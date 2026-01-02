Drink
Huvafen Maldives hosts exclusive Riedel Wine experience led by Maximilian J. Riedel
Huvafen Maldives is hosting an extraordinary wine experience in collaboration with Riedel, the world-renowned Austrian glassware company, led by 11th-generation CEO Maximilian J. Riedel. The exclusive event will take place in Vinum, Huvafen’s underground wine cellar – the first of its kind in the Maldives – offering guests a uniquely immersive setting to explore the art of wine enjoyment.
Over two evenings, Maximilian J. Riedel, the eleventh generation of family owned company RIEDEL, will personally guide an intimate group of guests through a sensory tasting of iconic wines using four distinct glasses from the RIEDEL Veloce collection, highlighting how the shape and size of each glass considerably influences aroma, texture and flavour – a hallmark of Riedel’s renowned approach to wine enjoyment.
Carrying forward a remarkable family legacy, Maximilian leads the Austrian glassware company with great success and a keen spirit for the Zeitgeist. He continues to redefine the so called Riedel Wine Glass Experience. Each year, these comparative tastings inspire, educate, and entertain more than 50,000 participants all over the world.
“Maximilian Riedel’s expertise brings an extraordinary dimension to wine enjoyment,” said General Manager, Noel Cameron. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our philosophy of curating unforgettable, refined experiences for our guests, where every detail, from the wine to the glass, is considered.”
“A glass can make the wine shine or destroy its magic. This is why we at Riedel offer exclusively functional tools. Their only purpose is to support and present the wine in its best possible way,” said Maximilian Riedel. “I am looking very much forward to demonstrate which enormous difference glasses make, in this extraordinary underground setting of Huvafen Fushi. Guests will experience and enjoy how the functional glasses enhance their wine enjoyment.”
For reservations or to explore exclusive packages, please contact the resort’s reservations team at stay@huvafenfushi.com.
Atmosphere Core celebrates 100th wine masterclass with Bottega Gala Gold event
A standout achievement in the Maldives’ experience-led hospitality scene, Atmosphere Core has completed its 100th Wine Masterclass as part of the resorts’ signature Holiday Plan. Held at Atmosphere Kanifushi on 6 December 2025, the landmark centenary event, Bottega Gala Gold, offered guests a rare opportunity to meet and engage directly with representatives of one of Italy’s most celebrated sparkling wine makers, while discovering the stories, terroir and craftsmanship behind the label.
What began in September 2021 with a Champagne Guy Charbaut masterclass at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO has since evolved into one of the region’s most distinctive wine-hospitality initiatives. Spanning nine island resorts, all the complimentary wine masterclasses invited in-house guests to enjoy hosted tastings and immersive encounters directly with the company’s partner winemakers.
Over the past four years, Atmosphere Core has forged pioneering partnerships with five terroir producers. Champagne Guy Charbaut (1er Cru Champagne) masterclasses have been held annually since 2021; Bodegas Viñátigo (Canary Islands) since 2022; Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch) since 2023; Martín Códax (Galicia) since 2024; and, most recently, Bottega SpA a fourth-generation Italian estate, whose masterclasses debuted in 2025. Each partner was selected for its authenticity, expressive terroir, and craftsmanship, qualities increasingly sought by today’s global traveller.
From formal masterclasses and intimate vineyard-style dinners to lively sundowners and gala tastings, Atmosphere Core’s wine experiences showcase the versatility of its partners and the culinary team’s evolving sommelier expertise. In an innovative approach within the industry, all 100 events have been included within the resorts’ signature Holiday Plans.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wine at Atmosphere Core, said, “We set out to build a wine culture that allows us to be outrageously creative with the way we pair wines with culinary experiences and tell stories, while being vigorously disciplined in our selection, partnerships, training, and service. Reaching our 100th Wine Experience reminded us why we started. To make wine knowledge accessible, to spark curiosity, and to give generously to our guests and colleagues. That mindset, the Joy of Giving, is what has shaped every single one of these 100 moments.”
Atmosphere Core’s award-winning wine program is designed around three dimensions: in-resort experiences for guests, in-vineyard expeditions for culinary teams, and in-market events with travel and media partners. Together, these threads create an impactful wine culture.
Partner winemakers travel to the Maldives to host masterclasses, while the resort’s culinary teams journey to their vineyards in Europe and South Africa, deepening mutual understanding. Guest feedback has also highlighted the rarity of such terroir-driven offerings being built into a resort island holiday, as curiosity for authentic wines continues to grow globally.
With the successful milestone of its 100th Wine Masterclass now achieved, Atmosphere Core looks ahead to an expanded calendar of planned wine experiences, with the 2026 program currently in development. As the wine program evolves, the Joy of Giving remains at its core, ensuring guests always have something new to discover, one expressive bottle and one memorable story at a time.
Felice Capasso brings award-winning mixology to The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli this February
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, Felice Capasso, for an exclusive Tastemaker Series collaboration from 4–5 February. The partnership further strengthens the resort’s position as a destination for discerning travellers seeking craftsmanship, cultural depth, and refined experiences.
