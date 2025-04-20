Cooking
BBM partners with Dreidoppel to host Chef Frankie Robin for pastry demo tour
Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), a leading name in the distribution of premium food and non-food products in the Maldives, has announced the return of Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin for an exclusive Dreidoppel Demo Tour taking place from April 21 to 30, across 15+ luxury resorts in Raa Atoll and key HORECA venues in Malé.
Chef Frankie Robin, a classically trained French chef based in Malaysia, is known worldwide for his practical yet refined approach to modern pastry. This marks his second official tour in the Maldives with BBM and Dreidoppel, following a successful and widely praised round of pastry demonstrations in 2023.
This year’s hands-on sessions will focus on the smart use of Dreidoppel’s specialized product range – including Panettone, Caramel chocolate snacks, Dubai Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Muffins, Banana and Vanilla Mousse, Pineapple and Mango Custard, Fill and Gloss variations, Crème Brûlée, and bakery fillers – all tailored to help pastry kitchens save time, control costs, and elevate quality. Chef Frankie will highlight how chefs can gain both creative flexibility and operational efficiency using Dreidoppel’s trusted formulations.
“Our goal is to connect chefs with ideas and tools that drive excellence,” said AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM. “He speaks in speed, margin, and flavour. This is global pastry, made local.”
Founded in 1899 in Germany, Dreidoppel is a global pioneer in baking flavor innovation. A sister company to IREKS, both brands are renowned in the professional baking world for their technical reliability and premium-quality solutions. Dreidoppel serves pastry chefs in over 100 countries, offering ready-to-use components that maintain precision, taste, and consistency in high-pressure kitchen environments.
This Dreidoppel Demo Tour is part of BBM’s broader mission to continuously invest in the professional growth of Maldivian chefs and hospitality professionals. Through regular knowledge-sharing sessions, live product demos, and international collaborations, BBM provides local talent with access to global expertise.
As BBM celebrates its 35th anniversary, initiatives like these demonstrate why the company remains a trusted partner to the Maldives’ top resorts, hotels, and culinary institutions. BBM proudly represents over 70 international brands, including Unilever, IREKS, Ravifruit, San Benedetto, TWG, and Lamb Weston.
Founded in 1990, BBM is a leading distributor of food, beverage and non‑food products in the Maldives. Trusted by all operating resorts and over 70 global brands, BBM uses SAP Business One with HACCP‑certified warehouses island‑wide. With RAFEEQ, its AI agent, BBM now automates everything from requisitions to purchase orders. BBM remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering speed – safety – service without compromise.
For updates, behind-the-scenes coverage, and upcoming culinary events, subscribe to BBM’s newsletter – Coconet Wireless.
Feast for senses: Evolving culinary canvas of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives
At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, dining is not merely a matter of sustenance; it’s a journey of discovery, artistry, and taste that unfolds with every meal. Nestled in the pristine seclusion of the Raa Atoll, this intimate island sanctuary invites long-stay guests to indulge in an ever-changing mosaic of flavours and atmospheres, ensuring no two days—or dining experiences—are ever alike.
Dining, Redefined for the Discerning Palate
Dining at Alila Kothaifaru isn’t defined by one restaurant or one menu. It’s an evolving narrative of taste. Whether you’re here for a romantic escape or an extended sabbatical, each day ushers a new opportunity to be surprised and delighted at the table.
Begin with a Floating Lunch in the privacy of your own pool villa. Picture this: the midday sun shimmering on the water as you recline poolside, savouring a beautifully curated spread. This unhurried pleasure is the perfect way to settle into your island retreat.
Then, head to Pibati Sul Mare, where tradition meets hands-on creativity. The Art of Pizza Making is More than a workshop—it’s a Joyful ritual. Roll the dough, fold your base, scatter fresh toppings, and watch as your creation ts fired to perfection. The reward? A slice of Italy savoured with the gentle breeze of the Indian Ocean.
Sunsets and Sensory Stories
As the sun dips below the horizon, The Shack Sundowner experience awaits. Champagne and caviar, set against a canvas of molten sky and encdless sea, is a ritual best shared, a memory effortlessly mace.
For something theatrically indulgent, Teppanyaki at Umami takes centre stage. Here, expert chefs turn dinner into a performance, grilling, searing, and plating with precision, all while guests soak in the sizzling sights and aromas.
Global Flavours, Local Soul
Each evening, the resort’s culinary offering shifts again. At Yakitori Bar, fragrant skewers sizzle over charcoal flames, echoing the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Mondays serve up the comfort of a rich Indian Thali, while Wednesdays and Sundays bring a quintessential island feast with a Boat to Table BBQ, where the clay’s freshest catch takes price of place.
This signature experience is part of Alila Kothaifaru’s boat-to-table sustainability initiative, which focuses on sourcing fresh seafood locally and responsibly. By collaborating directly with Maldivian fishermen, the resort ensures the shortest journey from ocean to plate. This partnership supports both marine conservation efforts and local livelihoods while providing guests with the freshest possible ingredients.
