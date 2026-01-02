Huvafen Maldives hosts exclusive Riedel Wine experience led by Maximilian J. Riedel

Huvafen Maldives is hosting an extraordinary wine experience in collaboration with Riedel, the world-renowned Austrian glassware company, led by 11th-generation CEO Maximilian J. Riedel. The exclusive event will take place in Vinum, Huvafen’s underground wine cellar – the first of its kind in the Maldives – offering guests a uniquely immersive setting to explore the art of wine enjoyment.

Over two evenings, Maximilian J. Riedel, the eleventh generation of family owned company RIEDEL, will personally guide an intimate group of guests through a sensory tasting of iconic wines using four distinct glasses from the RIEDEL Veloce collection, highlighting how the shape and size of each glass considerably influences aroma, texture and flavour – a hallmark of Riedel’s renowned approach to wine enjoyment.

Carrying forward a remarkable family legacy, Maximilian leads the Austrian glassware company with great success and a keen spirit for the Zeitgeist. He continues to redefine the so called Riedel Wine Glass Experience. Each year, these comparative tastings inspire, educate, and entertain more than 50,000 participants all over the world.

“Maximilian Riedel’s expertise brings an extraordinary dimension to wine enjoyment,” said General Manager, Noel Cameron. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy of curating unforgettable, refined experiences for our guests, where every detail, from the wine to the glass, is considered.”

“A glass can make the wine shine or destroy its magic. This is why we at Riedel offer exclusively functional tools. Their only purpose is to support and present the wine in its best possible way,” said Maximilian Riedel. “I am looking very much forward to demonstrate which enormous difference glasses make, in this extraordinary underground setting of Huvafen Fushi. Guests will experience and enjoy how the functional glasses enhance their wine enjoyment.”

For reservations or to explore exclusive packages, please contact the resort’s reservations team at stay@huvafenfushi.com.