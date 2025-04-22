Taste of Sardinia comes to Maldives at COMO Cocoa Island

COMO Cocoa Island, the serene private island resort in the Maldives, has unveiled a new seasonal culinary experience: A Taste of Sardinia—a thoughtfully curated seven-course tasting menu by Executive Chef Federico Tidu.

Drawing on his heritage from Cagliari, Sardinia, and his experience in Michelin-starred kitchens around the world, Chef Tidu brings to the table a journey that is both deeply personal and unmistakably Mediterranean. Rooted in tradition, the menu celebrates Sardinian flavours with an emphasis on fresh seafood, handmade pastas, and delicately balanced ingredients like olive oil, lemon, and native herbs.

“This menu is not just about food—it’s about telling a story of place and memory,” says Chef Tidu. “Sardinia has always been my foundation, and bringing these flavours to COMO Cocoa Island feels like a full-circle moment, where island meets island, sea meets sea.”

The intimate tasting experience will be served at Ufaa Restaurant, with views of the turquoise lagoon enhancing every bite. The tasting experience begins with a grilled scallop served A la Catalana, paired with thinly sliced seasonal vegetables for a light, refined start. It’s followed by traditional Culurgiones—stuffed pasta parcels filled with smoked potato, pecorino, dill, and chives— accompanied by creamy Sardinian goat’s cheese.

Next is one of the chef’s personal favourites: fregola, a Sardinian pasta slow-cooked risotto-style and infused with the catch of the day— reef fish, squid, octopus—all brought together in a rich, seafood-forward broth.

For the main course, Chef Tidu presents a comforting and aromatic dish of lamb in a rustic cacciatora sauce, layered with forest-foraged ingredients like mushrooms, olives, and capers, then kissed by the flame of a barbecue for an irresistible smoky finish.

“At COMO Cocoa Island, we constantly strive to elevate our guest experiences with authenticity and imagination,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Cocoa Island. “Chef Tidu’s Sardinian menu is a beautiful reflection of that—rooted in tradition yet completely at home in our island setting.”

Arta Rozefelde, Resort Manager of COMO Cocoa Island, adds: “This collaboration is a true celebration of storytelling through flavour. With Chef Tidu’s Sardinian heritage and the natural serenity of our island, guests can expect an experience that engages all the senses—intimate, nourishing, and distinctly COMO.”

COMO Cocoa Island is an exclusive private island resort in the Maldives, known for its serene ambiance, luxurious overwater accommodations, and world-class wellness offerings. Designed for those seeking tranquillity and connection with nature, the resort delivers a seamless blend of barefoot luxury and tailored experiences that cater to the most discerning travellers.