Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal’s luxurious Maldivian retreat sparks fan frenzy

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), known as Visit Maldives, recently collaborated with popular Emirati content creator and digital storyteller Khalid Al Ameri for an exclusive familiarisation (FAM) trip held from March 22 to 26, 2025. The result: a heartfelt and engaging YouTube video that has already begun resonating with viewers across the globe.

Known for his authentic storytelling and ability to connect deeply with different cultures, Khalid’s visit captured the Maldives from a refreshingly local perspective—beyond the five-star resorts and crystal-clear lagoons that dominate travel brochures. The trip offered a deep dive into the culture, history, food, and way of life of the Maldivian people.



A Journey into the Heart of the Maldives

The video begins with Khalid journeying to Paree Fengandu—the mysterious “Fairy Pond.” With a sense of humor and wonder, Khalid narrates legends surrounding the lake’s reddish waters, rumored to be a gateway to the spiritual world. As he climbs into a canoe for the first time, Khalid embodies the spirit of exploration that threads through the entire video.

From there, viewers are taken to a traditional Maldivian home—“Relax Home”—for a dinner hosted by a local family. Khalid learns to prepare baiy mas, a traditional fish ball curry, alongside warm and welcoming hosts. His attempt at flaking fish may have been clumsy, but the scene was full of joy, laughter, and appreciation for Maldivian home cooking. A tasting session of local delicacies, including riha folhi (crepes) and mas huni, added a layer of culinary discovery to the experience.

Tracing History Through Mosques and Markets

Day two brought a deeper exploration of the country’s religious and architectural heritage. Khalid visits the historic Jumma Mosque, a 332-year-old structure known for its coral-stone architecture and wooden panels inscribed with Qur’anic verses. He reflects on the historical and cultural significance of the site, describing it as “hundreds of years of lessons” preserved through careful conservation.

He later visits the King Salman Mosque, the largest mosque in Malé, which was officially opened in 2024 and can accommodate up to 10,000 worshippers. Khalid admires the blend of modern design with island culture, noting the mosque’s woodwork and glass detailing. The segment subtly highlights the Maldives’ connections to the broader Islamic world while grounding them in local identity.

In between mosque visits, Khalid explores the vibrant local market in Malé. With his signature charm, he engages in friendly haggling with vendors—unsuccessfully, but humorously—while taking in the colours and sounds of everyday Maldivian life.

A Cultural Celebration and a Lesson in Patience

In a lighthearted moment, Khalid joins a group of performers from Rhythm Boduberu, a traditional Maldivian drumming troupe, in a high-energy beach performance. The scene is filled with laughter, clapping, and dancing—an authentic portrayal of Maldivian cultural expression.

The journey concludes with a fishing trip off the coast of Malé, where Khalid reflects on life’s simple lessons after a mostly fishless outing. “Sometimes we have to lose to win,” he remarks, as the group eventually enjoys a seafood buffet prepared by local chefs.

More Than Just a Vacation

The final moments of the video capture the essence of Khalid’s experience. “Not the Maldives that everyone shows on Instagram. The Maldives that the people live every day,” he says, offering a powerful reminder that behind every postcard-perfect beach lies a community, a culture, and a story worth telling.

This collaboration between Visit Maldives and Khalid Al Ameri marks a significant step in diversifying the global perception of the Maldives. By spotlighting its heritage, traditions, and people, the video invites travellers to look beyond the water villas and instead connect with the soul of the islands.

The full video is now available on Khalid Al Ameri’s YouTube channel, providing a heartfelt window into an unseen side of the Maldives.