Discover Maldives’ underwater wonders: Sun Diving website now live
Sun Siyam Resorts has unveiled Sun Diving, an innovative new diving website, during a vibrant two-day event held at Sun Siyam Olhuveli on November 28th and 29th. The launch brought together an enthusiastic gathering of diving aficionados, marine conservation advocates, and industry professionals to celebrate the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater heritage and emphasise the critical role of sustainable diving practices.
The new website introduces a groundbreaking feature: the first-ever illustrated dive maps created by DiverMonArt. These artistic maps provide a fresh and visually captivating perspective on dive sites at Sun Siyam resorts, blending creativity with functionality to enhance the diving experience.
Designed to inspire and guide underwater explorers, Sun Diving offers an array of resources for divers of all levels. From detailed dive site descriptions and eco-diving tips to breathtaking underwater photography, the platform reflects Sun Siyam’s commitment to showcasing the wonders of the ocean while advocating for its protection.
The launch event featured interactive workshops, guest speakers, and guided dives, immersing attendees in the essence of Maldives’ vibrant marine life. As a hub for diving enthusiasts, Sun Diving is set to become an essential resource for those seeking adventure and conservation-focused experiences in the Maldives.
Visitors are invited to explore the wonders of the underwater world and begin planning their next dive at Sun Diving.
Reconnect with nature: freediving adventures at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives now provides year-round freediving courses led by PADI-certified instructors. Guests can explore the wonders of the underwater world, a captivating environment for discovery. Participants are guided in mastering the art of silently blending into the aquatic surroundings and engaging with marine life at their own pace. The resort’s instructors cater to varying skill levels, offering training in basic freediving principles or helping to advance existing expertise.
Freediving, a time-honoured sport enjoying renewed popularity, celebrates the Maldives’ stunning aquatic landscapes while raising environmental awareness about the significance of marine and coral life. Beyond fostering a deeper connection with nature, the activity offers numerous physical and mental health benefits, including enhanced cardiovascular fitness and endurance, without the need for cumbersome scuba equipment.
The Maldives is home to the seventh-largest reef system in the world, accounting for approximately 3.14% of the global reef area and featuring 2,041 distinct coral reefs. These vibrant reefs support one of the planet’s most diverse marine ecosystems, harbouring over 1,100 species of fish and other marine creatures. This extraordinary underwater world offers endless opportunities for exploration and wonder.
The resort’s Dive Centre provides various freediving courses, such as Discover Freediving, Basic Freediver, and Freediver Level 1, with course prices starting at US$350.
Snorkelling adventures at Kandolhu Maldives
Snorkeling at Kandolhu Maldives provides an exceptional underwater experience, renowned for its vibrant, well-preserved coral formations and diverse marine life. The house reef serves as a sanctuary for various marine species, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and the occasional eagle ray, ensuring each snorkelling session is uniquely engaging. The sight of hawksbill turtles gliding gracefully through the water is particularly enchanting, creating an unforgettable highlight. Schools of snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols move in harmonious formations, completing the vivid underwater scenery.
Kandolhu’s distinction lies not only in the richness of its marine ecosystem but also in the expertise and dedication of its local guides and instructors. These professionals offer personalised guidance, ensuring that participants of all experience levels, from beginners to seasoned snorkelers, feel at ease and confident. The resort strongly emphasises eco-friendly practices, encouraging guests to use reef-safe sunscreens and avoid touching or disturbing marine life to protect the reef’s delicate balance. This mindful approach enables a respectful and enjoyable exploration of the underwater world while preserving it for future generations.
The house reef at Kandolhu is easily accessible from both the beach and jetty, making it ideal for spontaneous snorkelling at any time of day. Strategically placed life rings around the island add an extra layer of safety, providing peace of mind for those exploring the waters. The resort’s dedication to conservation is evident through regular reef cleanups, which contribute to maintaining the ecosystem’s health and vibrancy. Kandolhu invites visitors to immerse themselves in this captivating underwater paradise, where every dive celebrates the ocean’s splendour and fosters a deeper connection with nature.
Maldives takes a stand for ocean preservation with Victor Ma’s conservation film
The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has collaborated with Chinese celebrity Victor Ma and the Tiger Shark Residence, with support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and the national airline, Maldivian, to create a short film that promotes global marine conservation. Filmed on Fuvahmulah Island, this project seeks to raise awareness about biodiversity and the urgent need for ocean preservation.
Victor Ma, a 28-year-old Chinese actor, singer, and curator, gained prominence as the runner-up in the 2017 talent show “The Coming One.” Since then, he has garnered significant acclaim for his original music, energetic performances, and genuine interactions with his audience. With over 16 million fans in China, Victor wields considerable influence in the realms of film, music, and entertainment, making him a key advocate for environmental causes.
Fuvahmulah Island, situated at the southern tip of the Maldives, is renowned among divers for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. In the film, Victor Ma dives alongside sharks, illustrating the harmonious relationship between humans and the underwater ecosystem. These compelling visuals showcase the ocean’s natural beauty and emphasise the importance of conservation efforts. The film also includes scenes of beach cleanups, highlighting the essential role of public involvement in protecting marine ecosystems.
With support from MMPRC, Maldivian facilitated the shoot by providing domestic flights and presenting equator-crossing certificates to the production team. This partnership underscores MMPRC and Maldivian’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in the Maldives.
Victor Ma’s participation in this initiative is expected to enhance global awareness of marine conservation, inspiring collective action to safeguard marine biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the oceans.
The Maldives has long been a leader in marine conservation, implementing initiatives such as the establishment of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, coral restoration projects, beach cleanups, and the protection of marine wildlife. MMPRC is dedicated to preserving the Maldives’ unique marine environment for generations to come.
