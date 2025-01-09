Celebration
Fall in love again at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives’ third annual Month of Love
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives has announced its third annual ‘Month of Love,’ a celebration dedicated to romance, connection, and cherished memories. Scheduled from February 1 to 28, 2025, the resort invites couples to escape to a tropical paradise and experience a thoughtfully curated series of intimate activities.
According to Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, the Month of Love offers couples an opportunity to create unforgettable memories amidst the stunning beauty of the Maldives. He highlighted the resort’s commitment to designing experiences that celebrate love, including romantic dinners under the stars and intimate wellness retreats, aimed at helping couples reconnect and unwind in magical moments together.
The resort offers exquisite dining experiences tailored for couples, such as:
- A Taste of Love: A six-course culinary journey with optional wine pairings in an elegant setting.
- Love Birds Under the Stars: A magical four-course dinner on the beach under a canopy of stars.
Couples can rejuvenate and reconnect through wellness experiences, including:
- Couples’ Massage Workshop: Guided sessions on relaxation techniques by expert therapists from Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala.
- Couples’ Rejuvenating Combo: A day filled with wellness-focused activities such as yoga, ice baths, and peaceful sunset sessions.
For those seeking excitement and adventure, the resort offers:
- Romantic Sunset Parasailing: A chance to soar above turquoise waters with professional drone-captured views.
- Love Boat Excursion: A private sandbank visit combined with a vibrant reef snorkelling experience.
- Sunset Jet Ski Tour: An exhilarating ride across sparkling waters during sunset.
To celebrate love and milestones, the resort presents:
- ‘Marry Me” Proposal: A curated beachfront dinner with floral decorations, a celebratory cake, and a romantic turndown service.
- Underwater Proposal or Wedding Ceremony: A unique underwater experience featuring scuba kits, a master of ceremonies, and a ring exchange beneath the waves.
- Elopements & Vow Renewals: Intimate beachfront ceremonies paired with a candlelit dinner, romantic bubble bath, and personalised details.
Couples can preserve their love story through a ‘Couples’ Beach Photoshoot’, featuring professionally captured moments against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.
The Island Romance Package enhances the romantic getaway with accommodations in the villa of choice, daily buffet breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, personalised in-villa welcome amenities, and an indulgent breakfast in bed. Couples can enjoy a beach picnic lunch, an intimate beach dinner setup, and complimentary access to non-motorised water sports. Certified divers can also take advantage of up to two complimentary scuba dives per person daily. Prices for this package start at USD 475++ per night for two adults, with flexible cancellation up to seven days before arrival.
From underwater proposals to vow renewals, sunset cruises, or candlelit beach dinners, every experience during the Month of Love at Kandooma Maldives has been meticulously crafted to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Unforgettable Valentine’s escapes at Milaidhoo Maldives
In February, Milaidhoo Maldives invites couples to experience a world of unmatched romance, where every moment is designed to celebrate love in its purest form. Renowned for its barefoot luxury and genuine hospitality, Milaidhoo offers a sanctuary for couples to rekindle their connections, create treasured memories, and honour their unique love stories.
Nestled within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Baa Atoll, Milaidhoo’s natural beauty provides an idyllic setting for love to thrive. With its pristine white sands, crystal-clear turquoise lagoons, and secluded luxury villas, this boutique island is a haven crafted for intimacy. From sunrise to moonlit evenings, every aspect of Milaidhoo exudes romance, making it a perfect destination for Valentine’s Day and beyond.
Throughout February, a variety of bespoke experiences are curated to bring couples closer. Guests can begin their day with a floating breakfast served in the privacy of their villa pool, accompanied by a bottle of Ruinart Champagne Rosé. A dessert cooking class led by a skilled pastry chef adds a sweet and interactive touch to the stay. Couples seeking exclusivity can enjoy a private dinner on a secluded sandbank, complete with a candlelit setting under the stars. On Valentine’s Day, a specially curated romantic dinner is offered beneath the starlit Maldivian sky, celebrating the essence of love.
For those desiring relaxation and reconnection, Serenity Spa presents a unique Love Reconnection Journey. This experience begins with a romantic bubble bath, followed by a soothing couple’s massage and a rejuvenating facial. The journey concludes with a refreshing cup of Avantcha tea or fragrant rosebud tea, leaving couples feeling renewed and deeply connected.
