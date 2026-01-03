News
Amilla Maldives hosts ‘Around the World in Wonder’ New Year experience
Amilla Maldives welcomed the New Year with Around the World in Wonder, a globally inspired celebration beneath the Maldivian night sky.
The evening began with Around the World in a Glass, a beachfront cocktail journey with flavours from across the globe. A gourmet dinner buffet followed under the stars, each dish reflecting Amilla’s signature artistry. During the evening, Morgan Martinello, General Manager of Amilla Maldives, addressed the island with a warm welcome, sharing a few words of gratitude and reflection to set the tone for the night ahead.
The main stage, set over the pool, became the heart of the night bringing together an international line-up of performers. World rhythms flowed through the evening with DJ Elaiva, layered with vibrant saxophone interludes by Sharif and live sets from Australia’s Hamilton Band. Visual theatre unfolded around the stage as acrobats, aerialists and fire-led performances by Fiesta Creations brought movement and light, while cultural dance moments gently invited guests to join in. Throughout the night, Sid, the emcee, guided the celebration with warmth and an easy charm.
As midnight approached, the Hamilton Band led the countdown. Fireworks lit the sky above the lagoon, adding a dazzling finale to fire-lit performances and marking the arrival of 2026.
The celebration flowed into the early hours at Tessera, where DJ Kushan kept the rhythm alive, letting guests move seamlessly between music, conversation, and quiet moments by the sea.
Amilla Maldives’ Around the World in Wonder offered immersive, elegant, and personalised luxury, setting the tone for a year of connection, discovery, and island magic.
Huvafen Maldives hosts exclusive Riedel Wine experience led by Maximilian J. Riedel
Huvafen Maldives is hosting an extraordinary wine experience in collaboration with Riedel, the world-renowned Austrian glassware company, led by 11th-generation CEO Maximilian J. Riedel. The exclusive event will take place in Vinum, Huvafen’s underground wine cellar – the first of its kind in the Maldives – offering guests a uniquely immersive setting to explore the art of wine enjoyment.
Over two evenings, Maximilian J. Riedel, the eleventh generation of family owned company RIEDEL, will personally guide an intimate group of guests through a sensory tasting of iconic wines using four distinct glasses from the RIEDEL Veloce collection, highlighting how the shape and size of each glass considerably influences aroma, texture and flavour – a hallmark of Riedel’s renowned approach to wine enjoyment.
Carrying forward a remarkable family legacy, Maximilian leads the Austrian glassware company with great success and a keen spirit for the Zeitgeist. He continues to redefine the so called Riedel Wine Glass Experience. Each year, these comparative tastings inspire, educate, and entertain more than 50,000 participants all over the world.
“Maximilian Riedel’s expertise brings an extraordinary dimension to wine enjoyment,” said General Manager, Noel Cameron. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy of curating unforgettable, refined experiences for our guests, where every detail, from the wine to the glass, is considered.”
“A glass can make the wine shine or destroy its magic. This is why we at Riedel offer exclusively functional tools. Their only purpose is to support and present the wine in its best possible way,” said Maximilian Riedel. “I am looking very much forward to demonstrate which enormous difference glasses make, in this extraordinary underground setting of Huvafen Fushi. Guests will experience and enjoy how the functional glasses enhance their wine enjoyment.”
For reservations or to explore exclusive packages, please contact the resort’s reservations team at stay@huvafenfushi.com.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau rings in 2026 with ocean-inspired festive programme
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort welcomed 2026 with an extraordinary festive season inspired by the mysteries of the ocean, culminating in a spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration themed “Atlantis: The Lost Kingdom.” Set against the turquoise backdrop of the Indian Ocean, the resort transformed into a world of myth, artistry, and immersive island experiences.
Throughout the festive period, guests were invited to journey through a thoughtfully curated programme that blended refined celebration with meaningful connection. From the ceremonial Christmas Tree Lighting and joyful family moments to hands-on creative workshops, wellness experiences, and ocean-led adventures, the season unfolded as a celebration of togetherness, discovery, and mindful luxury.
