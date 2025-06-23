Kuda Villingili’s iconic pool honoured in Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Awards

Villa Nautica’s signature infinity pool has been awarded the title of Best Resort Pool in the Maldives by readers of the Travel + Leisure Asia Pacific Luxury Awards 2025. More than just an architectural feature, the pool serves as the heart of the resort—a tranquil expanse of water that seamlessly mirrors the sea beyond and transforms swimming into a meditative experience. Here, thoughtful design blends effortlessly with the natural environment, creating a space where the boundaries between land, water, and sky dissolve into serenity.

Located in the North Malé Atoll, only a short speedboat ride from the capital, Villa Nautica’s 1,350-square-meter pool is both a focal point and a design statement. It does not clamor for attention but draws it gently, extending confidently toward the horizon and creating the illusion of merging with the open ocean—while still offering the comfort and stability of land.

What distinguishes this pool is not merely its size or the flawless infinity illusion, but the way it quietly becomes part of the guest’s daily rhythm. Sun loungers are thoughtfully spaced and positioned, offering just the right amount of shade and always seeming to face the light at its most flattering angle. From morning sunbathing to lazy midday naps and sunset refreshments, the space is designed for lingering.

Adjacent to the pool is Press & Pot, a favoured spot among guests who enjoy pairing their swim with an artisanal coffee. The scent of freshly brewed espresso mingles with the sea breeze and the subtle aroma of sunscreen. Here, pastries come warm from the oven, tropical fruits are sliced to order, and coffee is served to a standard that rivals any urban café—with the added luxury of an uninterrupted ocean view.

Villa Nautica’s approach is not one of ostentation but of elegance. Its luxury lies in the details: the coolness of the stone underfoot, the soft rustle of palm leaves, and the way the water reflects the sky like glass as dusk approaches. It is an environment where nature and design exist in perfect, understated harmony.

This is what set Villa Nautica apart and earned it top honors. Among a competitive field of exceptional Maldivian resorts, the Travel + Leisure panel identified a timeless quality here. This is not simply a pool to swim in—it is one to experience. A space that encourages guests to pause, disconnect, and simply be.