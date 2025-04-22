News
One&Only Reethi Rah brings leading luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader to Maldives
One&Only Reethi Rah, the all-villa private island resort, has announced an exciting partnership with world-renowned luxury skincare brand Augustinus Bader. The resort will offer a selection of the celebrity-approved brand’s transformative treatments at its award-winning spa.
A haven of quiet pampering nestled within a lush tropical garden, the One&Only Spa recently achieved a 5-star rating by Forbes Travel Guide for the first time, making it the first and only spa in the Maldives with 5-stars. Harnessing rejuvenating therapies from East to West, this serene escape combines ancient therapeutic rituals with modern day research and now adds the expertise of Professor Augustinus Bader to its repertoire.
The German-born co-creator behind the brand, Professor Augustinus Bader, is globally recognised as one of the foremost experts in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell biology. His groundbreaking research in skin traumas led to the revolutionary technology that inspired Augustinus Bader skincare, which has amassed an international following of loyal customers, including celebrities the likes of Victoria Beckham, Naomi Campbell, and Jennifer Aniston.
Augustinus Bader formulas are driven by TFC8® (Trigger Factor Complex 8), the brand’s patented technology driven by over 30 years of cutting-edge research and clinical studies. TFC8® formulas comprise of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and peptides naturally found in the body and in both clinical trials and consumer studies, have proven results that promote skin that looks and feels healthier, firmer and more radiant for the long term.
Fans and beauty enthusiasts at the resort can now experience a selection of bespoke and sophisticated Augustinus Bader facial treatments at the One&Only Spa. Designed to amplify the power of TFC8® technology, the 60-minute Bespoke Facial delivers immediate results that leave the skin refreshed, balanced, and radiant, while the 75-minute Advanced Facial is a luxurious treatment designed to deeply rejuvenate and nourish the skin for a healthy and long-lasting glow.
At the helm of the partnership is the resort’s newly appointed Director of Spa, Aishath Zulfishan (fondly known as Xubba), a Maldivian wellness professional with over 18 years of experience in the industry. With her knowledge of Maldivian culture and rituals, Xubba brings a unique blend of tradition and science to the partnership and the overall wellness journey at the One&Only Spa.
“We are thrilled to welcome a world-class beauty partner like Augustinus Bader with its cult following and unparalleled scientific expertise,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager. “This collaboration is set to offer our guests special access to the game-changing technology of Augustinus Bader’s formulas while on holiday, elevating their holistic wellness experience at our resort.”
The resort’s One&Only Spa offers a chance to disconnect from the world in an idyllic wellness sanctuary that offers watsu therapy, Maldivian rituals, and other bespoke treatments tailored to every guest’s unique needs. Therapists blend holistic and conventional expertise to create individual programmes combining spa treatments and fitness activities in line with nutritional intake, curating a personalised regimen to inspire long term improvements to one’s lifestyle and wellbeing. The spa is also home to the finest beauty and grooming studios to complement the wellbeing experience, including Pedi:Mani:Cure Studio by Bastien Gonzalez for nails, and Barber&Blade™ for private grooming for the discerning gentleman.
Action
Patina Maldives partners with FC Bayern Munich to host exclusive football camps
Following a successful collaboration with Real Madrid last year, Patina Maldives continues its tradition of extraordinary partnerships: The luxury resort welcomes FC Bayern Munich for an exclusive series of football camps on the Fari Islands. A total of six camps will be offered throughout 2025, timed to coincide with school holidays. Football- loving children and teenagers will have the rare opportunity to train under the guidance of licensed coaches from the German champions – all against the spectacular backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
The core focus of the camps is the professional training based on FC Bayern’s proven approach, designed to enhance technical skills, tactical understanding and game intelligence. Under the guidance of highly qualified coaches, young participants will not only learn precise ball control and strategic thinking but also the importance of teamwork and a winning mentality. Divided into three age groups, the training ensures targeted, age-appropriate development for every individual. A special highlight: Each participant receives an official FC Bayern kit, including a shirt, shorts and socks, as a keepsake from unforgettable days on the field.
The Patina Maldives football camps are more than just training sessions, they blend athletic performance with summer ease. After intense practice sessions and valuable coaching tips, the Indian Ocean invites participants to explore its crystal-clear waters.