The highlight of the festivities arrived on New Year’s Eve, where guests gathered for an elegant cocktail reception followed by a grand gala dinner beneath the stars. Inspired by the mythical splendour of Atlantis, the evening featured captivating live performances, artistic choreography, and immersive entertainment that brought the underwater legend to life. As midnight approached, the shoreline became the stage for a breath-taking starlit drone show, illuminating the night sky and marking the arrival of the New Year in radiant style.
Wellness and creativity were also woven seamlessly into the programme, with visiting specialists offering personalised movement sessions, celestial journeys under the night sky, and ocean-inspired art experiences that invited guests to slow down, reconnect, and create lasting memories.
Reflecting InterContinental Maldives’ commitment to True Hospitality for Good, the festive celebrations honoured both indulgence and intention, bringing guests together in a setting where celebration, nature, and storytelling coexist in perfect harmony.
As the final moments of the festive season faded into golden island mornings, Maamunagau stood as a place where meaningful experiences, shared joy, and timeless memories defined the start of a new year.
Finolhu unveils ‘A Year in Colour’ with global artist residencies in 2026
Finolhu, a Seaside Collection Resort and the first Design Hotels™ member in the Maldives, has announced the launch of the property’s “A Year In Colour” Art & Design Year 2026, the first initiative of its kind in the Maldives. This year-long celebration of creativity, culture, and island inspiration will feature immersive artist residencies, dynamic collaborations, and interactive guest experiences that merge art, design, and barefoot luxury.
Curated to reflect Finolhu’s distinctive aesthetic—where bold colour, sustainable design, and relaxed luxury converge—the programme will welcome a rotating roster of internationally acclaimed artists, designers, and creatives throughout 2026. Each will draw inspiration from the island’s natural beauty and Maldivian heritage to create original works and interactive moments that invite guests to engage directly with the creative process.
From January through December, artists representing diverse markets— including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Russia, the Middle East, and Asia— will each bring a unique perspective to the island, hosting hands-on workshops, design sessions, and intimate exhibitions that blur the boundaries between art, travel, and community.
Below is a preview of Finolhu’s confirmed 2026 artist calendar. Each artist will spend 1-3 weeks on the island, developing bespoke creative projects that reflect the spirit of Finolhu.
January 4 – 17 | Sarah Stieber (U.S.-based artist)
Known for her electrifying use of color and dynamic figurative style, Sarah Stieber’s work embodies empowerment, positivity, and energy – setting the tone for the year’s creative journey.
Steiber’s vibrant aesthetic and community-driven ethos are integrated throughout her work. Stieber has cultivated an expansive portfolio of public murals, tape paintings, art-inspired jewelry, and interiors. Her paintings are exhibited worldwide and have been featured on billboards in Times Square New York, Piccadilly Circus in London, and on the Duomo in Milan.
During her residency, Stieber will lead Tape Painting Workshops, guiding guests through her signature technique of using vibrant vinyl tape to create crisp, geometric compositions layered with expressive color. The classes – open to all ages and skill levels – invite guests to co-create bold, joy-infused artworks inspired by the island’s tropical palette and ocean hues.
Socials: @sarahstieber
February 17 – 22 | Chef Janice Wong (Singapore-based artist)
A visionary pastry artist celebrated for her edible art installations and multi-sensory approach to design, Chef Janice will fuse culinary creativity with visual expression in a series of guest experiences.
Chef Janice Wong is a globally acclaimed pastry artist known for her groundbreaking edible art, multi-sensory dessert experiences, and innovative approach to confectionery design. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu Paris and recognized as “Asia’s Best Pastry Chef” by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants, she has collaborated with leading chefs and exhibited her edible installations around the world. Through her residency at Finolhu, Wong will fuse art and gastronomy, inviting guests to explore creativity through taste, texture, and imagination.
During her residency, Wong will lead a series of immersive, hands-on chocolate art workshops designed for kids, teens, and families. Guests will learn to paint, mold, and sculpt with chocolate as a medium, blending color, flavor, and texture to create edible works of art. Each session reflects Wong’s central installation theme, an artistic interpretation of Hanifaru Bay, allowing participants to craft figurines that highlight the atoll’s UNESCO Biosphere Reserve status. Playful yet refined, the workshops offer a uniquely multi-sensory experience that celebrates creativity through taste and imagination.
