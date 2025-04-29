Cooking
Zeen’s Cuisine takes over Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s Vista restaurant
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced a special culinary collaboration with Zeen’s Cuisine, bringing an exclusive dining experience to the island’s signature Italian restaurant, Vista. Set to take place on 23rd May 2025, this one-night-only takeover event will feature the bold and inventive creations of celebrated Maldivian chef, Zeen.
Renowned for her innovative take on fusion sushi, Zeen has carved a name for herself by blending traditional Japanese techniques with Maldivian flavors, creating dishes that are as visually stunning as they are delicious. Her unique culinary style celebrates her roots while pushing the boundaries of contemporary cuisine.
In the lead-up to the event, Zeen will collaborate closely with the resort’s culinary team through a series of hands-on training sessions. These workshops are designed to share knowledge, introduce new techniques, and inspire creative experimentation, ultimately enriching the skills and perspectives of the Mercure Maldives Kooddoo kitchen team. As part of this collaboration, Zeen will also work with the team to introduce an exclusive new roll to the resort’s culinary offerings: the Kooddoo Kiss. Inspired by the resort’s adults-only concept, this roll features exquisite flavors with a subtle kick. While the ingredients and taste profile remain a closely guarded secret, guests can look forward to its much-anticipated reveal on the day of the event.
Guests at Vista Restaurant will be treated to a thoughtfully curated menu that reflects Zeen’s signature flair, incorporating fresh island ingredients and unexpected pairings. The event will serve as a celebration of creativity, cultural expression, and gourmet artistry, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
This takeover not only highlights Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s commitment to showcasing local talent and culture through its “Discover Local” initiative but also reaffirms its position as a hub for culinary innovation in the Maldives.
Limited seats are available for this exclusive evening. Guests are encouraged to reserve in advance to experience this rare gastronomic encounter with one of the Maldives’ most exciting and underrated chefs.
Taste of Sardinia comes to Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island
COMO Cocoa Island, the serene private island resort in the Maldives, has unveiled a new seasonal culinary experience: A Taste of Sardinia—a thoughtfully curated seven-course tasting menu by Executive Chef Federico Tidu.
Drawing on his heritage from Cagliari, Sardinia, and his experience in Michelin-starred kitchens around the world, Chef Tidu brings to the table a journey that is both deeply personal and unmistakably Mediterranean. Rooted in tradition, the menu celebrates Sardinian flavours with an emphasis on fresh seafood, handmade pastas, and delicately balanced ingredients like olive oil, lemon, and native herbs.
“This menu is not just about food—it’s about telling a story of place and memory,” says Chef Tidu. “Sardinia has always been my foundation, and bringing these flavours to COMO Cocoa Island feels like a full-circle moment, where island meets island, sea meets sea.”
The intimate tasting experience will be served at Ufaa Restaurant, with views of the turquoise lagoon enhancing every bite. The tasting experience begins with a grilled scallop served A la Catalana, paired with thinly sliced seasonal vegetables for a light, refined start. It’s followed by traditional Culurgiones—stuffed pasta parcels filled with smoked potato, pecorino, dill, and chives— accompanied by creamy Sardinian goat’s cheese.
Next is one of the chef’s personal favourites: fregola, a Sardinian pasta slow-cooked risotto-style and infused with the catch of the day— reef fish, squid, octopus—all brought together in a rich, seafood-forward broth.
For the main course, Chef Tidu presents a comforting and aromatic dish of lamb in a rustic cacciatora sauce, layered with forest-foraged ingredients like mushrooms, olives, and capers, then kissed by the flame of a barbecue for an irresistible smoky finish.
“At COMO Cocoa Island, we constantly strive to elevate our guest experiences with authenticity and imagination,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Cocoa Island. “Chef Tidu’s Sardinian menu is a beautiful reflection of that—rooted in tradition yet completely at home in our island setting.”
Arta Rozefelde, Resort Manager of COMO Cocoa Island, adds: “This collaboration is a true celebration of storytelling through flavour. With Chef Tidu’s Sardinian heritage and the natural serenity of our island, guests can expect an experience that engages all the senses—intimate, nourishing, and distinctly COMO.”
COMO Cocoa Island is an exclusive private island resort in the Maldives, known for its serene ambiance, luxurious overwater accommodations, and world-class wellness offerings. Designed for those seeking tranquillity and connection with nature, the resort delivers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and tailored experiences that cater to the most discerning travellers.
BBM partners with Dreidoppel to host Chef Frankie Robin for pastry demo tour
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), a leading name in the distribution of premium food and non-food products in the Maldives, has announced the return of Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin for an exclusive Dreidoppel Demo Tour taking place from April 21 to 30, across 15+ luxury resorts in Raa Atoll and key HORECA venues in Malé.
Chef Frankie Robin, a classically trained French chef based in Malaysia, is known worldwide for his practical yet refined approach to modern pastry. This marks his second official tour in the Maldives with BBM and Dreidoppel, following a successful and widely praised round of pastry demonstrations in 2023.