“Our culinary philosophy is grounded in a deep respect for nature and community,” says Thomas Weber, General Manager at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “With the boat-to-table initiative, we’re not only celebrating the incredible bounty of the Indian Ocean but also championing sustainability, transparency, and authentic island experiences that our guests truly value.”
Friday evenings unfold with The Art of Mezze, a Mediterranean medley of colour, spice, and texture. Meanwhile, Saturdays are reserved for indulgence with La Dolce Vita at Pibati Sul Mare, a flowing celebration of Italian favourites, designed to be lingered over, shared, and remembered.
Never the Same Plate Twice
For long-stay guests, the worry of repetition simply doesn’t exist. With rotating themes, diverse cuisines, and unique dining settings—from barefoot beachfronts to stylish al fresco lounges—each mealtime becomes a new chapter in their Maldivian story.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is not just evolving its food and beverage programme; it’s redefining island dining. With every thoughtfully crafted experience, we invite guests to eat, explore, and engage their senses in the most delicious ways possible.
Gourmet escape with Singaporean Chef Petrina Loh at Constance Moofushi
At Constance Moofushi, gastronomy is more than a signature offering—it is a pillar of the guest experience, where refined techniques, local inspiration, and respect for nature, come together to create timeless moments.
In this spirit of culinary excellence, Constance Moofushi hosted Chef Petrina Loh, renowned Singaporean chef and founder of the award-winning restaurant Morsels. Known for her passion for fermentation and bold flavour pairings rooted in Asian fusion, Chef Loh brought her distinctive creative flair to the Maldives for an exclusive collaboration with the resort’s culinary teams.
Throughout her stay, she worked hand-in-hand with the chefs, sharing her philosophy and collaborating on a series of inspired dishes that reflected the Constance Hotel’s culinary identity while introducing fresh perspectives. Her presence on the island was not only a gastronomic highlight for Moofushi’s guests, but also a moment of true enrichment for the teams—fostering creativity, technique, and a renewed sense of inspiration.
“It was a privilege to welcome Chef Petrina Loh to Constance Moofushi,” said Mevin Ramasamy, General Manager. “Her generous approach and alignment with our culinary values brought great energy to our teams and enriched the guest experience. Collaborations like these allow us to grow, while offering gastronomic experience that remains elegant, fresh, and rooted in authenticity.
At Constance Hotels & Resorts, culinary excellence is nurtured through meaningful encounters, and the transmission of savoir-faire. Talents from around the world are regularly invited to share their expertise with the teams. This spirit is embodied in the annual Constance Festival Culinaire-a flagship event celebrating creativity, gastronomy and cross-cultural culinary exchange- and echoed in exclusive culinary invitations such as Chef Petrina Loh’s at Constance Moofushi. Through a growing calendar of gastronomic events, Constance Hotels & Resorts reaffirms its promise: to offer cuisine that inspires, connects, and elevates every stay
Renowned Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya takes residency at COMO Maalifushi this Easter
This Easter, COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll of the Maldives, welcomes guests to a rare culinary celebration with acclaimed Japanese Chef Yuko Furuya. Known for her elegant take on traditional Japanese cuisine, Chef Yuko will be in residence from April 19th to 22nd, 2025, bringing her refined flavours to the serene shores of COMO Maalifushi.
As part of the resort’s Easter festivities, Chef Yuko will curate a series of unforgettable dining experiences—from exquisite Omakase-style tasting menus to hands-on sushi masterclasses—set in the most scenic corners of the island, hosted at the island’s most scenic settings: the overwater Tai Restaurant and exclusive destination dining spots under the stars.
On 20th & 22nd April, guests can join Chef Yuko for an exclusive Japanese Culinary Masterclass, followed by a specially prepared lunch. This hands-on session offers a rare opportunity to learn authentic techniques from a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef, with prices starting from US$100 per guest.
On Monday, 21st April, guests are invited to savour A Taste of Japan—an à la carte lunch menu that celebrates iconic Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist. This leisurely yet sophisticated dining experience will take place in one of the resort’s most picturesque settings, offering a feast for both the palate and the senses.
On the final night, Tuesday, 22 April, guests will be treated to Omakase by the Ocean—a serene, intimate tasting experience personally curated by Chef Yuko. Set within Tai, our breathtaking oceanfront specialty restaurant, this exclusive multi-course dinner offers a deeply personal journey through Japanese culinary artistry. Pricing available upon request.
“We’re delighted to host Chef Yuko Furuya during this special Easter period,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director for COMO Hotels and Resorts, Maldives. “Her approach to Japanese cuisine
mirrors COMO’s values—fresh, seasonal and deeply rooted in place. This collaboration offers our guests a truly unique way to celebrate the season of renewal and indulgence.”
Born into a family of chefs, Chef Yuko Furuya trained under her mother, the esteemed Chef Satoko Furuya, and now runs her own private dining restaurant, Kenrantei, in Kobe, Japan. She is a certified fugu (puffer fish) chef and a respected culinary instructor, known for her meticulous technique and creative flair.
This exclusive Easter residency forms part of COMO Maalifushi’s ongoing programme of world-class experiences, blending global talent with the island’s natural beauty and COMO’s signature understated elegance.
