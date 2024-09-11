Business
Mohamed Jailam to discuss AI’s influence on travel at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT, will deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Jailam’s presentation, titled ‘How Artificial Intelligence (AI) will Revolutionise Travel,’ will focus on the transformative potential of AI within the travel and hospitality sectors. As AI continues to shape industries worldwide, Jailam is expected to provide insights into how these changes will influence the future of travel, with a particular focus on the Maldives.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on Jailam’s participation, stating, “The inclusion of AI in travel discussions is crucial as the industry moves forward. We are keen to hear Jailam’s perspective on how AI will impact and drive innovation in our sector.”
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
With Jailam joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay, and Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, will also be featured speakers. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.
Pulse Hotels’ Malik Mohamed to deliver presentation at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, is set to deliver a presentation at the upcoming Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Malik’s presentation, titled “Business Intelligence and Revenue Optimisation,” will address key strategies and insights related to maximising revenue through effective business intelligence practices. His session is expected to provide valuable information for hotel managers and industry professionals attending the forum.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the inclusion of Mohamed’s presentation in the forum, stating, “The GM Forum continues to bring together experts who can share practical and relevant knowledge. Malik Mohamed’s presentation will offer attendees a chance to gain a deeper understanding of how business intelligence can drive revenue growth.”
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
With Mailk Mohamed joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will serve as the keynote speaker at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The event will also feature Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), as a featured speaker. Both leaders are expected to share valuable insights relevant to the Maldivian hospitality industry during the forum.
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), to speak at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Hotelier Maldives has announced that Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay (WeChat Pay), will be a featured speaker at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Etienne Ng leads Weixin Pay’s operations across Southeast Asia, where the platform has seen substantial growth. His session at the forum will primarily focus on Chinese travel trends and their spending behaviour. He will also highlight the role of digital payments in enhancing guest experiences and operational efficiency within the hospitality industry.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the announcement: “Etienne Ng’s participation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees valuable insights into the growing impact of digital payments in the tourism and hospitality sectors. His experience in managing Weixin Pay’s expansion in Southeast Asia makes him a key voice in discussions about the future of payment solutions in the industry.”
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
With Etienne Ng joining the lineup of speakers, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, announced as Keynote Speaker for Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 is set to welcome John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, as the keynote speaker. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
John oversees 30 travel brands in various sectors across 20+ countries. He joined dnata in November 2017 as CEO B2B Europe after serving as COO of Spafinder Wellness in Miami. In May 2018, his role at dnata expanded to include all B2B and B2C trading brands within the UK.
John, who has held several non-executive director posts in travel, as well as served on the board of both the UK’s Institute of Travel & Tourism and Association of British Travel Agents, will share his insights on the evolving landscape of global travel and its implications for the Maldives’ hospitality sector. His keynote address is highly anticipated, given his leadership role at dnata Travel Group, a global powerhouse in travel services.
“We are thrilled to have John Bevan as our keynote speaker this year. His vast experience and forward-thinking approach will provide invaluable perspectives to our attendees. The GM Forum is a platform for knowledge exchange and innovation, and having a leader of John’s caliber underscores our commitment to excellence,” Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, said.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
