighted in a live grilled station featuring jumbo prawns, lobsters, fishes, clams, octopus, and many more, all beautifully displayed on the Maldivian Dhoni boat, alongside a dedicated Japanese corner offering fresh sashimi, oysters, and other delicacies.
For dessert, the chefs presented a heavenly assortment including mousses, crème brûlée, tiramisu, macarons, meringues, soufflés, and many more, ensuring every guest indulged in a sweet finale. The night culminated in a vibrant disco by DJ Elton and a breathtaking performance by Anastasia Gordienko, a talented hula hoops, LED, and aerial gymnastics performer, leaving guests in awe and perfectly closing the Christmas Eve celebration.
‘Around the World in Wonder’ brings culture, cuisine, celebration to Amilla Maldives
The festive season is in full swing at Amilla Maldives, where the island has come alive with Around the World in Wonder, a journey through global cultures, flavours and traditions. Inspired by Jules Verne’s Around the World in 80 Days, the celebration runs from 20 December 2025 to 6 January 2026, inviting guests to explore the world without leaving the island.
A meaningful early highlight of the programme was Amilla’s 11th anniversary on 21 December, marked by a festive cocktail and cake-cutting ceremony, followed by a Maldivian Night with bodu beru performances. The celebrations continued with the Tree Lighting Ceremony, which formed the glowing centrepiece of an Italian-themed Masquerade Ball. The evening unfolded with Viennese waltz performances and a fire show, while carolers filled the air with gentle festive melodies.
Christmas Eve turned its focus to France, featuring the lively Dance of the Can-Can, a festive buffet and aerial hoop performances. On Christmas Day, Argentina took centre stage as Santa arrived by yacht and rolled into the festive train buggy, leading a joyful island parade and gift-giving moments. The day continued with a festive brunch celebrating flavour, fun and festive cheer.
Festivities will build towards New Year’s Eve, with the Around the World in a Cocktail party and Global Carnival Event, including live performances from the Hamilton Band, bongo beats, soaring saxophone, acrobats and fire dancers, culminating in a countdown to 2026 under the Maldivian night sky.
Every detail has been thoughtfully prepared by the Amilla Maldives team, allowing guests to relax, explore and celebrate in a setting shaped by nature, warmth and wonder.
Click here to explore the full festive programme at Amilla Maldives. For more information about Amilla Maldives, please visit www.amilla.com.
Villa Nautica hosts Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan for holiday stay
Bollywood filmmaker and celebrated choreographer Farah Khan marked the festive season with a holiday escape to the Maldives, staying at Villa Nautica and experiencing the island’s signature mix of warmth, privacy, and ocean-side celebration.
A defining creative force in Indian entertainment, Farah Khan has shaped some of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable on-screen moments, from iconic dance sequences to blockbuster storytelling. Widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential choreographers, she has worked across more than 80 films and received major recognition for her craft, including India’s National Film Award for Best Choreography and multiple Filmfare Awards.
Farah’s impact extends beyond choreography. As a director, she is known for beloved mainstream hits including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, bringing together spectacle, humour, and heart with a style that audiences instantly connect with. She is also a familiar face to viewers through television and entertainment formats, where her sharp wit and straightforward personality have made her a standout on screen.
Villa Nautica is located on Lankanfinolhu Island in the North Malé Atoll, just 20 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, making it an easy choice for travellers planning a festive season getaway in the Maldives. The resort is known for its yacht-life inspired spirit, shimmering lagoons, and a vibrant range of ocean experiences, including diving and watersports, paired with relaxed island luxury for all-day unwinding.
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La to host New Year’s Eve celebrations with Kuala Lumpur giveaway
JEN Maldives by Shangri-La invites guests to welcome 2026 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Gala Night, where city views, exceptional cuisine, and live entertainment come together for a truly memorable celebration.
This New Year’s Eve, guests can indulge in an exclusive festive gala experience featuring an elaborate buffet dinner at Lime Restaurant. Specially curated for the occasion, the menu offers an extensive selection of international favorites and celebratory delights, promising a refined culinary journey to mark the final night of the year.
As midnight approaches, the celebration moves to the Azur Rooftop, where guests can enjoy a magical countdown under the stars. With panoramic views, a lively atmosphere, and the excitement building toward the New Year, Azur provides the perfect backdrop to welcome 2026 in style.
Adding to the evening’s excitement, the night will feature a live performance by famous Maldivian singer Mohamed Nasooh.
To make the evening even more rewarding, one lucky guest will win an exclusive prize for two:
- A 3-night / 2-day stay at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur
- Roundtrip air tickets from Malé to Kuala Lumpur with Batik Air
This special giveaway is presented in collaboration with Concierge Group Maldives Pvt Ltd, adding an extra layer of excitement to the New Year’s festivities.
From gourmet dining and rooftop celebrations to live music and an exceptional giveaway, the New Year’s Eve Gala Night at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La offers an evening filled with elegance, entertainment, and unforgettable moments as guests count down to a brilliant start to 2026.
For reservations and bookings, please call the hotel at (960) 330 0888 or email to maldives@hoteljen.com.
