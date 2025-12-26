‘Around the World in Wonder’ brings culture, cuisine, celebration to Amilla Maldives

JEN Maldives by Shangri-La invites guests to welcome 2026 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve Gala Night, where city views, exceptional cuisine, and live entertainment come together for a truly memorable celebration.

This New Year’s Eve, guests can indulge in an exclusive festive gala experience featuring an elaborate buffet dinner at Lime Restaurant. Specially curated for the occasion, the menu offers an extensive selection of international favorites and celebratory delights, promising a refined culinary journey to mark the final night of the year.

As midnight approaches, the celebration moves to the Azur Rooftop, where guests can enjoy a magical countdown under the stars. With panoramic views, a lively atmosphere, and the excitement building toward the New Year, Azur provides the perfect backdrop to welcome 2026 in style.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, the night will feature a live performance by famous Maldivian singer Mohamed Nasooh.

To make the evening even more rewarding, one lucky guest will win an exclusive prize for two:

A 3-night / 2-day stay at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

Roundtrip air tickets from Malé to Kuala Lumpur with Batik Air

This special giveaway is presented in collaboration with Concierge Group Maldives Pvt Ltd, adding an extra layer of excitement to the New Year’s festivities.

From gourmet dining and rooftop celebrations to live music and an exceptional giveaway, the New Year’s Eve Gala Night at JEN Maldives by Shangri-La offers an evening filled with elegance, entertainment, and unforgettable moments as guests count down to a brilliant start to 2026.

For reservations and bookings, please call the hotel at (960) 330 0888 or email to maldives@hoteljen.com.