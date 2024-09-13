Rajesh Mehta of Ooredoo to speak on hospitality efficiency at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024

Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL), will deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.

Mihad’s presentation, titled ‘Velana International Airport (VIA) and Tourism Development,’ will focus on the role of the airport in supporting and enhancing tourism in the Maldives. The presentation is expected to cover key aspects of airport operations, infrastructure developments, and future plans that are pivotal to the growth of the tourism sector in the country.

Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the inclusion of Mihad in the forum, stating, “Mihad’s presentation will be highly relevant given the central role that Velana International Airport plays in the Maldivian tourism industry. We look forward to the valuable insights he will share with the participants.”

This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.

With Mihad joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.

John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay, Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT, will also be featured speakers. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.