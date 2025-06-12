Lifestyle
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s luxurious Maldivian retreat sparks fan frenzy
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal recently indulged in a lavish getaway at the picturesque Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, creating a buzz among fans and followers. Accompanied by close friends, the couple flew to the tropical paradise to celebrate a joyous milestone—the 10th wedding anniversary of their dear friends Nirvana Chaudhary and Ashrayata.
Sinha, known for her engaging presence on social media, has been delighting fans with glimpses of her serene vacation. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared a collection of breathtaking images from their short yet memorable trip, captioning them:
“A minute in Maldives to celebrate love, life and the 10th wedding anniversary of our dear friends… reunited with old friends, made some new ones… this was our shortest trip there but the MOST special… Big shoutout to @tajmaldives for being the perfect venue for this one!”
The couple and their friends were seen embracing the island life, soaking in the pristine white sands and turquoise waters, with fans eagerly engaging with their vacation posts. For a deeper look into the escapade, Sinha shared a travel vlog on her official YouTube channel, titled “2 days in MALDIVES! #TravelVlog”, giving her followers an intimate peek into the retreat.
The celebration drew attention not only from fans but fellow celebrities as well. Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, Sinha’s co-star in the upcoming film Jatadhara, praised her stunning look, commenting, “Pretty pretty girl,” with a red heart emoji. Adding to the heartfelt moments, Sonakshi also posted a candid snapshot of Zaheer Iqbal sleeping, playfully captioning it “Tooo much cute,” giving fans a glimpse into their warm and loving relationship.
While enjoying this tropical respite, Sinha is also gearing up for her Telugu film debut in the supernatural fantasy thriller Jatadhara, directed by Venkat Kalyan. Co-starring Sudheer Babu, the film is set to explore the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple. Produced under the Zee Studios banner, the film’s ensemble cast includes Shilpa Shirodkar, Rain Anjali, and Divya Vij.
As Sonakshi Sinha returns to her professional commitments, fans eagerly await more updates on both her cinematic ventures and personal adventures.
Entertainment
The Presets to ignite nights in exclusive Kandooma Maldives showcase in April 2026
Imagine your favourite music festival—but swap muddy fields for white sands, palm trees, and crystal-clear waters. In April 2026, acclaimed electronic duo The Presets will trade stadiums and festival crowds for an exclusive beachfront series of shows at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, offering fans an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime island escape curated by Music in Paradise.
From Coachella to Splendour in the Grass, The Presets—Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes—have made their mark on the global stage. But this time, they’re doing things differently. From 11–18 April 2026, fans will experience a week of sun-drenched luxury capped off by three electrifying live performances, including a sunset DJ set on the beach and an exclusive rooftop party at the resort’s Sunset Bar.
“We’re beyond excited to host The Presets at Kandooma,” said Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. “Their energy, talent, and incredible live shows are a perfect match for our vibrant island setting. Guests can expect something truly unforgettable.”
With a career spanning two decades, The Presets are electronic music royalty in Australia. Their breakout 2008 album Apocalypso went triple platinum and produced the festival anthem “My People.” With multiple ARIA Awards, APRA Songwriter of the Year titles, and collaborations like the RAKA EP with Golden Features under their belt, the duo continues to shape the sound of electronic music worldwide.
Their 2018 album HI VIZ soared to the top of iTunes within hours of release and included hits like “Do What You Want” and “Martini,” both nominated for major Australian music prizes.
Fans can now secure the Early Bird Gold Experience Package for A$3,790 per person (twin share) for seven nights in a Beach Villa—saving over $1,000. This VIP experience includes:
- Entry to 3 Nightly Exclusive Events
- 3 Intimate Performances
- Meet & Greet with artists
- Professional Photo with artists
- Music in Paradise Welcome Bag
- Music in Paradise Event Poster
- Event commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared Speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Delicious buffet breakfast daily at Kandooma Café
- Tea, coffee & bottled water in-villa, and replenished daily
- Complimentary snorkel trip & use of snorkelling gear
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
Additional packages offering different villa types are also available exclusively from Music in Paradise here. All packages exclude airfares.
Celebration
Family fun and Maldivian traditions await this Eid at Summer Island Maldives
This Eid al-Adha, Summer Island Maldives extends an exclusive ‘Eid Bliss’ offer to Maldivians and work permit holders, inviting them to unwind and celebrate. Located just 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé, this tropical island provides a barefoot escape ideal for those seeking simplicity and comfort.
Available for stays between 5th and 15th June 2025, the limited-time Eid offer includes full board accommodation starting at just USD 250 per night for two adults (minimum two-night stay), inclusive of all taxes and service charges.
For guests planning a longer stay, the rate is reduced to USD 225 per night for stays of four nights or more. Those looking for a shorter retreat can book one-night stays at USD 290. Families can especially benefit from this offer, as one child under 12 stays free, making it the perfect Eid retreat for relaxation, reconnection, and the creation of lasting memories.
Guests booking the Eid offer will enjoy:
- Full board meals at Samuga Restaurant
- Evening tea at Nevi Bar
- Complimentary return speedboat transfers
- 30% off spa treatments and water sports
- 20% off excursions and beach dinners
- 15% off à la carte dining, in-villa dining, and bar snacks
On Eid Day – Friday, 6th June 2025 – the island will come alive with colourful Maldivian traditions. Guests can look forward to the spirited rhythms of Bodu Beru, the dramatic folklore of Bodu Mas & Koadi, and the lively procession of Dhafi Negun, all complemented by Summer Island’s signature warm and welcoming touch.
