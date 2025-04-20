BBM partners with Dreidoppel to host Chef Frankie Robin for pastry demo tour

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM), a leading name in the distribution of premium food and non-food products in the Maldives, has announced the return of Master Pâtissier Frankie Robin for an exclusive Dreidoppel Demo Tour taking place from April 21 to 30, across 15+ luxury resorts in Raa Atoll and key HORECA venues in Malé.

Chef Frankie Robin, a classically trained French chef based in Malaysia, is known worldwide for his practical yet refined approach to modern pastry. This marks his second official tour in the Maldives with BBM and Dreidoppel, following a successful and widely praised round of pastry demonstrations in 2023.

This year’s hands-on sessions will focus on the smart use of Dreidoppel’s specialized product range – including Panettone, Caramel chocolate snacks, Dubai Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla Muffins, Banana and Vanilla Mousse, Pineapple and Mango Custard, Fill and Gloss variations, Crème Brûlée, and bakery fillers – all tailored to help pastry kitchens save time, control costs, and elevate quality. Chef Frankie will highlight how chefs can gain both creative flexibility and operational efficiency using Dreidoppel’s trusted formulations.

“Our goal is to connect chefs with ideas and tools that drive excellence,” said AVS Subrahmanyam, Chief Operating Officer at BBM. “He speaks in speed, margin, and flavour. This is global pastry, made local.”

Founded in 1899 in Germany, Dreidoppel is a global pioneer in baking flavor innovation. A sister company to IREKS, both brands are renowned in the professional baking world for their technical reliability and premium-quality solutions. Dreidoppel serves pastry chefs in over 100 countries, offering ready-to-use components that maintain precision, taste, and consistency in high-pressure kitchen environments.

This Dreidoppel Demo Tour is part of BBM’s broader mission to continuously invest in the professional growth of Maldivian chefs and hospitality professionals. Through regular knowledge-sharing sessions, live product demos, and international collaborations, BBM provides local talent with access to global expertise.

As BBM celebrates its 35th anniversary, initiatives like these demonstrate why the company remains a trusted partner to the Maldives’ top resorts, hotels, and culinary institutions. BBM proudly represents over 70 international brands, including Unilever, IREKS, Ravifruit, San Benedetto, TWG, and Lamb Weston.

Founded in 1990, BBM is a leading distributor of food, beverage and non‑food products in the Maldives. Trusted by all operating resorts and over 70 global brands, BBM uses SAP Business One with HACCP‑certified warehouses island‑wide. With RAFEEQ, its AI agent, BBM now automates everything from requisitions to purchase orders. BBM remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering speed – safety – service without compromise.

