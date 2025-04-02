Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives welcomes guests with new standard of serenity

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has on April 1 officially opened Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives with an exclusive introductory offer. Guests are invited to experience this tranquil island retreat with special privileges and premium benefits, including Stay 4, Pay 3 and Stay 7, Pay 5 packages, upgrades, and more, for a limited time only.

Representing the final piece in Centara’s vision of offering extraordinary experiences across four distinctive properties in the Maldives, each catering to unique traveller preferences, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives features 142 elegantly designed beachfront and overwater accommodations that perfectly complement the natural beauty of the surroundings. This private island sanctuary seamlessly blends Thai-inspired hospitality with Maldivian allure, inviting guests to indulge in world-class dining across multiple restaurants and bars, and experience rejuvenating wellness journeys at the serene Spa Cenvaree Retreat.

The opening of this stunning property also signifies the completion of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, a visionary project set to redefine experiential travel in this breathtaking destination. As part of this exclusive multi-island destination, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives blends sophisticated tranquillity with immersive experiences, catering to discerning travellers seeking a refined escape while also granting guests unprecedented access to the thrilling water attractions and vibrant facilities of neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome guests to Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives this April,” said Andrew Jansson, Cluster General Manager of Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives & Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives. “From our picturesque beachfront and overwater villas to our exquisite dining and holistic wellness journeys, our team has worked tirelessly to ensure every aspect of this magnificent property exceeds expectations. We look forward to offering travellers a truly distinctive experience that captures the essence of both Centara’s signature warm hospitality and the beauty of this Maldivian paradise.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Centara invites guests to take advantage of its Grand Island Indulgence: Exclusive Introductory Offer. Book from now until 30th June 2025 for stays between 1st April and 15th October 2025 and enjoy the privilege of staying 4 nights while only paying for 3, or extend your escape with Stay 7, Pay 5. This offer also includes meal plan upgrades, complimentary champagne and couples’ massages, exclusive access to The Club, a choice of an ocean excursion, plus extra perks for CentaraThe1 members and more.

For more information about Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives or to make a reservation, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cglm/introductoryoffer.