Awards
Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo, and Baros shine in 2024 Condé Nast Traveler Awards
Universal Resorts has announced that three of its eight unique resorts have been recognised in the esteemed Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024, securing top spots in the “World’s Best Resorts – Indian Ocean” category. The 27th edition of these prestigious awards features Huvafen Fushi, Milaidhoo, and Baros as favourites among discerning travellers worldwide, celebrated for their exceptional experiences and unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.
For the first time in five years, the UK and US Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are being presented separately, allowing a more focused celebration of each region’s top travel destinations and experiences as voted by readers in their respective countries. The rankings highlight the preferences of UK and US travellers, showcasing the following results:
USA Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 – World Resorts – Indian Ocean: Top 15
- Milaidhoo
- Baros
UK Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 – World Resorts – Indian Ocean: Top 15
- Baros
- Huvafen Fushi
As pioneers of high-end tourism in the Maldives, Universal Resorts has been crafting unforgettable experiences for over five decades. Each of the award-winning resorts embodies the essence of Maldivian hospitality, offering unique escapes on naturally beautiful islands.
- Baros: This iconic classic is renowned for its exceptional diving and underwater experiences. It provides a tranquil sanctuary where guests can explore vibrant coral reefs, enjoy bespoke dining under the stars, and unwind on pristine beaches.
- Milaidhoo: Located within the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Milaidhoo offers a boutique ultra-luxe experience. Guests can immerse themselves in a contemporary Maldivian style, embracing natural island living and heartfelt hospitality.
- Huvafen Fushi: Known for redefining luxury with its intimate setting, Huvafen Fushi boasts private plunge pools in every room, the world’s first underwater spa, and dedicated Thakuru (butler) service, ensuring an unparalleled level of personalised attention. With fewer than 50 rooms, this five-star resort epitomises the intimacy of a private island getaway.
Commenting on the recognition, Visha Mahir, Chief Operating Officer of Universal Resorts Management, stated, “We are incredibly honoured to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler readers. These awards are a testament to our team’s dedication to creating exceptional experiences that showcase the true beauty and spirit of the Maldives. We are committed to continuing our legacy of pioneering luxury travel and connecting to the culture of this extraordinary destination.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli shines in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has been ranked No. 8 among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. This recognition highlights the resort’s dedication to providing exceptional luxury experiences and outstanding service.
The Readers’ Choice Awards, considered one of the travel industry’s most prestigious accolades, garnered participation from over 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers who shared their insights and ratings based on their travel experiences around the world.
“We are deeply honoured to receive this award from Condé Nast Traveler. This prestigious accolade reflects our commitment to excellence and our focus on offering our guests unparalleled experiences. The award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our teams who go above and beyond to ensure that every stay is truly memorable,” said Oriol Montal, Managing Director, Luxury, Asia Pacific excluding China, Marriott International. “We are also grateful to our loyal guests for their continued support and feedback, which continuously inspires us to further elevate our services.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, set on its own private island, is known for its luxurious accommodations, stunning design, and breathtaking natural surroundings, making it a dream destination for travellers seeking an extraordinary getaway in the Maldives.
Villa Nautica recognised for exceptional guest experiences with prestigious Agoda Award
Villa Nautica has been honoured with the 2024 Agoda Customer Review Award, a recognition that celebrates its dedication to providing genuine and heartfelt hospitality. This accolade is based on positive feedback from guests and highlights the resort’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for every visitor.
Designed with families in mind, Villa Nautica offers a warm and welcoming environment. Young guests can participate in engaging activities at the ‘Wavy Navy Kids Club,’ allowing parents an opportunity to unwind. The resort boasts a variety of activities, including a 5-star PADI diving centre and an extensive range of watersports. For those seeking relaxation, the spa offers Ayurvedic treatments, while dining options include Japanese, Italian, seafood, and other international cuisines.
Each year, millions of travellers use Agoda to share their travel experiences, providing valuable insights that help others make informed decisions. Agoda’s recognition of Villa Nautica underscores its ongoing commitment to quality service and its ability to consistently meet guests’ expectations with warmth and sincerity.
This award serves as a celebration of Villa Nautica’s team efforts to ensure every guest feels special and departs with cherished memories. It inspires the resort to continue enhancing its offerings and remain dedicated to delivering outstanding guest experiences.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands ranked #2 resort in the Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, recognising The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands as the #2 Resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States participated, sharing their experiences and providing insights on destinations they are most eager to revisit. The Readers’ Choice Awards, known as the longest-running and most prestigious accolades in the travel industry, continue to serve as the ultimate standard for excellence in the sector.
“Being recognised among the top properties in this year’s Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards is a true honour,” stated Renato De Oliveira, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. He highlighted that this achievement is a testament to the dedication and care of the resort’s staff, known as the Ladies and Gentlemen, who uphold the Ritz-Carlton philosophy of crafting meaningful and unforgettable experiences for every guest. He also expressed gratitude to the guests for their ongoing loyalty and for sharing their positive sentiments about the resort.
Located in the Fari Islands of the North Malé Atoll, the resort’s unique spherical design by Kerry Hill Architects reflects the lagoon’s natural shapes and ocean breezes. Blending modern architecture with the beauty of the Maldives, its luxury villas feature panoramic water views, infinity pools, sundecks, and personalized service by an Aris Meeha. The resort offers seven dining venues and a range of activities, including the Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment program and treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Spa, which exclusively uses Bamford organic products.
The 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of the magazine.
