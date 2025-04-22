One&Only Reethi Rah brings leading luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader to Maldives

One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa private island resort, has announced an exciting partnership with world-renowned luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader. The resort will offer a selection of the celebrity-approved brand’s transformative treatments at its award-winning spa.

A haven of quiet pampering nestled within a lush tropical garden, the One&Only Spa recently achieved a 5-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide for the first time, making it the first and only spa in the Maldives with 5-stars. Harnessing rejuvenating therapies from East to West, this serene escape combines ancient therapeutic rituals with modern day research and now adds the expertise of Professor Augustinus Bader to its repertoire.

The German-born co-creator behind the brand, Professor Augustinus Bader, is globally recognised as one of the foremost experts in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell biology. His groundbreaking research in skin traumas led to the revolutionary technology that inspired Augustinus Bader skincare, which has amassed an international following of loyal customers, including celebrities the likes of Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, and Jennifer Aniston.

Augustinus Bader formulas are driven by TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex 8), the brand’s patented technology driven by over 30 years of cutting-edge research and clinical studies. TFC8® formulas comprise of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides naturally found in the body and in both clinical trials and consumer studies, have proven results that promote skin that looks and feels healthier, firmer and more radiant for the long term.

Fans and beauty enthusiasts at the resort can now experience a selection of bespoke and sophisticated Augustinus Bader facial treatments at the One&Only Spa. Designed to amplify the power of TFC8® technology, the 60-minute Bespoke Facial delivers immediate results that leave the skin refreshed, balanced, and radiant, while the 75-minute Advanced Facial is a luxurious treatment designed to deeply rejuvenate and nourish the skin for a healthy and long-lasting glow.

At the helm of the partnership is the resort’s newly appointed Director of Spa, Aishath Zulfishan (fondly known as Xubba), a Maldivian wellness professional with over 18 years of experience in the industry. With her knowledge of Maldivian culture and rituals, Xubba brings a unique blend of tradition and science to the partnership and the overall wellness journey at the One&Only Spa.

“We are thrilled to welcome a world-class beauty partner like Augustinus Bader with its cult following and unparalleled scientific expertise,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager. “This collaboration is set to offer our guests special access to the game-changing technology of Augustinus Bader’s formulas while on holiday, elevating their holistic wellness experience at our resort.”

The resort’s One&Only Spa offers a chance to disconnect from the world in an idyllic wellness sanctuary that offers watsu therapy, Maldivian rituals, and other bespoke treatments tailored to every guest’s unique needs. Therapists blend holistic and conventional expertise to create individual programmes combining spa treatments and fitness activities in line with nutritional intake, curating a personalised regimen to inspire long term improvements to one’s lifestyle and wellbeing. The spa is also home to the finest beauty and grooming studios to complement the wellbeing experience, including Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez for nails, and Barber&Blade™ for private grooming for the discerning gentleman.