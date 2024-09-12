MACL’s Mohamed Mihad to speak on airport developments at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024

Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT, will deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.

Jailam’s presentation, titled ‘How Artificial Intelligence (AI) will Revolutionise Travel,’ will focus on the transformative potential of AI within the travel and hospitality sectors. As AI continues to shape industries worldwide, Jailam is expected to provide insights into how these changes will influence the future of travel, with a particular focus on the Maldives.

Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on Jailam’s participation, stating, “The inclusion of AI in travel discussions is crucial as the industry moves forward. We are keen to hear Jailam’s perspective on how AI will impact and drive innovation in our sector.”

This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.

With Jailam joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.

John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay, and Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, will also be featured speakers. Hotelier Maldives will soon announce additional speakers, presenters, and panel discussions, further shaping the forum’s agenda.