Featured
Celebrate Eid al Adha in paradise at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
This Eid al Adha (6–10 June), Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives invites guests to escape to its private island paradise for a celebration filled with relaxation, adventure, and culinary delights. Located just a 45-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport, the resort offers an unforgettable tropical retreat, perfect for families, couples, and friends seeking a memorable Eid break.
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives presents an exceptional Stay & Dine package, designed for a worry-free holiday. The package includes accommodation on a half-board basis with daily breakfast and dinner at Kandooma Café, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children under 13 years old through the resort’s IHG Kids Stay and Eat Free program, and two complimentary scuba dives per person per day for up to two certified divers per villa (inclusive of equipment, air/Nitrox, return boat transfers to dive sites, and guide services, valid for a minimum of three consecutive paid nights). Guests staying five nights or more also benefit from complimentary return shared speedboat transfers.
Whether lounging on white sandy beaches, diving into crystal-clear waters abundant with colourful marine life, or relaxing at the Kandooma Spa by COMO Shambhala, the resort offers endless opportunities to celebrate the spirit of Eid.
Guests can indulge in an array of culinary delights at the resort’s restaurants and bars, featuring authentic flavours, fresh seafood, Maldivian specialties, and international favourites. From relaxed beachside bites to lively themed dinners, there is something to satisfy every palate.
Families traveling with children will appreciate the Kandoo Kids’ Club, which offers a variety of engaging activities for young guests. Meanwhile, couples and groups can explore stunning marine life, join island excursions, or simply relax and reconnect amidst the island’s natural beauty.
Mark Eletr, General Manager of Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, commented: “Eid is a time to slow down, savour meaningful moments, and celebrate simple pleasures. At Kandooma Maldives, we invite families and friends to experience true island comfort, enjoy leisurely days in the sun, and indulge in authentic culinary delights crafted with care. We look forward to welcoming guests seeking a refreshing and joyful Eid escape.”
Drink
Tacos, tostadas, and tropical vibes: Tex-Mex night at Cinnamon Dhonveli
On a balmy Maldivian evening at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, guests were transported far beyond the turquoise waters and swaying palms to the vibrant heart of Mexico, where bold spices, generous flavours, and festive flair came alive in an unforgettable Tex-Mex dining experience.
Hosted at the resort’s Tex Mex restaurant, this exclusive culinary evening unfolded like a vibrant tapestry of taste, guided by a menu crafted to celebrate both tradition and indulgence. Each dish told a story, a moment of cultural homage wrapped in fresh ingredients and smoky, savoury aromas that floated into the air as guests dined by the ocean’s edge.
The evening commenced with the Chicken Caesar Cutlet—a zesty twist on the classic Caesar—featuring marinated chicken breast, avocado, feta, and a charred lettuce crunch. It set the tone for a menu that was both hearty and refined. Following this, the Taco Salad arrived, layered with fresh seafood, guacamole, and sour cream, offering a vivid medley of texture and freshness.
For those in search of warmth and comfort, the Mexican Chicken Soup brought soul to the table, rich with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. As the evening progressed, the grill’s stars made their appearance: a Sourdough King Beef Burger, dripping with cheese sauce and accompanied by golden fries, and the show-stopping Beef Birria Tacos, delivering a slow-cooked, spicy essence that had guests eagerly reaching for seconds.
Sharing was at the heart of the celebration. The Meaty Platter presented a bold feast—featuring grilled sirloin, ribs, and half chicken, accompanied by flour tortillas, guacamole, garlic mayo, and hot sauce. The seafood counterpart, the Seafood Platito, offered a tropical treasure trove of crispy calamari rings, prawn tostadas, green-lip mussels, and coconut-cut crabs, all enhanced by sides of salsa and creamy dips.
The Grilled Sirloin Steak, brushed with cilantro lime butter and served with shoestring fries, provided a classic finale to the main courses, while the Fajita Plates—offered with chicken, beef, or prawns—invited diners to craft their own flavourful creations for a fun, interactive finish to the evening.
Commenting on the event, Marlon Robert, General Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, stated, “We wanted to create an experience that brings people together through food—flavours that spark conversation, dishes meant to be shared, and moments that stay with our guests long after the last bite. The Tex-Mex night was not just about dining—it was a culinary journey that brought a little heat, a lot of heart, and a dash of fiesta to our island.”
With the sound of the waves providing the evening’s soundtrack and the scent of grilled meats filling the air, this Tex-Mex night served as a vibrant reminder that in the Maldives, paradise isn’t just found in the scenery—it is also savoured on the plate.
Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa earns triple nominations at 2025 World Travel Awards
Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, nestled within the naturally lush embrace of the Haa Alifu atoll, has been nominated for three prestigious titles at the 2025 World Travel Awards: Maldives’ Leading Beach Resort, Maldives’ Leading Honeymoon Resort, and Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort.
