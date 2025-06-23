Featured
Kuda Villingili’s iconic pool honoured in Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has been ranked among the Best Resort Pools in the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. This prestigious accolade, determined by votes from discerning travellers across the region, comes at a time of dual celebration for the resort as it marks its fourth anniversary.
Located in the picturesque North Malé Atoll, just 30 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, Kuda Villingili has garnered a reputation for its seamless blend of design, immersive experiences, and strong sense of community. Central to the resort’s appeal is its iconic 150-metre swimming pool—the largest in the Maldives. This architectural masterpiece redefines leisure and stands as a social and visual centrepiece of the island.
Encircled by swaying palms, luxurious daybeds, and jacuzzis, the pool connects effortlessly to the resort’s trio of lively bars and eight globally inspired restaurants. It is more than a swimming area; it is a meticulously designed space offering distinct zones to cater to diverse guest preferences. These include a 50-metre Olympic-sized lap pool for fitness enthusiasts, dedicated areas for daily aqua fitness and yoga sessions, jacuzzis tucked beneath tropical greenery, and shallow zones tailored for children. The pool also transforms into a romantic setting for candlelit dinners beneath the stars, offering couples a unique dining experience under the Milky Way.
Deepa Manuel, General Manager of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, commented on the recognition, “This award is a testament to our commitment to creating unforgettable, design-led experiences with heartfelt Maldivian hospitality. The pool was designed to bring people together—from families and fitness lovers to couples and solo travellers. It’s where our guests laugh, connect, and relax. To be ranked among the top three Best Resort Pools by Travel + Leisure readers just as we celebrate our fourth anniversary is a beautiful affirmation of what we have created here.”
Further affirming its status, Kuda Villingili also recently received the Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotel award at the Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards 2024, underscoring its growing popularity across key Asian markets.
Kuda Villingili continues to push the boundaries of luxury island living, rooted in wellness, connection, and authenticity. The resort boasts eight exceptional dining venues offering 11 global cuisines, including the signature beachfront Japanese-Peruvian restaurant Mar-Umi and Earth, which celebrates Maldivian and vegetarian dishes. Guests also enjoy access to a wellness-focused private island spa, an active surf culture with proximity to the famed Chickens Break, and 75 luxurious villas and residences—many featuring private infinity pools and offering spaces for both solitude and meaningful connection.
Whether guests are swimming laps at sunrise, soaking in a jacuzzi beneath the stars, or toasting during a floating dinner at dusk, the pool at Kuda Villingili offers more than just a recreational space—it embodies an experience. This recognition from the Travel + Leisure Awards reflects the heartfelt appreciation of guests who consistently celebrate not only the beauty of the resort but the soulful experiences it provides.
Awards
Sirru Fen Fushi secures top spots in Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards 2025
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has been honoured in the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, securing top rankings in two highly sought-after categories:
- #2 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives
- #4 Best Resort for Families in the Maldives
These accolades underscore the resort’s unwavering commitment to providing immersive, meaningful, and luxurious experiences for guests of all ages.
Celebrated for its expansive villas tailored with families in mind, Sirru Fen Fushi offers serene sanctuaries in beach, jungle, and overwater settings. Accommodations include the unique Safari Tented Villas, Sirru Residences, and spacious two- and three-bedroom villas, along with deluxe family lodgings—each offering privacy, ample space, and direct access to either the lagoon or beach.
Beyond its thoughtfully designed accommodations, the resort presents a range of family-friendly experiences. Guests can enjoy an interactive Kids’ Club, curated cultural and nature-based activities, hands-on art and sustainability workshops, and unforgettable marine adventures such as turtle discovery, snorkelling safaris, guided dolphin cruises, and stargazing. Each offering is crafted to inspire connection, learning, and joy across generations.
Ranked as the #2 Best Resort Pools in the Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi features an awe-inspiring 200-meter infinity pool that spans from the island’s eastern to western shores, symbolically linking sunrise to sunset. Framed by soft white sands and boundless ocean views, the pool has become an iconic centerpiece of the resort—captivating photographers, influencers, and leisure seekers from around the world.
Nestled on a pristine, untouched island, Sirru Fen Fushi seamlessly blends the quintessential Maldivian experience with sustainability, artistic expression, and cultural immersion. With this latest recognition, the resort continues to set new standards for modern luxury through meaningful travel and exceptional hospitality.
Awards
Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific awards Villa Nautica Best Resort Pool in Maldives
Villa Nautica’s signature infinity pool has been awarded the title of Best Resort Pool in the Maldives by readers of the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards 2025. More than just an architectural feature, the pool serves as the heart of the resort—a tranquil expanse of water that seamlessly mirrors the sea beyond and transforms swimming into a meditative experience. Here, thoughtful design blends effortlessly with the natural environment, creating a space where the boundaries between land, water, and sky dissolve into serenity.
Located in the North Malé Atoll, only a short speedboat ride from the capital, Villa Nautica’s 1,350-square-meter pool is both a focal point and a design statement. It does not clamor for attention but draws it gently, extending confidently toward the horizon and creating the illusion of merging with the open ocean—while still offering the comfort and stability of land.
What distinguishes this pool is not merely its size or the flawless infinity illusion, but the way it quietly becomes part of the guest’s daily rhythm. Sun loungers are thoughtfully spaced and positioned, offering just the right amount of shade and always seeming to face the light at its most flattering angle. From morning sunbathing to lazy midday naps and sunset refreshments, the space is designed for lingering.
Adjacent to the pool is Press & Pot, a favoured spot among guests who enjoy pairing their swim with an artisanal coffee. The scent of freshly brewed espresso mingles with the sea breeze and the subtle aroma of sunscreen. Here, pastries come warm from the oven, tropical fruits are sliced to order, and coffee is served to a standard that rivals any urban café—with the added luxury of an uninterrupted ocean view.
Villa Nautica’s approach is not one of ostentation but of elegance. Its luxury lies in the details: the coolness of the stone underfoot, the soft rustle of palm leaves, and the way the water reflects the sky like glass as dusk approaches. It is an environment where nature and design exist in perfect, understated harmony.
This is what set Villa Nautica apart and earned it top honors. Among a competitive field of exceptional Maldivian resorts, the Travel + Leisure panel identified a timeless quality here. This is not simply a pool to swim in—it is one to experience. A space that encourages guests to pause, disconnect, and simply be.
Featured
Global recognition for InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort at 2025 T+L Luxury Awards
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort has been named the #1 Best Resort for Families in the Maldives and secured the #7 position in the Best Resorts in the Maldives category at the T+L Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025, held on 19 June at Capella Bangkok.
Organised by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Macau, the T+L Luxury Awards celebrate excellence in luxury travel across the Asia-Pacific region. Voted on by readers, these prestigious awards honour outstanding hotels, resorts, and destinations throughout the region.
This recognition underscores the resort’s dedication to providing enriching, multi-generational experiences through carefully curated family-friendly offerings. Highlights include the Planet Trekkers Kids Club, Teen Escapades, and Family Beach Pool Villas, along with educational programmes such as the Junior Marine Biologist experience in collaboration with the Manta Trust. These features reflect the resort’s unique approach to combining luxury with meaningful and age-inclusive activities.
General Manager Reinhold Johann expressed pride in the achievement, noting that the accolades represent the team’s commitment to creating memorable experiences for guests of all ages in a breathtaking setting.
Nestled in the remote Raa Atoll and surrounded by the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort offers a rare blend of expansive space and barefoot luxury—ideal for family getaways, special celebrations, and immersive island adventures.
