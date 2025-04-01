Family
Exciting Easter adventures await families at Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites families to embrace the spirit of Easter with an exciting line-up of activities and themed experiences from 18 to 24 April 2025. Set on a private island in the South Malé Atoll, the resort offers the perfect setting for a memorable tropical Easter escape.
A Week of Wholesome Adventures at Kandoo Kids’ Club
The Easter celebrations centre around the Kandoo Kids’ Club, open daily from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm for children aged 4 to 12. Supervised by a caring and energetic team, it will offer a rotating schedule of themed activities, including nature exploration, wellness-focused fun, traditional Maldivian experiences, Easter celebrations, and ocean discovery that little VIPs will surely enjoy.
Island-Wide Easter Fun
Families can enjoy a week full of island-wide Easter activities. On Easter Sunday, 20 April, guests can participate in Easter card making, egg painting and decoration, and a festive Easter Egg Hunt. The evening will conclude with an International Easter Dinner Buffet at Kandooma Café, showcasing a diverse selection of global flavours, from roast lamb and seafood to bunny-themed treats and indulgent desserts.
Throughout the week, guests can also participate in various recreational activities, including sunset cruises, snorkelling adventures, volleyball matches, and an Easter-themed movie night under the stars.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, shared: “Easter is a time for families to come together, and at Kandooma, we’re proud to offer a setting where guests of all ages can connect, celebrate, and create special memories. Our team puts great care into crafting meaningful experiences, especially for our younger guests, and we’re excited to welcome families for a truly unforgettable Easter week.”
Plan the Perfect Family Escape
Families looking to make the most of Easter at Kandooma Maldives are encouraged to take advantage of the Family Getaway package. This special offer includes family-friendly accommodation, thoughtful amenities, memorable island experiences, and the added benefit of kids staying and dining for free. Terms and conditions apply.
For bookings and more information, visit https://maldives.holidayinnresorts.com/hotel-offers/family-getaway/. For the full Easter 2025 Brochure, visit https://holidayinn.aflip.in/HIRKM_EasterBrochure.html.
CoraLand at Cora Cora Maldives: Easter celebrations await
This Maldives Easter, escape to the magical world of CoraLand at Cora Cora Maldives! From April 16th to 23rd, the resort will immerse guests in an unforgettable Easter adventure inspired by Peter Pan. Transforming into an island full of wonder, CoraLand Easter invites you to embrace the freedom and fun of our own version of Neverland. Whether you’re young or young at heart, this Easter promises an enchanting experience. Check the full program here
During this Maldives Easter, every day at Cora Cora Maldives brings new surprises! For younger guests, the CoRa kids® Club offers a variety of exciting activities. From Neverland Map Making to Tinker Bell Crown Making, the little ones can create lasting memories. There are also thrilling games like the Lostboyz vs Pirates Aqua Wars and Skull Rock Treasure Hunt, where families can work together to solve puzzles and discover treasures.
Adults will enjoy the carefree spirit of Peter Pan and can indulge in peaceful relaxation by the beach or participate in culinary experiences. Enjoy a mystical atmosphere at Tazäa® and Teien® Restaurant, where dishes inspired by the Spice Route await. The Seven Seas Pirate’s Banquet brings together unique flavors, offering an unforgettable dining experience.
Get ready to celebrate Easter in true CoraLand Easter style. Every night, we’ll bring the magic to life with family-friendly movie screenings under the stars. The resort will kick off with Disney’s iconic Peter Pan (1953), followed by Hook (1991) and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), each showing on the big screen at Ginger Moon® Beach Area.
On Easter weekend, families can enjoy an exciting Easter Egg Hunt, inspired by the mischievous Captain Hook. The hunt will take guests on an island-wide adventure, making this Easter truly unforgettable. Afterward, cool off at the Easter Brunch & Pool Party, a mermaid-themed celebration full of laughter, magic, and poolside fun.
For a memorable finale, join us at the Grand Pixie Hollow’s Easter Feast at Tazäa® Restaurant. A mystical live magic show, accompanied by a live band, will create a magical atmosphere as you indulge in delightful cuisine inspired by the world of Peter Pan. This one-of-a-kind Easter feast will bring together family, magic, and incredible food in a spectacular setting.
There’s no better place to celebrate Easter in Maldives than at Cora Cora Maldives. This luxury resort offers the perfect balance of adventure, relaxation, and family fun. Located just 45 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, Cora Cora Maldives features 100 luxurious villas, four diverse restaurants, and world-class amenities like MOKSHA® Spa and water sports facilities. Whether you’re seeking adventure in the crystal-clear lagoons or simply wish to unwind in paradise, we promise an Easter celebration you’ll never forget.
SO/ Maldives offers chic island glamour with sun-kissed indulgence this Easter
This Easter, elevate your holiday with a glamorous escape to the sun-kissed shores of SO/ Maldives. Nestled like a private fashion-forward sanctuary in the ethereal Emboodhoo Lagoon, just a chic 15-minute speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, this avant-garde island retreat sets the stage for a dazzling celebration of style, indulgence, and adventure.
With an air of effortless sophistication, SO/ Maldives invites you to embrace the spirit of Easter in the most fashionable way; where gourmet indulgence, holistic wellness, and bespoke island experiences come together in a setting as breathtaking as a runway debut.