This year’s hands-on sessions will focus on the smart use of Dreidoppel’s specialized product range – including Panettone, Caramel chocolate snacks, Dubai Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Muffins, Banana and Vanilla Mousse, Pineapple and Mango Custard, Fill and Gloss variations, Crème Brûlée, and bakery fillers – all tailored to help pastry kitchens save time, control costs, and elevate quality. Chef Frankie will highlight how chefs can gain both creative flexibility and operational efficiency using Dreidoppel’s trusted formulations.
“Our goal is to connect chefs with ideas and tools that drive excellence,” said AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM. “He speaks in speed, margin, and flavour. This is global pastry, made local.”
Founded in 1899 in Germany, Dreidoppel is a global pioneer in baking flavor innovation. A sister company to IREKS, both brands are renowned in the professional baking world for their technical reliability and premium-quality solutions. Dreidoppel serves pastry chefs in over 100 countries, offering ready-to-use components that maintain precision, taste, and consistency in high-pressure kitchen environments.
This Dreidoppel Demo Tour is part of BBM’s broader mission to continuously invest in the professional growth of Maldivian chefs and hospitality professionals. Through regular knowledge-sharing sessions, live product demos, and international collaborations, BBM provides local talent with access to global expertise.
As BBM celebrates its 35th anniversary, initiatives like these demonstrate why the company remains a trusted partner to the Maldives’ top resorts, hotels, and culinary institutions. BBM proudly represents over 70 international brands, including Unilever, IREKS, Ravifruit, San Benedetto, TWG, and Lamb Weston.
Founded in 1990, BBM is a leading distributor of food, beverage and non‑food products in the Maldives. Trusted by all operating resorts and over 70 global brands, BBM uses SAP Business One with HACCP‑certified warehouses island‑wide. With RAFEEQ, its AI agent, BBM now automates everything from requisitions to purchase orders. BBM remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering speed – safety – service without compromise.
For updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and upcoming culinary events, subscribe to BBM’s newsletter – Coconet Wireless.
Feast for senses: Evolving culinary canvas of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, dining is not merely a matter of sustenance; it’s a journey of discovery, artistry, and taste that unfolds with every meal. Nestled in the pristine seclusion of the Raa Atoll, this intimate island sanctuary invites long-stay guests to indulge in an ever-changing mosaic of flavours and atmospheres, ensuring no two days—or dining experiences—are ever alike.
Dining, Redefined for the Discerning Palate
Dining at Alila Kothaifaru isn’t defined by one restaurant or one menu. It’s an evolving narrative of taste. Whether you’re here for a romantic escape or an extended sabbatical, each day ushers a new opportunity to be surprised and delighted at the table.
Begin with a Floating Lunch in the privacy of your own pool villa. Picture this: the midday sun shimmering on the water as you recline poolside, savouring a beautifully curated spread. This unhurried pleasure is the perfect way to settle into your island retreat.
Then, head to Pibati Sul Mare, where tradition meets hands-on creativity. The Art of Pizza Making is More than a workshop—it’s a Joyful ritual. Roll the dough, fold your base, scatter fresh toppings, and watch as your creation ts fired to perfection. The reward? A slice of Italy savoured with the gentle breeze of the Indian Ocean.
Sunsets and Sensory Stories
As the sun dips below the horizon, The Shack Sundowner experience awaits. Champagne and caviar, set against a canvas of molten sky and encdless sea, is a ritual best shared, a memory effortlessly mace.
For something theatrically indulgent, Teppanyaki at Umami takes centre stage. Here, expert chefs turn dinner into a performance, grilling, searing, and plating with precision, all while guests soak in the sizzling sights and aromas.
Global Flavours, Local Soul
Each evening, the resort’s culinary offering shifts again. At Yakitori Bar, fragrant skewers sizzle over charcoal flames, echoing the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Mondays serve up the comfort of a rich Indian Thali, while Wednesdays and Sundays bring a quintessential island feast with a Boat to Table BBQ, where the clay’s freshest catch takes price of place.
This signature experience is part of Alila Kothaifaru’s boat-to-table sustainability initiative, which focuses on sourcing fresh seafood locally and responsibly. By collaborating directly with Maldivian fishermen, the resort ensures the shortest journey from ocean to plate. This partnership supports both marine conservation efforts and local livelihoods while providing guests with the freshest possible ingredients.
“Our culinary philosophy is grounded in a deep respect for nature and community,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With the boat-to-table initiative, we’re not only celebrating the incredible bounty of the Indian Ocean but also championing sustainability, transparency, and authentic island experiences that our guests truly value.”
Friday evenings unfold with The Art of Mezze, a Mediterranean medley of colour, spice, and texture. Meanwhile, Saturdays are reserved for indulgence with La Dolce Vita at Pibati Sul Mare, a flowing celebration of Italian favourites, designed to be lingered over, shared, and remembered.
Never the Same Plate Twice
For long-stay guests, the worry of repetition simply doesn’t exist. With rotating themes, diverse cuisines, and unique dining settings—from barefoot beachfronts to stylish al fresco lounges—each mealtime becomes a new chapter in their Maldivian story.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is not just evolving its food and beverage programme; it’s redefining island dining. With every thoughtfully crafted experience, we invite guests to eat, explore, and engage their senses in the most delicious ways possible.