An extraordinary private movie screening on a secluded sandbank is the highlight of Milaidhoo’s romantic offerings. Couples can enjoy a cozy setup under the expansive Maldivian sky, surrounded by the serene sounds of waves and the shimmering ocean. Whether watching a timeless romance or a personal favourite, this experience promises to create an unforgettable memory.
At Milaidhoo Maldives, every detail is thoughtfully crafted to ensure an authentic and personal experience. In February, the island becomes a canvas for love stories, offering couples a chance to surprise their partners or embark on a shared journey of discovery. Each moment is designed to be as unique and special as the bond they celebrate.
Celebrate the Year of the Snake in unmatched luxury at Kuda Villingili
Kuda Villingili is set to commemorate Lunar New Year 2025 with an extraordinary celebration inspired by the grace and wisdom of the Year of the Snake. This exclusive event offers guests an opportunity to embark on a memorable journey of cultural discovery and festive joy, perfectly aligned with the resort’s ethos of timeless serenity.
The Year of the Snake holds deep significance in Chinese culture, symbolising intelligence, grace, and intuitive power. To mark this zodiac year in grand style, Kuda Villingili has planned a spectacular celebration featuring vibrant cultural experiences. Guests can marvel at the mesmerising Lion and Dragon Dances, the electrifying beats of Chinese Drummers, and the elegance of Traditional Chinese Dance. Festive mascots will make whimsical appearances, and snake-themed art workshops will provide engaging activities for guests of all ages.
Culinary delights will play a central role in the festivities, with an exclusive buffet dinner scheduled for Wednesday, 29 January 2025. The menu will showcase auspicious dishes, including dumplings, whole fish, and tangyuan, all crafted with care by the resort’s skilled chefs.
Guests can also savour a hot pot lunch at East restaurant, complete with their preferred sides and broth choices. This intimate dining experience encourages families to share stories, reflect on the past year, and create new aspirations for the Year of the Snake. At Mar-Umi, families and loved ones can gather for a memorable meal or indulge in the art of Teppanyaki, where expert chefs will prepare fresh, flavourful dishes with dazzling showmanship. This interactive dining experience promises to create cherished memories filled with laughter and culinary delight.
For those seeking adventure, the resort offers sunset cruises on a traditional Maldivian dhoni, complete with playful dolphin sightings and opportunities for traditional line fishing under the glowing sunset. Guests can also enjoy water activities in the serene lagoon, such as jet ski tours and Seabob underwater exploration. The resort’s dive centre provides opportunities to pick up a new hobby or enhance diving skills while exploring over 50 stunning dive sites around Kaafu Atoll, where close encounters with sea turtles and vibrant reef fish await.
The Kuda Fiyo Kids Club will ensure younger guests are immersed in the festive spirit with a variety of thoughtfully curated activities designed to bring laughter and joy to their Lunar New Year celebrations.
This immersive experience combines the warmth of Chinese traditions with the unparalleled luxury of Kuda Villingili, offering an unforgettable beginning to the lunar year. The resort invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Snake in style, embracing a new year filled with beauty, harmony, and timeless memories.
Amilla Maldives’ 70s-inspired New Year’s bash lights up the island
Amilla Maldives welcomed 2025 with a 70s-inspired celebration, combining disco energy with the island’s natural charm.
The evening began with pre-dinner cocktails, allowing guests to mingle and build anticipation for the festivities. A lavish buffet dinner followed, featuring a diverse array of flavours served under the starlit Maldivian sky.
The main stage, dramatically positioned over the resort’s main pool, became the focal point of the celebration. Guests filled the dance floor, enjoying live performances that infused the night with vibrant energy and wonder. Highlights of the evening included a captivating fire show and a dazzling LED display that enthralled attendees.
As midnight approached, the renowned Bjorn Again tribute band took the stage, performing ABBA’s iconic hits and leading the countdown to the New Year. The celebration reached its peak at the stroke of midnight, as a spectacular fireworks display illuminated the sky.
The festivities continued with an after-party, where lively beats and a bustling dance floor kept the energy alive well into the early hours. Guests embraced the spirit of joy and togetherness, celebrating the arrival of a new year.
Amilla Maldives’ Disco Fever New Year’s Eve event served as a grand conclusion to a year of remarkable experiences, setting a vibrant tone for 2025.