Socials: @janicewongsg
March 5 – 18 | Anna Bochkova (Germany-based artist)
A contemporary artist exploring geometry, abstraction, and color balance, Anna will transform Finolhu’s natural landscape into a study in movement and minimalism.
Anna Bochkova is a Hamburg-based visual artist whose multidisciplinary practice spans sculpture, ceramics, papier-mache, drawing, and installation. Her work builds fragile yet evocative worlds that explore themes of care, utopia, memory, and belonging – often reflecting her experience of migration and her fascination with speculative Eastern European philosophies. Her sculptures and immersive installations have been shown across Europe at venues like Tomas Umarian Contemporary, Eigen+Art Lab, and Kunsthaus Hamburg, inviting viewers into tender, atmospheric spaces where human and non-human forms coexist in imagined futures.
Workshop details to come.
Socials: @anna_bochkova
March 26 – April 15 | Hussain Ihfal Ahmed (Maldives-based artist)
Finolhu’s Art & Design Year will spotlight local creativity with Hussain Ihfal Ahmed, widely known as Iffa, whose work reflects the island’s unique textures and cultural heritage.
Iffa is celebrated for his innovative use of mediums, including oil, watercolor, sand, and his signature coffee paintings. With over two decades of experience and exhibitions spanning the Maldives, Europe, Asia, and the U.S., his work reflects the islands’ cultural richness and natural beauty. A Visit Maldives 2025 Ambassador and National Award winner, Iffa is also renowned for leading immersive art workshops that connect guests with Maldivian creativity.
During his residency, Iffa will lead a series of immersive Acrylic Art and Coffee Painting Workshops, inviting guests to explore Maldivian creativity through two of his signature mediums. In the Acrylic Art Workshop, participants will paint vibrant, island-inspired scenes using bold colors and guided techniques suited for all skill levels. His Coffee Painting Workshop—one of his most distinctive offerings—teaches guests how to create warm, textured artworks using instant coffee as the primary medium, blending artistry with sensory experience. Each session is designed to be relaxing, hands-on, and deeply connected to the Maldives’ cultural and natural surroundings, offering guests a memorable and therapeutic creative escape.
Socials: @iphpha_gallery
May – September | Md. Nakib Rahman (Finolhu Resident Artist) & Yashika Pitigala (Sri Lankan-based artist)
During the summer months, Finolhu’s in-house creative team and emerging Maldivian artists will collaborate on projects inspired by sustainability, community, and the ocean.
Finolhu’s Resident Artist, Md. Nakib Rahman is a Bangladeshi ceramicist whose work explores the calming, elemental connection between earth, water, and form. With more than seven years of experience, Nakib is known for his meditative approach to wheel throwing and the pinch technique, shaping clay into organic, sea-inspired vessels that reflect the simplicity and serenity of island life. His “Earth & Ocean” workshops invite guests to slow down, embrace mindfulness, and craft their own clay pieces—each one a personal expression of patience, creativity, and the natural rhythm of the Maldives.
Sri Lankan artist Yashika Pitigala brings a deeply expressive, nature-rooted perspective to Finolhu, drawing inspiration from the rhythms, colours, and quiet poetry of island life. Trained in acrylics, watercolours, mixed media, and polymer jewellery design, her work captures the fluid beauty of the ocean—each piece a harmonious blend of texture, emotion, and coastal storytelling. Through her signature “Moments in Motion” workshops held by the lagoon, Yashika guides guests in exploring mindfulness and intuitive creativity, encouraging them to translate the movement of waves and shifting light into flowing, heartfelt works of art.
October 21 – 31 | Matthew Williamson (U.K. – based artist)
Known worldwide for his joyful use of color and pattern, Matthew Williamson will bring his distinctive design perspective to Finolhu through an exclusive collaboration and guest workshop.
