Discover Maldives’ underwater wonders: Sun Diving website now live

The Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has collaborated with Chinese celebrity Victor Ma and the Tiger Shark Residence, with support from the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) and the national airline, Maldivian, to create a short film that promotes global marine conservation. Filmed on Fuvahmulah Island, this project seeks to raise awareness about biodiversity and the urgent need for ocean preservation.

Victor Ma, a 28-year-old Chinese actor, singer, and curator, gained prominence as the runner-up in the 2017 talent show “The Coming One.” Since then, he has garnered significant acclaim for his original music, energetic performances, and genuine interactions with his audience. With over 16 million fans in China, Victor wields considerable influence in the realms of film, music, and entertainment, making him a key advocate for environmental causes.

Fuvahmulah Island, situated at the southern tip of the Maldives, is renowned among divers for its crystal-clear waters and rich marine biodiversity. In the film, Victor Ma dives alongside sharks, illustrating the harmonious relationship between humans and the underwater ecosystem. These compelling visuals showcase the ocean’s natural beauty and emphasise the importance of conservation efforts. The film also includes scenes of beach cleanups, highlighting the essential role of public involvement in protecting marine ecosystems.

With support from MMPRC, Maldivian facilitated the shoot by providing domestic flights and presenting equator-crossing certificates to the production team. This partnership underscores MMPRC and Maldivian’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental protection in the Maldives.

Victor Ma’s participation in this initiative is expected to enhance global awareness of marine conservation, inspiring collective action to safeguard marine biodiversity and promote a sustainable future for the oceans.

The Maldives has long been a leader in marine conservation, implementing initiatives such as the establishment of UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, coral restoration projects, beach cleanups, and the protection of marine wildlife. MMPRC is dedicated to preserving the Maldives’ unique marine environment for generations to come.