Anchored by North Point, one of the Maldives’ most expansive natural beaches, the resort features a crescent of powder-soft sand bordered by vibrant tropical greenery. Just offshore, a unique double house reef thrives, bustling with marine life. Guests can step from their villas directly into an underwater world teeming with colorful fish, graceful rays, and the occasional elusive guitar fish — a dreamscape for snorkellers and divers alike. For the more adventurous, legendary dive sites such as ‘Heaven and Hell’ offer encounters with the Maldivian ecosystem at its most pristine.
Accommodation at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is a masterclass in space and privacy. Villas and multi-bedroom residences are artfully positioned to offer generous sanctuaries suitable for honeymooning couples, families, and groups seeking both connection and retreat. The expansive spaces afforded to each guest represent a rare form of luxury.
For those seeking the pinnacle of indulgence, The Signature Collection presents nine ultra-luxury residences. These magnificent private estates offer grand living spaces, elevated privileges, bespoke in-villa dining curated to guests’ preferences, and the attentive service of a dedicated butler — the ultimate expression of refined Maldivian living.
Romance is perfectly cultivated at Hideaway. Honeymooners are invited to create unforgettable memories through experiences designed exclusively for two, including magical ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ screenings on the beach, complete with the gentle sound of waves, popcorn, and Champagne. Private ocean escapades aboard the elegant 65-foot Hideaway Majesty yacht further enhance romantic journeys. The resort specialises in transforming life’s milestones — proposals, anniversaries, vow renewals — into deeply personal, unforgettable moments set against a paradise backdrop.
Dining at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa exemplifies its commitment to excellence. Guests can savour luxurious dishes at Oasis, the resort’s fine dining venue, featuring a signature menu crafted to captivate the most discerning palates. Culinary exploration continues across the main buffet restaurant, several à la carte options, a lively teppanyaki grill with live performances, and an Asian fusion restaurant offering exotic flavours from across the continent.
The Hideaway Spa, tucked amidst lush vegetation, adds another dimension to guest well-being. Treatments here become immersive rituals, accompanied by the natural soundtrack of rustling leaves and birdsong, offering profound relaxation, healing, and renewal for both body and soul.
In addition to luxurious accommodations and dining, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is celebrated for its exceptional recreation facilities. The expansive recreation centre includes two tennis courts, a Padel court, indoor badminton facilities, a state-of-the-art golf simulator, and a putting green. Guests enjoy active leisure surrounded by stunning turquoise waters and natural island landscapes, blending sport with nature. A fully equipped gym ensures that fitness enthusiasts can maintain their routines, even while enjoying a tropical escape.
As a true guardian of natural luxury, Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa continues to embody the essence of refined Maldivian hospitality. Its unparalleled blend of natural beauty, absolute privacy, and heartfelt service has established it as a cherished sanctuary. These nominations at the 2025 World Travel Awards serve as a testament to the resort’s enduring appeal and the exceptional experiences awaiting those who seek paradise in its purest form.
Featured
BABOR makes Maldives debut at JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort
JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort has announced an exclusive partnership with BABOR, the internationally acclaimed German skincare brand, marking a new chapter in luxury wellness in the Maldives. This collaboration introduces BABOR’s high-performance skincare treatments to the Overwater Spa by JW, offering guests a fusion of advanced formulations and tranquil island experiences.
According to Srikanth Devarapalli, General Manager of JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort, the partnership reflects the resort’s dedication to mindful living, sustainability, and holistic well-being. “Together, we are redefining wellness with transformative treatments at Spa by JW, that harmonise precision skincare with the serene beauty of the Maldives,” Devarapalli noted.
As a first for the country, the resort will offer BABOR’s signature treatments, including the prestigious SeaCreation line. This anti-aging collection utilises marine-based biotechnology and potent oceanic ingredients to revitalise the skin and restore its radiance.
The exclusive Ocean Bliss treatment, crafted specifically for the Overwater Spa by JW, blends BABOR’s SeaCreation products with soothing elements inspired by the surrounding ocean. This luxurious ritual promises visible skincare results and deep relaxation, set within the spa’s four overwater villas, which house six treatment rooms designed to enhance the sensory connection with the Maldivian seascape.
Located in Kaafu Atoll’s largest lagoon and only 15 minutes by boat from Velana International Airport, the JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort offers a harmonious blend of luxury and nature. The resort features 80 private pool villas—including 47 overwater pool villas—that merge traditional island design with contemporary elegance. Guests can explore five distinct dining venues and two bars, each showcasing ingredients sourced from the resort’s own JW Garden.
For BABOR, this partnership marks an important step in its global expansion, solidifying its presence in the luxury wellness market and extending its award-winning skincare offerings to one of the world’s most stunning destinations.
Tim Waller, Co-CEO of BABOR BEAUTY GROUP, highlighted the significance of this collaboration: “In today’s fast-paced world, true luxury lies in moments of tranquility and self-care. Our partnership with JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort allows us to craft those moments, offering guests a skincare experience that is as indulgent as it is results-driven.”
With a shared commitment to excellence, JW Marriott Kaafu Atoll Island Resort and BABOR now invite travellers to embark on a wellness journey where cutting-edge skincare and the pristine beauty of the Maldives come together in perfect harmony.
Trending