Matthew Williamson is a British designer whose kaleidoscopic use of colour, pattern, and print first made waves in fashion with his 1997 debut collection at London Fashion Week. Over more than two decades, his eponymous label earned global acclaim, dressing style icon, expanding into homeware and lifestyle, and eventually evolving into a full-fledged interiors and design studio. Today, Williamson brings his signature joyous maximalist aesthetic to spaces and interiors worldwide, a perfect match for the vibrant, design-forward spirit of his residency.
During his residency, Williamson will demonstrate how to paint one of his favorite motifs, the Palm tree. Williamson focuses on an abstract, contemporary painting style, taking motifs from nature and the local landscape.
Socials: @matthewwilliamson
November 3 – 13 | Yakov Khomich (Russia-based artist)
A photographer and visual storyteller, Yakov’s residency will explore the interplay between light, reflection, and emotion within Finolhu’s natural surroundings.
Yakov Khomich is a contemporary artist based between Russia and France whose work defies stylistic boundaries and embraces eclectic experimentation. Raised in a family of artists and formally trained in film and fine arts, Khomich began painting full-time in 2019, launching a career defined by fluid technique and a wide variety of media, from oil and spray paint to mixed media. Since his debut solo show in Moscow, his work has been featured in major exhibitions and fairs such as Cosmoscow Art Fair and Blazar Art Fair, attracting international collectors and audiences drawn to his dreamlike scenes, evocative figures, and emotionally resonant paintings.
During his residency, Khomich will lead three immersive two-hour masterclasses focused on painting and sketching within Finolhu’s vibrant natural environment. Guests will explore Yakov’s expressive techniques for capturing movement, emotion, and the play of light across the island’s landscapes. Each session combines guided instruction with open creative exploration, encouraging participants to develop confidence in both observational and intuitive mark-making. Designed for all skill levels, the masterclasses provide a reflective, artist-led space to translate the colours and textures of Finolhu into compelling visual works.
Socials: @yakov_khomich
December 20 – January 3 | Araceli Adams (International)
To close the year, Araceli Adams will curate a festive collaboration uniting global craftsmanship, cultural celebration, and design-driven joy.
Araceli Adams is a Spanish-Australian artist and designer. Her hand-made and painted porcelain pieces draw on the rich biodiversity of the Indo-Pacific and the decorative traditions of the natural history books produced during the Age of Discovery. With degrees in English and marketing, and a diploma in ceramics (with distinction), Araceli learnt the mysteries of porcelain at New York’s Greenwich House Pottery. She now runs Casa Adams Fine Wares, a regenerative ceramics studio where her handmade pieces are produced and meticulously hand-painted to bring the magic found underwater into our daily lives. Araceli is listed as an exceptional craftsperson on the Homo Faber guide.
During her residency, Adams will invite guests to participate in a hands-on porcelain painting experience inspired by the vibrant marine ecosystems of the Baa Atoll. Each guest will receive a half-baked porcelain platter pre-sketched with local sea life – such as rays, reef fish, corals, and turtles – which they can paint in their own style, regardless of experience level. Designed to be both creative and educational, the workshop offers guests the chance to learn about the underwater species they encounter during their stay at Finolhu while creating a beautiful, meaningful keepsake to take home.
Socials: @araceli_adams
“As the Maldives’ first Design Hotels member, Finolhu has always championed creativity as a cornerstone of our identity,” says Steven Phillips, General Manager of Finolhu and .Here Baa Atoll, Seaside Collection Resorts. “The Art & Design Year is a natural extension of that philosophy—celebrating design as a living, evolving conversation between our guests, our environment, and the global creative community.”
At the heart of the programme is Finolhu’s Art Lab, a barnacle-inspired creative sanctuary designed by KölorGroup Singapore and Muza Lab London in collaboration with Asali Bali. The building itself is an incredible work of art and since its debut in 2024, has become a hub for creativity in the Maldives, hosting classes in painting, fabric dyeing, pottery, and resin art. The Art Lab will host residencies, exhibitions, and sustainability-focused workshops using natural and recycled materials found throughout the island.
As part of the resort’s evolving Kaleidoscope of Life concept—which celebrates colour, connection, and creativity—the Art & Design Year underscores Finolhu’s identity as a design-forward destination where architecture, art, and nature exist in joyful harmony.