“Eid celebrations are a big deal at Summer Island Maldives and are especially popular among our local guests,” said Mohamed Thaufeeq, Resort Manager of Summer Island Maldives. “This year, we are once again preparing to mark the occasion with traditional cultural activities and our signature Summer Island spirit. Whether planning a family retreat or a peaceful escape to recharge and reconnect with a loved one, this is the perfect time to experience the island’s joyful Eid atmosphere.”
Rooted in genuine Maldivian hospitality, Summer Island Maldives welcomes all to celebrate the spirit of Eid in a setting where simplicity, nature, and heartfelt service come together.
Culture
Maldives unveiled: Khalid Al Ameri’s off-resort exploration
The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), known as Visit Maldives, recently collaborated with popular Emirati content creator and digital storyteller Khalid Al Ameri for an exclusive familiarisation (FAM) trip held from March 22 to 26, 2025. The result: a heartfelt and engaging YouTube video that has already begun resonating with viewers across the globe.
Known for his authentic storytelling and ability to connect deeply with different cultures, Khalid’s visit captured the Maldives from a refreshingly local perspective—beyond the five-star resorts and crystal-clear lagoons that dominate travel brochures. The trip offered a deep dive into the culture, history, food, and way of life of the Maldivian people.
A Journey into the Heart of the Maldives
The video begins with Khalid journeying to Paree Fengandu—the mysterious “Fairy Pond.” With a sense of humor and wonder, Khalid narrates legends surrounding the lake’s reddish waters, rumored to be a gateway to the spiritual world. As he climbs into a canoe for the first time, Khalid embodies the spirit of exploration that threads through the entire video.
From there, viewers are taken to a traditional Maldivian home—“Relax Home”—for a dinner hosted by a local family. Khalid learns to prepare baiy mas, a traditional fish ball curry, alongside warm and welcoming hosts. His attempt at flaking fish may have been clumsy, but the scene was full of joy, laughter, and appreciation for Maldivian home cooking. A tasting session of local delicacies, including riha folhi (crepes) and mas huni, added a layer of culinary discovery to the experience.
Tracing History Through Mosques and Markets
Day two brought a deeper exploration of the country’s religious and architectural heritage. Khalid visits the historic Jumma Mosque, a 332-year-old structure known for its coral-stone architecture and wooden panels inscribed with Qur’anic verses. He reflects on the historical and cultural significance of the site, describing it as “hundreds of years of lessons” preserved through careful conservation.
He later visits the King Salman Mosque, the largest mosque in Malé, which was officially opened in 2024 and can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers. Khalid admires the blend of modern design with island culture, noting the mosque’s woodwork and glass detailing. The segment subtly highlights the Maldives’ connections to the broader Islamic world while grounding them in local identity.
In between mosque visits, Khalid explores the vibrant local market in Malé. With his signature charm, he engages in friendly haggling with vendors—unsuccessfully, but humorously—while taking in the colours and sounds of everyday Maldivian life.
A Cultural Celebration and a Lesson in Patience
In a lighthearted moment, Khalid joins a group of performers from Rhythm Boduberu, a traditional Maldivian drumming troupe, in a high-energy beach performance. The scene is filled with laughter, clapping, and dancing—an authentic portrayal of Maldivian cultural expression.
The journey concludes with a fishing trip off the coast of Malé, where Khalid reflects on life’s simple lessons after a mostly fishless outing. “Sometimes we have to lose to win,” he remarks, as the group eventually enjoys a seafood buffet prepared by local chefs.
More Than Just a Vacation
The final moments of the video capture the essence of Khalid’s experience. “Not the Maldives that everyone shows on Instagram. The Maldives that the people live every day,” he says, offering a powerful reminder that behind every postcard-perfect beach lies a community, a culture, and a story worth telling.
This collaboration between Visit Maldives and Khalid Al Ameri marks a significant step in diversifying the global perception of the Maldives. By spotlighting its heritage, traditions, and people, the video invites travellers to look beyond the water villas and instead connect with the soul of the islands.
The full video is now available on Khalid Al Ameri’s YouTube channel, providing a heartfelt window into an unseen side of the Maldives.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Global Wellness Day 2025 at Milaidhoo: journey of transformation and reconnection
-
Cooking1 week ago
Michelin-Star magic: Chef Igles Corelli to host exclusive culinary week at Lily Beach Resort
-
Featured1 week ago
Gallery Restaurant reopens at Bandos Maldives with elegant new look
-
Awards1 week ago
OBLU SELECT Sangeli achieves Green Globe Gold Certification for fifth consecutive year
-
Featured1 week ago
Travel that matters: indulge in sustainability at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu
-
Entertainment7 days ago
The Presets to ignite nights in exclusive Kandooma Maldives showcase in April 2026
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Eid al-Adha in style with Hulhule’ Island Hotel’s Festive ‘Eid Malaafaiy’ events
-
News1 week ago
Embudu Village achieves Travelife Gold certification for sustainability