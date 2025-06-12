News
Immerse yourself in nature: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi’s Earth celebration week
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi recently celebrated its annual Eco Week – Celebrating Our Planet, a vibrant initiative dedicated to environmental awareness and sustainability. Guests and team members came together to honor World Reef Awareness Day, World Environment Day, and World Ocean Day through a series of immersive and inspiring activities.
The week kicked off with a guided conservation snorkelling tour and reef clean-up led by our resident Marine Biologist, giving guests a chance to explore our vibrant house reef while contributing to its preservation. On World Environment Day, guests participated in a meaningful tree-planting session and enjoyed a nature walk through the island’s lush tropical paths.
World Ocean Day featured hands-on coral planting at Waters Edge Beach, encouraging guests to participate in our ongoing efforts to restore the reef. In the evening, guests gathered under the stars for an open-air screening of an inspiring documentary about coral reefs, deepening their understanding of marine ecosystems and the urgent need for conservation. The day concluded with a magical night snorkelling adventure, revealing the hidden beauty of the reef after dark.
Eco Week reflected Iru Fushi’s ongoing commitment to sustainability through its Sun Siyam Cares initiative, offering memorable and meaningful experiences that encourage guests to connect with nature and protect our planet.
As part of ongoing sustainability efforts the resort has introduced coral restoration projects, regular reef clean-ups, island-wide tree planting initiatives, and educational experiences for its guests. This year, the resort has 126 trees planted and 18 coral frames installed in the lagoon. We also reduced the use of single-use plastics by switching to glass water bottles and establishing an in-house bottling plant. Community engagement includes support for local schools and hosting environmental awareness sessions, reflecting the resort’s commitment to both nature and people.
Sun Siyam Resorts is committed to sustainable and responsible operations in the Maldives and Sri Lanka, delivering authentic guest experiences. The Sun Siyam Cares programme focuses on reducing energy and water use, minimizing plastic waste, supporting local communities, and investing in renewable energy. It also champions conservation and preservation of local heritage to lessen environmental impact and promote socio-economic well-being.
Lifestyle
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s luxurious Maldivian retreat sparks fan frenzy
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently indulged in a lavish getaway at the picturesque Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, creating a buzz among fans and followers. Accompanied by close friends, the couple flew to the tropical paradise to celebrate a joyous milestone—the 10th wedding anniversary of their dear friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashrayata.
Sinha, known for her engaging presence on social media, has been delighting fans with glimpses of her serene vacation. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a collection of breathtaking images from their short yet memorable trip, captioning them:
“A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends… reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special… Big shoutout to @tajmaldives for being the perfect venue for this one!”
The couple and their friends were seen embracing the island life, soaking in the pristine white sands and turquoise waters, with fans eagerly engaging with their vacation posts. For a deeper look into the escapade, Sinha shared a travel vlog on her official YouTube channel, titled “2 days in MALDIVES! #TravelVlog”, giving her followers an intimate peek into the retreat.
The celebration drew attention not only from fans but fellow celebrities as well. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, Sinha’s co-star in the upcoming film Jatadhara, praised her stunning look, commenting, “Pretty pretty girl,” with a red heart emoji. Adding to the heartfelt moments, Sonakshi also posted a candid snapshot of Zaheer Iqbal sleeping, playfully captioning it “Tooo much cute,” giving fans a glimpse into their warm and loving relationship.
While enjoying this tropical respite, Sinha is also gearing up for her Telugu film debut in the supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan. Co-starring Sudheer Babu, the film is set to explore the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Produced under the Zee Studios banner, the film’s ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij.
As Sonakshi Sinha returns to her professional commitments, fans eagerly await more updates on both her cinematic ventures and personal adventures.
News
Air Arabia doubles Maldives route frequency
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the expansion of its existing service between Sharjah and Maldives to twice daily non-stop flights starting October 27, 2025.
The increase in frequency comes after a year from operating the service between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport in Malé will now offer customers greater convenience and flexibility to explore the tropical paradise of the Maldives.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, stated, “We are glad to further strengthen our presence in the Maldives with this increased frequency, offering travellers even greater connectivity and flexibility. The step to double our flights reflects the growing demand for air travel to this popular destination. We remain committed to providing our customers with reliable, affordable, and value-driven air travel, while expanding our network to meet the evolving needs of our passengers.”
Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.
Customers can now book their direct flights from Sharjah to the Maldives by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre, or through travel agencies.
News
Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrates island heritage with Eid Farivalhu
This Eid al-Adha, Sun Siyam Iru Veli celebrated the spirit of togetherness with an intimate evening that paid homage to Maldivian heritage. Guests were invited to experience Farivalhu—a revival of one of the Maldives’ most heartfelt traditions—where the community comes together to celebrate the completion of a boat crafting. The feast marked the true beginning of the festivities.
The beginning of the event was marked with the arrival of a Bahtheli. This small wooden boat was used across the islands of Maldives, bringing good news, banquets and celebrations from the nearby islands of the atoll. With a tray of Malaafaiy on board, this symbolic arrival mirrored the age-old tradition practised in Maldives.
The evening’s highlight was the unveiling of the Malaafaiy—a grand wooden serving dish carved with Liyelaa and packed with Maldivian home-cooked dishes. Guests took part in removing the wooden cover, revealing delicacies that honoured the spirit of sharing during Eid. Historically offered on special occasions, such as Eid, weddings, and the completion of a new boat, Malaafaiy represents generosity, hospitality, and the unity of island life.
Complementing the culinary journey, cocktails served during the evening were specially curated for the celebration. Home-grown pandan leaves and bell peppers were the hero ingredients that represented an unexpected pairing, but one that delighted guests and showcased the creative flair of the Iru Veli bar team. Every sip was a nod to local flavours, reimagined.
Guests were further entertained with the rhythms of Boduberu, performed by the Iru Veli team, before exploring a curated showcase of Maldivian craftsmanship and ancestral practices. From Dhoani Banun (boat building) and Dhaa Hedhun (net weaving) to Fangi Vinun (palm weaving) and Dhivehi beys (traditional Maldivian medicine), each artefact and handiwork revealed stories passed down through generations. The display also included the age-old charcoal iron as well as Kaashi Ehun—the time-honoured method of coconut dehusking, showcasing the deep-rooted bond between Maldivians and their environment.
This interactive gathering not only allowed guests to witness but also to be a part of a chapter of Maldivian history. From weaving palm leaves to savouring the local cuisine, they engaged with the traditions that define the soul of the Maldives. This Eid at Sun Siyam Iru Veli was a celebration woven with heart—where heritage met hospitality, and every moment was an invitation to connect.
Trending