Located on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives has established a contemporary interpretation of island glamour. Its signature villas include some of the most coveted accommodations in the Indian Ocean, notably the John Jacob Astor Estate—one of the Maldives’ largest overwater residences—and the tranquil, beachfront Caroline Astor Estate. Each estate offers generous living spaces, expansive pools, and panoramic views, reflecting the resort’s dedication to elevated, residential-style luxury.
Within this sophisticated environment, The Whale Bar—an iconic overwater structure—will serve as the setting for Capasso’s arrival. As evening falls, the venue will adopt a vibrant Latin-inspired ambience, where guests will enjoy family-style small plates, bespoke cocktails, and rare vintages on tap while the sunset illuminates the lagoon. In this atmospheric setting, Capasso will unveil an exclusive cocktail menu for his bar takeover, blending classical technique with modern creativity.
On the following day, the resort will host an intimate Masterclass led by Capasso, centred on rum. The session will explore the spirit’s history, its regional expressions, and the narrative approach that distinguishes exceptional mixology. His expertise—rooted in precision, intuition, and storytelling—offers guests a rare opportunity to engage with a leading figure in the global bar industry.
This collaboration forms part of the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which brings influential creators and innovators to the island. By welcoming talents such as Felice Capasso, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to craft immersive, evocative experiences that embody the distinctive spirit of St. Regis.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli unveils Milano, Olive Bar and Crust & Flame on Dream Island
Sun Siyam Olhuveli has introduced three new dining and social venues on its Dream Island — Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame — each conceptualised by the award-winning Studio Sixty7. Together, the venues bring a contemporary expression of coastal European style to the Maldives, blending refined design, effortless island living, and a sense of community that positions Dream Island as the resort’s newest lifestyle and entertainment hub.
Milano – An Italian Soul with a Front-Row Kitchen
Milano celebrates the warmth and generosity of Italian dining, presented through a coastal aesthetic that feels both relaxed and refined. The open kitchen serves as the heart of the restaurant, where guests can watch chefs craft handmade pasta, simmer traditional sauces, and prepare wood-fired dishes. The experience is intimate and engaging, reflecting the sincerity of Italian cooking.
Studio Sixty7 designed the space with an olive-green palette, arched features, textured off-white plaster, linen drapery, and sculpted timber furnishings. Deep green crittall-style glazing adds a quiet elegance, while patterned floors create a gentle visual rhythm. As evening falls, woven pendant lights warm the room, making Milano ideal for leisurely lunches and romantic dinners. Every design detail balances Italian flair with Maldivian tranquillity.
Olive Bar – The New Entertainment Pulse
At the centre of Dream Island’s social energy, Olive Bar offers a refreshed take on family entertainment, hosting nightly performances from acoustic musicians and cultural acts to lively DJ sets. By day, it provides a relaxed lounge environment; by night, it transforms into a vibrant social hub.
The bar’s design embraces coastal openness, featuring timber shutters, adaptable lounge seating, abundant greenery, and natural textures that reflect Studio Sixty7’s craftsmanship-driven approach. Gentle ambient lighting completes the atmosphere, creating a welcoming setting for conversation, laughter, and shared experiences.
Crust & Flame – Casual, Beachside, and Comfort-Driven
Crust & Flame offers a relaxed beachside dining experience centred around artisanal brick-oven pizzas and contemporary light dishes. Its striking emerald-and-sage terrazzo pizza oven serves as the visual anchor of the venue, glowing subtly in natural light as chefs prepare fresh creations throughout the day.
Muted olive and white tiles, moss-toned upholstery, and dark timber seating create a coastal trattoria feel, while maintaining a distinctly Maldivian beach ambience — toes in the sand, ocean breeze drifting through the space, and a focus on simple, well-crafted comfort food.
Reflecting on the creative direction, Lee McNichol, Co-founder of Studio Sixty7, noted that the aim was to craft spaces that feel like a gentle exhale — warm, textured, softly lit, and subtly inspired by European coastal landscapes. Co-founder Jose Rivero added that the intention was to build venues that feel lived-in and soulful, where guests naturally settle into the experience rather than simply dine or watch a performance.
Hassan Adil, General Manager of Sun Siyam Olhuveli, commented: “Our vision for Dream Island was to create a place where guests immediately feel the rhythm of island life — relaxed, social, and full of positive energy. Milano, Olive Bar, and Crust & Flame each offer something distinct, yet together they form a cohesive atmosphere that encourages connection and enjoyment. It is Olhuveli at its most effortless and playful.”
With the launch of these venues, Dream Island evolves into a dynamic culinary and social destination where design, flavour, and ambience come together seamlessly. This development reflects Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s continued journey toward contemporary lifestyle hospitality, grounded in the warmth and authenticity of Maldivian service.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli now offers more than twenty restaurants and bars across its islands, ensuring an ever-diverse dining landscape shaped by creativity, global influence, and the joy of island living.