The camps offer an extraordinary experience not only for the young talents but also for their families, turning the stay into the perfect vacation for the whole family. While the young players refine offensive strategies, penalty kicks and solid defense on the field, parents and grandparents can unwind on the white sandy beaches, indulge in the award-winning spa, or explore a variety of leisure activities together — from sustainable initiatives like the Coral Restoration Project, where coral frames and ceramic structures are created, to watersport adventures and engaging art workshops. Patina Maldives offers a vacation concept that bridges generational needs. And with a bit of luck, a special surprise might be in store for both young and old: perhaps a professional football player will make a personal appearance!
The football camps will be held on the following dates: April 20th to 24th 2025, August 1st to 5th 2025, October 24th to 30th 2025, December 22nd to 26th 2025 and December 29th 2025 to January 2nd 2026.
Cooking
Taste of Sardinia comes to Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island
COMO Cocoa Island, the serene private island resort in the Maldives, has unveiled a new seasonal culinary experience: A Taste of Sardinia—a thoughtfully curated seven-course tasting menu by Executive Chef Federico Tidu.
Drawing on his heritage from Cagliari, Sardinia, and his experience in Michelin-starred kitchens around the world, Chef Tidu brings to the table a journey that is both deeply personal and unmistakably Mediterranean. Rooted in tradition, the menu celebrates Sardinian flavours with an emphasis on fresh seafood, handmade pastas, and delicately balanced ingredients like olive oil, lemon, and native herbs.
“This menu is not just about food—it’s about telling a story of place and memory,” says Chef Tidu. “Sardinia has always been my foundation, and bringing these flavours to COMO Cocoa Island feels like a full-circle moment, where island meets island, sea meets sea.”
The intimate tasting experience will be served at Ufaa Restaurant, with views of the turquoise lagoon enhancing every bite. The tasting experience begins with a grilled scallop served A la Catalana, paired with thinly sliced seasonal vegetables for a light, refined start. It’s followed by traditional Culurgiones—stuffed pasta parcels filled with smoked potato, pecorino, dill, and chives— accompanied by creamy Sardinian goat’s cheese.
Next is one of the chef’s personal favourites: fregola, a Sardinian pasta slow-cooked risotto-style and infused with the catch of the day— reef fish, squid, octopus—all brought together in a rich, seafood-forward broth.
For the main course, Chef Tidu presents a comforting and aromatic dish of lamb in a rustic cacciatora sauce, layered with forest-foraged ingredients like mushrooms, olives, and capers, then kissed by the flame of a barbecue for an irresistible smoky finish.
“At COMO Cocoa Island, we constantly strive to elevate our guest experiences with authenticity and imagination,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Cocoa Island. “Chef Tidu’s Sardinian menu is a beautiful reflection of that—rooted in tradition yet completely at home in our island setting.”
Arta Rozefelde, Resort Manager of COMO Cocoa Island, adds: “This collaboration is a true celebration of storytelling through flavour. With Chef Tidu’s Sardinian heritage and the natural serenity of our island, guests can expect an experience that engages all the senses—intimate, nourishing, and distinctly COMO.”
COMO Cocoa Island is an exclusive private island resort in the Maldives, known for its serene ambiance, luxurious overwater accommodations, and world-class wellness offerings. Designed for those seeking tranquillity and connection with nature, the resort delivers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and tailored experiences that cater to the most discerning travellers.
Family
Amilla Maldives wraps up whimsical ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ celebration
Amilla Maldives has wrapped up its Easter celebrations, where ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ set the tone for a fortnight of playful wonder woven into the island’s serene surroundings.
The journey began with inviting guests to ease into the season with an array of themed. The celebrations blossomed into 10 days of imagination and delight — a reflection of the resort’s warm and inviting spirit.
On Easter Sunday, one of the highlights of the day was surely the whimsical ‘Wings of Wonder’ Easter Egg hunt, led by the charming Mystique Dragon MC, who brought together families and friends for a dash of adventure and discovery. Next guests gathered for a traditional Easter Sunday Brunch filled with seasonal flavours accompanied by the soulful melodies from Naail Quartet on the pool deck, while the Mystique Beats Dragon DJ brought playful energy to the afternoon. Throughout the day, the Fiesta Fairies, Strolling Magic performers, Acrobatic Bunnies — and of course, a sprinkling of wands and wings — kept the island buzzing.
As the final Easter things are tucked away, Amilla Maldives extends its heartfelt thanks to all the guests who joined in the celebration, and to the islanders who brought the ‘Wands, Wings and Easter Things’ theme to life with creativity and warmth. The island now looks ahead to welcoming guests back for more memorable escapes, shaped by nature’s rhythms and the simple joys of island life.
Amilla’sEaster wrap-up videos are shared on its social channels for you to enjoy, offering a little glimpse into the magic of the season.
