Amilla Maldives wraps up whimsical ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ celebration

Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has taken a daring new direction with its Easter 2025 celebrations, turning up the volume on its already provocative theme, Bunnies Gone Wild. Originally teased as a playful adults-only experience, the event has now evolved into a Playboy-inspired celebration; one that invites guests to explore a new kind of freedom, sensuality, and self-expression unlike anything the Maldives has seen before.

The resort had previously announced a week-long Easter program filled with lively entertainment, decadent dining, and themed poolside events. But in a bold, creative shift, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has reimagined the entire atmosphere of the event, bringing in a seductive flair inspired by the iconic Playboy lifestyle. While still rooted in elegance and good taste, the newly enhanced program introduces elements of glamour, boldness, and a touch of provocation, transforming the experience into something much more than just a holiday celebration.

This is no longer just an Easter event, it is a curated escape for adults who want to feel free to explore, indulge, and enjoy themselves without limits. The Playboy-inspired twist lets Mercure Maldives create that fantasy in a tasteful yet thrilling way. It’s something never seen in the Maldives before.

Throughout the week, guests can expect seductive details woven into every moment, from cheeky in-villa surprises and risqué gift boxes to elevated versions of the resort’s experiences, such as the Bunnies Gone Wild pool party, late-night DJ gatherings, and mixology sessions that now come with a flirtatious edge.

This new direction doesn’t just change the look and feel of the Easter season, it reframes what kind of stories a Maldivian holiday can tell. Guests are invited to step into a space where fun is fearless, self-expression is celebrated, and the lines between luxury and playfulness are delightfully blurred.

Wellness and relaxation still play an essential role, with sound healing, yoga, and Watsu sessions offering guests balance amidst the vibrant energy. But even these moments are being approached with an intimacy and mood that reflect the deeper themes of connection and freedom.

With this final reveal of its enhanced Easter program, Mercure Maldives Kooddoo positions itself at the forefront of creative resort storytelling in the Maldives. By daring to do what others wouldn’t, it promises not just a stay, but an experience that leaves a lasting impression.