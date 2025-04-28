Celebrate Eid al Adha in paradise at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives

This Eid al Adha (6–10 June), Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites guests to escape to its private island paradise for a celebration filled with relaxation, adventure, and culinary delights. Located just a 45-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an unforgettable tropical retreat, perfect for families, couples, and friends seeking a memorable Eid break.

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents an exceptional Stay & Dine package, designed for a worry-free holiday. The package includes accommodation on a half-board basis with daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children under 13 years old through the resort’s IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free program, and two complimentary scuba dives per person per day for up to two certified divers per villa (inclusive of equipment, air/Nitrox, return boat transfers to dive sites, and guide services, valid for a minimum of three consecutive paid nights). Guests staying five nights or more also benefit from complimentary return shared speedboat transfers.

Whether lounging on white sandy beaches, diving into crystal-clear waters abundant with colourful marine life, or relaxing at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the resort offers endless opportunities to celebrate the spirit of Eid.

Guests can indulge in an array of culinary delights at the resort’s restaurants and bars, featuring authentic flavours, fresh seafood, Maldivian specialties, and international favourites. From relaxed beachside bites to lively themed dinners, there is something to satisfy every palate.

Families traveling with children will appreciate the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which offers a variety of engaging activities for young guests. Meanwhile, couples and groups can explore stunning marine life, join island excursions, or simply relax and reconnect amidst the island’s natural beauty.

Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, commented: “Eid is a time to slow down, savour meaningful moments, and celebrate simple pleasures. At Kandooma Maldives, we invite families and friends to experience true island comfort, enjoy leisurely days in the sun, and indulge in authentic culinary delights crafted with care. We look forward to welcoming guests seeking a refreshing and joyful Eid escape.”