Easter at SO/ Maldives is an affair of refined taste, with exquisite dining experiences curated for the most discerning palates. Step into a world of haute cuisine with the Crustacean & Wine Pairing Set Dinner at The Citronelle Club, where a Master Sommelier orchestrates an exquisite fusion of ocean-fresh seafood and fine vintages. As the night unfolds, Lazuli unveils a Master Wine Menu, where a handpicked selection of wines is savored against the backdrop of chillout DJ beats and the Maldivian starlit sky.
For a sunset soirée, sip on signature cocktails at Pavilion Bar’s Sunset Hour, before indulging in a three-course beachfront dinner at Lazuli Beach, where culinary artistry meets seaside elegance. The Easter revelry culminates with the Easter Extravaganza Beach BBQ at Citronelle, a lavish beachfront affair complete with gourmet delights and live music by the Rishvan Imon Duo; an evening of pure island glamour.
For those seeking serene indulgence, SO/ SPA Easter Wellness Camp unveils an oasis of holistic renewal. Chakra Balancing, Walking Meditation, and Sound Meditation create the perfect harmony between mind, body, and soul, ensuring that guests emerge refreshed and radiant. Exclusive spa offerings provide a tailored touch of luxury, with overwater and beachfront sanctuaries designed for the ultimate escape into tranquility.
Easter at SO/ Maldives isn’t just about indulgence; it’s also about art, adventure, and meaningful connections. Families can revel in the Easter Family Egg Hunt & Games at Lazuli Beach Club, while creative souls embrace island artistry with workshops like Sip and Clay, Jewelry Making, and Palm Leaf Basket Weaving; a nod to the craftsmanship and heritage of the Maldives.
For the little trendsetters, The Nest transforms into a playground of Easter-themed magic, with bunny hop games, storytelling sessions, egg-painting workshops, and even a whimsical Easter puppet show; ensuring young guests enjoy an experience as enchanting as a fairytale.
For those who crave the thrill of the extraordinary, SO/ Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the glamorous side of adventure. Dive into the mesmerizing depths of the Indian Ocean with snorkeling and diving excursions, or glide across its turquoise expanse with exhilarating activities like jet skiing, paddleboarding, and parasailing. Set sail on a sunset dolphin-watching cruise, where golden-hour hues and playful marine life create a cinematic experience that rivals the most breathtaking of fashion campaigns.
Whether celebrating with family, friends, or a special someone, Easter at SO/ Maldives promises a fusion of couture luxury, barefoot elegance, and unforgettable moments. With its exclusive island setting, curated experiences, and signature SO/ flair, this Maldivian paradise is the ultimate destination for an Easter celebration that is effortlessly stylish, indulgently chic, and truly extraordinary.
For more information or to book your perfect Eid getaway, please visit SO-Maldives.com or write to SO.Maldives.Reservations@so-hotels.com.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings LEGO-inspired magic to Easter festivities
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives is bringing a fresh twist to Easter celebrations with a creative LEGO-themed experience from April 20th to 25th, promising an unforgettable holiday for guests of all ages. The celebration features a vibrant blend of creativity, family adventure, and entertainment across the resort’s pristine beaches and venues including special performances by multi-awarded magician Yollin Lee and DJ Ironik, an internationally acclaimed British DJ and rapper
To enhance the experience even further, Sun Siyam Olhuveli presents a sensational lineup of entertainment. International champion magician Yollin Lee, celebrated for his award-winning sleight-of-hand performances, will dazzle audiences with his mesmerizing illusions. Additionally, the UK’s renowned DJ, producer, and rapper Ironik—who played a pivotal role in shaping British urban music—will bring his signature beats to the resort, ensuring an unforgettable evening.
The festivities kick off with an Easter egg hunt featuring LEGO-themed eggs at Sunrise Beach, followed by engaging LEGO workshops where families can unleash their creativity. As the sun sets, an evening show at Lagoon Bar Deck will bring music, dance, and dazzling lights to mark the grand opening. Throughout the celebration, guests can enjoy a variety of interactive activities. The Mosaic Challenge will have participants constructing a giant LEGO masterpiece, while little ones can enjoy the classic Egg Rolling competition at Milano Beach. Easter brunch at Island Pizza and an exclusive Easter BBQ at Water Sports Beach will add culinary delights, complemented by a Family Sandcastle Competition.
From egg painting and a LEGO hunt to Easter cookie decorating, the festivities continue to spark joy. The Egg Spoon Race across multiple beach locations, alongside a special Easter cocktail, will bring the celebration to a memorable close.
For those seeking enhanced experience, exclusive promotions such as the Family Fun Holiday package, Easter BBQ, and Water Sports Beach Carnival will be available at an additional cost. Families can also take advantage of 30% off all kids’ activities, making it the perfect time for a sun-soaked, adventure-packed holiday.
This Easter, indulge in a luxurious escape! Book a grand villa by April 20, 2025, for stays until December 23, 2025, and unlock exclusive perks—50% off à la carte dining, airport transfers, and a complimentary couple’s massage with a four-night stay. Extend to five nights in a pool villa and enjoy free round-trip transfers. Plus, enjoy irresistible discounts on room upgrades, water sports, and a romantic diving experience.
To take advantage of this offer, visit https://www.sunsiyam.com/sun-siyam-olhuveli/offers/easter-offer/.
