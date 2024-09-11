Mohamed Jailam to discuss AI’s influence on travel at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024

Hotelier Maldives has announced that Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), will be a featured speaker at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.

Etienne Ng leads Weixin Pay’s operations across Southeast Asia, where the platform has seen substantial growth. His session at the forum will primarily focus on Chinese travel trends and their spending behaviour. He will also highlight the role of digital payments in enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency within the hospitality industry.

Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the announcement: “Etienne Ng’s participation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees valuable insights into the growing impact of digital payments in the tourism and hospitality sectors. His experience in managing Weixin Pay’s expansion in Southeast Asia makes him a key voice in discussions about the future of payment solutions in the industry.”

This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.

Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:

With Etienne Ng joining the lineup of speakers, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.

John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.