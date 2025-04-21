Family
Amilla Maldives wraps up whimsical ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ celebration
Amilla Maldives has wrapped up its Easter celebrations, where ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ set the tone for a fortnight of playful wonder woven into the island’s serene surroundings.
The journey began with inviting guests to ease into the season with an array of themed. The celebrations blossomed into 10 days of imagination and delight — a reflection of the resort’s warm and inviting spirit.
On Easter Sunday, one of the highlights of the day was surely the whimsical ‘Wings of Wonder’ Easter Egg hunt, led by the charming Mystique Dragon MC, who brought together families and friends for a dash of adventure and discovery. Next guests gathered for a traditional Easter Sunday Brunch filled with seasonal flavours accompanied by the soulful melodies from Naail Quartet on the pool deck, while the Mystique Beats Dragon DJ brought playful energy to the afternoon. Throughout the day, the Fiesta Fairies, Strolling Magic performers, Acrobatic Bunnies — and of course, a sprinkling of wands and wings — kept the island buzzing.
As the final Easter things are tucked away, Amilla Maldives extends its heartfelt thanks to all the guests who joined in the celebration, and to the islanders who brought the ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ theme to life with creativity and warmth. The island now looks ahead to welcoming guests back for more memorable escapes, shaped by nature’s rhythms and the simple joys of island life.
Amilla’sEaster wrap-up videos are shared on its social channels for you to enjoy, offering a little glimpse into the magic of the season.
Castaway Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere
This Easter, RAAYA by Atmosphere transforms into a living storybook, inviting guests of all ages for a week of sun-drenched celebrations inspired by the fantastical adventures of Seb, the castaway artist who once made this Maldivian island his home. From 17 to 23 April, the celebratory spirit takes over the palm-fringed shores of RAAYA, blending the colour and creativity of island life with a dash of tropical flair and heartwarming tradition.
Expect more than just egg hunts and bonnets. At RAAYA, Easter is reimagined through the lens of sustainability, indulgence, and discovery. Set against the resort’s lush landscapes and turquoise lagoons, the festivities embrace Seb’s curious spirit with a fusion of handmade artistry, festive culinary spreads, and family connection. The resort has embraced handcrafted, upcycled decorations, thoughtfully designed by the team using natural and repurposed materials found around the island.
Each day at RAAYA promises a new chapter in Seb’s magical world. Little islanders can get crafty at the Discovery Den, the resort’s vibrant kids’ club, with Easter-themed workshops like bunny mask making, wooden bunny painting and eco-friendly Easter hat crafting. The island’s Easter Egg Tree will spring to life with colours of the season, adorned with hand-decorated eggs made by children during daily art sessions.
Highlights of the Easter celebrations include a lively coconut hunt, Easter egg painting, and mini mixology sessions where children can craft their own colourful mocktails. Families can also enjoy face painting, mini golf, and festive poolside fun at the RAAYA Luau. As night falls, the magic continues with an open-air cinema under the stars, while Seb’s Treasure Hunt invites young adventurers on an island-wide quest to discover clues from the legendary artist’s life.
Celebrate a one-of-a-kind Easter at RAAYA by Atmosphere with a special limited time ‘Easter Adventures in Seb’s Island Paradise’ offer of 20% savings on a four night or longer stay. Guests booking a stay during the Easter week can enjoy exclusive benefits including discounted rates, special family experiences and more, all part of the generous fully inclusive RAAYA Plan.
Find out more and book your Easter escape here.
‘Bunnies Gone Wild’ becomes bold, Playboy-inspired Easter celebration at Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has taken a daring new direction with its Easter 2025 celebrations, turning up the volume on its already provocative theme, Bunnies Gone Wild. Originally teased as a playful adults-only experience, the event has now evolved into a Playboy-inspired celebration; one that invites guests to explore a new kind of freedom, sensuality, and self-expression unlike anything the Maldives has seen before.
The resort had previously announced a week-long Easter program filled with lively entertainment, decadent dining, and themed poolside events. But in a bold, creative shift, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has reimagined the entire atmosphere of the event, bringing in a seductive flair inspired by the iconic Playboy lifestyle. While still rooted in elegance and good taste, the newly enhanced program introduces elements of glamour, boldness, and a touch of provocation, transforming the experience into something much more than just a holiday celebration.
This is no longer just an Easter event, it is a curated escape for adults who want to feel free to explore, indulge, and enjoy themselves without limits. The Playboy-inspired twist lets Mercure Maldives create that fantasy in a tasteful yet thrilling way. It’s something never seen in the Maldives before.
Throughout the week, guests can expect seductive details woven into every moment, from cheeky in-villa surprises and risqué gift boxes to elevated versions of the resort’s experiences, such as the Bunnies Gone Wild pool party, late-night DJ gatherings, and mixology sessions that now come with a flirtatious edge.
This new direction doesn’t just change the look and feel of the Easter season, it reframes what kind of stories a Maldivian holiday can tell. Guests are invited to step into a space where fun is fearless, self-expression is celebrated, and the lines between luxury and playfulness are delightfully blurred.
Wellness and relaxation still play an essential role, with sound healing, yoga, and Watsu sessions offering guests balance amidst the vibrant energy. But even these moments are being approached with an intimacy and mood that reflect the deeper themes of connection and freedom.
With this final reveal of its enhanced Easter program, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo positions itself at the forefront of creative resort storytelling in the Maldives. By daring to do what others wouldn’t, it promises not just a stay, but an experience that leaves a lasting impression.
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa unveils enhancements for Easter celebrations
For those who have already marked their calendars for the much-anticipated Easter celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa, get ready; the experience is about to get even more magical. Building upon the original announcement, the resort has unveiled key enhancements that will elevate its Easter Island Wonderland festivities into an even more immersive and unforgettable escape.
As we know from before, the resort is inspired by the beloved world of Alice in Wonderland, and the island will be transformed into a vibrant and whimsical paradise, where the curious and the extraordinary come to life. Guests can now explore a full brochure of activities and events, carefully curated to blend fantasy, creativity, and indulgence, all against the dreamy backdrop of the Maldives.
What’s new? A series of dynamic collaborations have been confirmed to take this year’s celebration to another level. Internationally acclaimed illusionist Ming Da will headline the entertainment line-up with a series of performances and live shows that promise to blur the lines between reality and imagination. Known for his signature charm and mind-bending illusions, Ming Da has captivated audiences across Asia and beyond, bringing an elevated theatrical flair to this season’s celebrations.
Joining the experience is O3 Entertainment, one of the leading entertainment agencies in the region. Specializing in immersive character performances and themed entertainment, O3 will bring Wonderland to life through playful interactions with guests, costumed performers, and pop-up surprises that delight both children and adults. Their presence will ensure that every corner of the resort feels like a page pulled straight out of a fantastical storybook.
While the core of the experience still revolves around the highly anticipated Wonderland-themed gala dinner, cocktail hours, and DJ-led after-parties, guests can now look forward to even more interactive experiences and playful encounters led by a cast of Wonderland characters, elevating the sense of fantasy woven throughout the resort.
Follow the resort’s partners for a sneak peek of the magic ahead:
- Ming Da – Magician & Illusionist: One of Asia’s most sought-after magicians, Ming Da is known for his blend of modern sleight-of-hand and theatrical storytelling, performing across international stages and luxury venues.
- O3 Entertainment: An entertainment company specializing in immersive performance art and interactive character shows, O3 is renowned for transforming spaces into fully realized fantasy worlds.
For a full overview of the enhanced Easter programming, guests are invited to view the official brochure here.
