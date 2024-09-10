Featured
From space to sea: PADI-certified astronaut guides diving expedition at COMO Cocoa Island
PADI-Certified NASA Astronaut Brings Ocean Exploration to COMO Cocoa Island, Maldives for Exclusive Diving Event.
Luxury private island resort, COMO Cocoa Island, recently hosted an extraordinary “Island Astronaut Camp,” offering guests a unique chance to explore pristine dive sites alongside NASA astronaut and aquanaut Nicole Stott.
The event included guided reef dives at the resort’s PADI Cocoa Island Diving Centre, where Stott, who is also a PADI-certified diver, accompanied guests in discovering the wonders of the underwater world. Participants were also treated to an exclusive starlit dinner with Nicole, adding a personal touch to the experience.
The dives, part of the COMO Journey of Universe Under the Ocean, were led by PADI instructors and took guests to two stunning reefs: Shambhala Reef and Bay Reef. Divers encountered an impressive variety of marine life, including blacktip reef sharks, napoleon wrasse, hawksbill and green sea turtles, moray eels, oriental sweetlips, giant clams, clark anemonefish, cleaner shrimp, bannerfish, lionfish, butterflyfish, and Maldivian anemonefish.
Shambhala Reef, known for its vibrant coral formations on a sloping reef top, is located between the resort’s arrival jetty and a nearby sandbank. Bay Reef, situated in a 12-meter-deep lagoon, boasts a thriving coral garden and coral propagation frames. Both reefs provided breathtaking backdrops for divers of all skill levels, from beginners to experienced adventurers.
As part of a captivating COMO Conversation event, veteran NASA astronaut Nicole Stott shared fascinating stories from her 104 days in space across two NASA missions. She discussed the rigorous training astronauts undergo and highlighted the surprising similarities between space exploration and deep-sea diving. Stott also spoke about her time aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and her underwater living experience in the Aquarius habitat, further emphasising the deep connection between the ocean and space.
Just a 40-minute speedboat ride from the capital, Male, COMO Cocoa Island offers 33 luxurious overwater villas, the PADI Cocoa Island Dive Centre, and holistic wellness treatments at the COMO Shambhala Retreat. Whether diving with PADI experts or enjoying wellness therapies, COMO Cocoa Island provides the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation in the Maldives.
Featured
Centara expands in Maldives with new underwater-themed resort
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has confirmed the official opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives on 1st November 2024, as scheduled. This underwater world-themed resort marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, becoming Centara’s third property in the Maldives and the fourth in its family-oriented Mirage brand portfolio.
Located within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts—a multi-island paradise offering exclusive access to two Centara properties—the resort promises endless fun for families. Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, the brand’s fourth Maldives venture, is set to open in early 2025. At Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, guests can immerse themselves in the resort’s expansive water park, featuring a lazy river, swimming pools, kids’ pool, and water playground. The resort also boasts a vibrant kids’ club, the innovative child-focused Candy Spa, and the renowned Spa Cenvaree, all designed to create lasting family memories.
The resort’s opening aligns with Centara’s “Future Growth” strategy announced earlier this year. With construction completed, the final touches are being added to welcome guests in the brand’s signature warm and gracious manner. This new property highlights Centara’s ongoing commitment to expanding its family-centric hospitality offerings while delivering world-class experiences in top travel destinations.
Be among the first to experience Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, where special introductory offers await. Guests can enjoy complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, as well as free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Male airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 members will also receive an extra 15% discount. This exclusive ‘Me & Centara’ promotion runs until 20th December 2024, for stays between 1st November 2024 and 31st October 2025. Guests who complete their stay by 20th December 2024 will also receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September next year.
Celebration
Celebrate Oktoberfest in paradise: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi hosts week-long festivities with exclusive offers
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to join its vibrant Oktoberfest celebration, running from September 25th to October 2nd, 2024. Set against the stunning Maldives backdrop, this week-long event promises a memorable experience packed with festive activities, mouthwatering culinary delights, and lively entertainment. Alongside the festivities, an exclusive limited-time offer is available.
The celebration kicks off on September 25th with a Beachside BBQ, where a live band will bring the perfect Oktoberfest atmosphere to the shores. The excitement continues on September 26th with a Sundown DJ Beach Party, followed by the Oktoberfest Beer Festival at Water’s Edge Bar on September 28th, featuring live music and a performance by DJ Watte. On September 29th, guests can cool down at the Oktoberfest Pool Party at Fluid, complete with a special “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” beer offer. The festivities conclude with a delectable Street Lobster BBQ on October 2nd.
Exclusive Website Offer
In celebration of both Oktoberfest and the upcoming Halloween season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is offering a special limited-time deal. Guests can enjoy up to 30% off on all villa categories, complimentary Guided Nemo Snorkeling, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers, 20% off on spa treatments, 10% off on watersports activities, and 30% off on private destination dining experiences. Additionally, two children (up to 15 years old) can stay and dine for free on the same meal plan as their parents. Exclusive discounts on Wine Cellar dinner experiences are also available. This offer is valid for bookings made by October 28th, 2024, for stays through October 31st, 2025.
Featured
Discover ultimate privacy at Nika Maldives
Imagine a place where the world fades away, leaving you with nothing but the gentle sound of waves and the soft touch of sand beneath your feet. A place where privacy is not just a promise, but a guarantee. Welcome to Nika island Resort & Spa, Maldives, the only resort that offers private beaches for an unparalleled experience of seclusion and tranquility.
At Nika, your very own private beach awaits. Picture yourself enjoying a personalised BBQ under the stars or designing your own destination dining experience, tailored to your every desire. Whether it’s a romantic dinner for two or a family feast, the possibilities are endless.
John Miller, a recent guest at Nika, shares his unforgettable experience: “Staying at Nika’s private beach villa was the ultimate privacy I’ve ever experienced. Born in London, I’ve never known such seclusion in my entire life. The resort is lush with vegetation, and the fauna and flora are simply amazing. It’s a hidden gem in the middle of the Indian Ocean. The local stories and the museum displays are fascinating.”
But the allure of Nika doesn’t end there. The resort’s dive centre offers exceptional dive courses, taking you to spectacular dive sites that reveal the breathtaking underwater world. Whether you’re a seasoned diver or a beginner, the wonders beneath the surface will leave you in awe.
After a day of exploration, indulge in the Lotus Spa at Nika. Offering a range of excellent massages, from traditional local techniques to various modern varieties, the spa promises to rejuvenate your body and soul.
Nika is a small resort, yet it is brimming with entertainment and activities. From water sports to cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone. It’s a sanctuary where you can ground yourself, reconnect with nature, and discover a level of privacy that is truly extraordinary.
Escape to Nika and hide away at your secret beach. Here, the ultimate privacy and relaxation await.
