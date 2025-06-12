Immerse yourself in nature: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s Earth celebration week

This Eid al-Adha, Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated the spirit of togetherness with an intimate evening that paid homage to Maldivian heritage. Guests were invited to experience Farivalhu—a revival of one of the Maldives’ most heartfelt traditions—where the community comes together to celebrate the completion of a boat crafting. The feast marked the true beginning of the festivities.

The beginning of the event was marked with the arrival of a Bahtheli. This small wooden boat was used across the islands of Maldives, bringing good news, banquets and celebrations from the nearby islands of the atoll. With a tray of Malaafaiy on board, this symbolic arrival mirrored the age-old tradition practised in Maldives.

The evening’s highlight was the unveiling of the Malaafaiy—a grand wooden serving dish carved with Liyelaa and packed with Maldivian home-cooked dishes. Guests took part in removing the wooden cover, revealing delicacies that honoured the spirit of sharing during Eid. Historically offered on special occasions, such as Eid, weddings, and the completion of a new boat, Malaafaiy represents generosity, hospitality, and the unity of island life.

Complementing the culinary journey, cocktails served during the evening were specially curated for the celebration. Home-grown pandan leaves and bell peppers were the hero ingredients that represented an unexpected pairing, but one that delighted guests and showcased the creative flair of the Iru Veli bar team. Every sip was a nod to local flavours, reimagined.

Guests were further entertained with the rhythms of Boduberu, performed by the Iru Veli team, before exploring a curated showcase of Maldivian craftsmanship and ancestral practices. From Dhoani Banun (boat building) and Dhaa Hedhun (net weaving) to Fangi Vinun (palm weaving) and Dhivehi beys (traditional Maldivian medicine), each artefact and handiwork revealed stories passed down through generations. The display also included the age-old charcoal iron as well as Kaashi Ehun—the time-honoured method of coconut dehusking, showcasing the deep-rooted bond between Maldivians and their environment.

This interactive gathering not only allowed guests to witness but also to be a part of a chapter of Maldivian history. From weaving palm leaves to savouring the local cuisine, they engaged with the traditions that define the soul of the Maldives. This Eid at Sun Siyam Iru Veli was a celebration woven with heart—where heritage met hospitality, and every moment was an invitation to connect.