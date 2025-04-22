Lifestyle
Rosamund Pike escapes to paradise at Patina Maldives
Award-winning British actress Rosamund Pike recently traded the bustle of London for the serene turquoise waters of the Maldives, enjoying a picture-perfect escape at the luxurious Patina Maldives, Fari Islands. The “Gone Girl” star shared a dreamy video on social media, offering fans a glimpse into her idyllic tropical retreat—and it’s everything a Maldivian holiday should be.
In the video, Rosamund is seen immersing herself in the full island experience. From soaking up the sun at a private overwater villa to cruising on a dolphin-watching tour, biking along palm-lined paths, snorkeling with manta rays, and diving alongside sea turtles, it’s clear she embraced the magic of the Maldives. She even took to the waves on a water scooter, channeling her adventurous side in the most scenic setting imaginable.
Pike captioned her post with heartfelt reflection: “I left London on my very last ember and had a holiday of magical dimensions! The Maldives offer a glimpse of paradise, an escape from rush. @patinamaldives is a destination I have sought out three times; to practice doing nothing in preparation for playing Elspeth and this time to recover from doing too much. It is a heaven on your own terms— and I washed all my cares in salt and rinsed my soul in the sea. Here is a glimpse of bliss as I see it.”Rosamund Pike is no stranger to immersive roles and demanding projects. Known for her powerful performances in films like Pride & Prejudice, Gone Girl, and the fantasy series The Wheel of Time, her career has spanned decades and earned critical acclaim. With such a busy professional life, it’s no wonder she finds solace and renewal at Patina Maldives.
Set in the pristine Fari Islands, Patina Maldives is a modern sanctuary that blends understated luxury with a deep connection to nature. Designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan, the resort offers minimalist aesthetics, eco-conscious living, and transformative experiences. Its overwater villas and beachfront retreats provide the ultimate in privacy and comfort, while curated wellness, art, and culinary journeys cater to mindful travelers seeking more than just a getaway.For Rosamund Pike, Patina Maldives isn’t just a destination—it’s a refuge. Her third visit to the resort speaks volumes of its allure, where moments of stillness are as treasured as moments of adventure. As she puts it, it’s “a heaven on your own terms.”
Whether you’re looking to reconnect with nature, indulge in marine adventures, or simply float into a state of bliss, Rosamund’s Maldivian escape is all the inspiration you need.
Entertainment
Alex Turnbull: Music, film, culture at Patina Maldives
Some encounters change us. Some stories stay with us long after the credits roll, long after the music fades, long after we leave the space where it all happened. This is one of those weekends.
For three days, Patina Maldives becomes a crossroads of music, film, and artistic legacy—woven together by the hands of Alex Turnbull, a man who has spent his life standing at the very heart of underground culture.
A DJ, drummer, filmmaker, and guardian of the avant-garde, Turnbull has lived at the pulse point of transformation. As a founding member of 23 Skidoo, he shaped the sounds that shaped generations. As a producer and remixer, he worked with icons like Sade, Seal, and Neneh Cherry, turning their music into something new, something unexpected, something entirely his own. As a founding member of the International Stüssy Tribe, he helped define the intersection of fashion, music, and rebellion.
And now, here he is. On an island where the tides move with a rhythm of their own, bringing us something rare—something impossible to categorise but impossible to forget.
A DJ set beneath the Maldivian stars, where the past and present fold into each other, where basslines meet the night air, and where we all just for a moment, lose ourselves.
A Stüssy archive pop-up, offering a glimpse into a world where fashion was once a revolution.
A screening of Kim Lim: The Space Between, a film about art, identity, and the spaces that exist between the two. This is Turnbull’s most personal project yet, a tribute to his mother, to creativity, to the quiet power of reinvention.
For three nights, the lines between artist and audience, past and future, reality and dream will blur. Because this is what culture does. It moves. It connects. It asks us to pay attention.
And so we will.
Culture
Cruise liner makes first stop at HDh. Makunudhoo
A cruise liner docked at HDh. Makunudhoo for the first time Monday, marking a new tourism milestone for the island. Passengers from the MS Hebridean Sky were welcomed by the island’s residents with cultural displays reflecting Maldivian heritage.
According to the Makunudhoo Island Council, 94 tourists disembarked from the vessel. The islanders gathered at the harbour in traditional attire to greet them.
As part of the visit, the tourists were divided into groups, each guided by local residents dressed in traditional clothing. They were taken on a tour of the island, visiting historical and significant sites. A festival was also held at the harbour, where islanders demonstrated traditional crafts, sports, and dances. A marketplace was set up as part of the event, where visitors could purchase local products.
The tourists, who arrived in the morning, departed at 1pm. Before leaving, they donated sports equipment to the island’s school.
“They were pleased with the welcome and the opportunity to explore the island,” said Auzam Adam, President of the Makunudhoo Council.
The MS Hebridean Sky visited Makunudhoo after stops at islands in Addu and Alif Alif Atoll. The vessel is now en route to another country.
Fashion
Aquazzura collaborates with JOALI Maldives to launch Maldives’ first-ever limited-edition capsule collection
Italian luxury fashion brand Aquazzura has partnered with JOALI Maldives, located on the Muravandhoo island in northern Maldives, to launch a special limited-edition tropical capsule collection. Inspired by the lush, art-immersive island, together the brands collaborated on a beautiful sandal and matching clutch. The capsule collection is available in the island’s boutique, Maison de JOALI.
Crafted in Italy, Aquazzura’s first Maldives collaboration was inspired by the brand’s founder and creative director Edgardo Osorio’s love of the sun, sea and passion for diving. The collection consists of a sandal slide and matching clutch in white leather, with a refined beaded embroidered motif depicting pristine blue water and cerulean sky with coconut palms. Fresh and casual but refined and bold, those wearing the items will be transported on an exotic journey. JOALI clutch features the spectacular arrival jetty at JOALI Maldives, inspired by the ocean’s ebb and flow to set the tone for an enchanting stay in the Maldives.
The turquoise colour of the sea surrounding JOALI ties to the inspiration behind Aquazzura, ‘Aqua’ blue, and the philosophy of sharing infinite joy with the world has created a remarkable synergy, reflected in this one-of-a-kind capsule collection. Praising the partnership, Edgardo Osorio, the founder and creative director of Aquazzura, complements, “I began diving in the Maldives a few years ago and was immediately captivated by the vibrant nature and stunning colours of its coral reefs. During a recent visit to JOALI Maldives, I was enchanted by the resort’s beautiful architecture, exceptional service, and wellness rituals. As a devoted admirer of the sun and the sea, I collaborated with JOALI Maldives to create something special, culminating in the exclusive launch of the first Aquazzura pop-up collection in the Maldives.”
Discover Aquazzura Casa collection at JOALI Maldives for a limited time only from 20th December 2024. The Secret Garden line showcases an enchanting tableware selection of botanical elements in lush, verdant tones inspired by 18th-century Chinese porcelain. Combined with a carefully crafted menu by Michelin-starred Chef Theodor Falser, guests will be able to enjoy a perfect evening at the resort’s restaurant Bellinis with authentic Italian flavours.
JOALI Maldives has villas from $2,928 per night based on two persons sharing a Water Villa with Pool on B&B basis. For further details and booking, please visit joali.com.
