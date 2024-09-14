Business
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion titled, ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience.’ The session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will explore the evolving landscape of luxury travel, examining how luxury experiences are being redefined to meet the changing expectations of travellers.
The panel will be moderated by Reena Abdul Wahid, Communications Strategist at the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI). The discussion will feature insights from key figures in the travel sector, including:
- Solah Mohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts
- Abdulla Ghiyas, Chairman of Visit Maldives and President of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO)
- Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President – Operations at Atmosphere Core
- Enver Arslan, Area General Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING
The panel will begin by addressing the definition of luxury in today’s travel industry, with a focus on the key elements that distinguish a luxury travel experience from a standard one. The discussion will also cover the latest trends in luxury travel, including how technological advancements are influencing the sector.
Personalisation will be a significant topic, with panellists sharing examples of how their resorts are personalising guest experiences. The discussion will also delve into the alignment of luxury travel with sustainable practices, including initiatives implemented by the resorts to promote sustainability without compromising on luxury.
The challenges in maintaining and enhancing luxury standards will be another critical focus area, particularly in the context of meeting diverse expectations from guests of different cultural backgrounds. The session will conclude with panellists sharing their vision for the future of luxury travel and discussing how the Maldives can continue to position itself as a top luxury travel destination.
In the closing segment, panellists will offer advice to emerging luxury travel destinations looking to establish themselves in the market. They will also explore how industry stakeholders can collaborate to elevate the overall luxury travel experience in the Maldives. The session will include a Q&A segment, allowing the audience to engage with the panellists.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay; Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts; Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT; and, Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) will also be featured speakers.
Rajesh Mehta of Ooredoo to speak on hospitality efficiency at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Rajesh Mehta, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Maldives, is set to deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
His presentation, titled ‘Managed Solutions: The Future of Hospitality Efficiency,’ will address the role of managed solutions in enhancing operational efficiency within the hospitality industry.
“As the digital partner of the GM Forum 2024, we are excited to share our insights on how managed services are transforming the hospitality industry. In today’s evolving luxury landscape, technology is at the heart of delivering personalised, seamless, and memorable guest experiences. I look forward to discussing how Ooredoo Maldives is empowering hotels and resorts with innovative ICT solutions that drive efficiency and enhance service delivery, setting new standards in luxury travel,” said Rajesh Mehta, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Maldives.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on Mehta’s participation: “Rajesh Mehta’s presentation this year as well will provide valuable insights into how managed solutions can contribute to the efficiency and sustainability of the hospitality sector. The GM Forum continues to be a platform for such important discussions that impact the future of the industry.”
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay; Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts; Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT; and, Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) will also be featured speakers.
MACL’s Mohamed Mihad to speak on airport developments at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL), will deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Mihad’s presentation, titled ‘Velana International Airport (VIA) and Tourism Development,’ will focus on the role of the airport in supporting and enhancing tourism in the Maldives. The presentation is expected to cover key aspects of airport operations, infrastructure developments, and future plans that are pivotal to the growth of the tourism sector in the country.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on the inclusion of Mihad in the forum, stating, “Mihad’s presentation will be highly relevant given the central role that Velana International Airport plays in the Maldivian tourism industry. We look forward to the valuable insights he will share with the participants.”
With Mihad joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay, Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, and Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT, will also be featured speakers.
Mohamed Jailam to discuss AI’s influence on travel at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT, will deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024. The GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
Jailam’s presentation, titled ‘How Artificial Intelligence (AI) will Revolutionise Travel,’ will focus on the transformative potential of AI within the travel and hospitality sectors. As AI continues to shape industries worldwide, Jailam is expected to provide insights into how these changes will influence the future of travel, with a particular focus on the Maldives.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on Jailam’s participation, stating, “The inclusion of AI in travel discussions is crucial as the industry moves forward. We are keen to hear Jailam’s perspective on how AI will impact and drive innovation in our sector.”
With Jailam joining the lineup of speakers and presenters, the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 will offer attendees insights into the latest developments in digital payment technologies and their applications in the Maldivian hospitality sector.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event. Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay, and Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, will also be featured speakers.
