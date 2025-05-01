Dubai Chocolate Brownies in Maldives: BBM, Dreidoppel conclude pastry tour

BBM’s exclusive Dreidoppel Demo Tour, led by Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin, concluded successfully on Apr 30th, after a 10-day pastry training series across 15 leading Maldivian resorts that requested the training. Two city bakeries were also trained on the 30th. The initiative brought together global expertise and a strong commitment to raising pastry standards in the local hospitality industry.

This year’s sessions focused on practical pastry solutions using Dreidoppel’s premium ingredient range to create Panettone, Dubai chocolate brownies, Mousses, Crème Brûlée, Fill & Gloss applications, and Caramel Chocolate Snacks.

A standout feature of the tour was the passion shown by young chefs across the islands.

Chef Frankie Robin remarked, “What truly impressed me was how prepared and passionate the young chefs were. Their eagerness to learn, experiment, and take their skills to world-class standards made every session an absolute joy.”

Grounded in real kitchen challenges—speed, flavour, and efficiency—Chef Frankie’s demos showcased how smart ingredient choices can drive both creativity and performance.

A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM, added, “At BBM, we believe in more than just supplying ingredients—we are committed to the professional growth of the industry. Collaborations like this empower culinary teams with global techniques and greater confidence.”

The tour reflects BBM’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the Maldivian foodservice industry through knowledge-sharing and access to world-class products.