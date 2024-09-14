Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’

The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion titled, ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience.’ The session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will explore the evolving landscape of luxury travel, examining how luxury experiences are being redefined to meet the changing expectations of travellers.

The panel will be moderated by Reena Abdul Wahid, Communications Strategist at the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI). The discussion will feature insights from key figures in the travel sector, including:

Solah Mohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts

Abdulla Ghiyas, Chairman of Visit Maldives and President of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO)

Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President – Operations at Atmosphere Core

Enver Arslan, Area General Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING

The panel will begin by addressing the definition of luxury in today’s travel industry, with a focus on the key elements that distinguish a luxury travel experience from a standard one. The discussion will also cover the latest trends in luxury travel, including how technological advancements are influencing the sector.

Personalisation will be a significant topic, with panellists sharing examples of how their resorts are personalising guest experiences. The discussion will also delve into the alignment of luxury travel with sustainable practices, including initiatives implemented by the resorts to promote sustainability without compromising on luxury.

The challenges in maintaining and enhancing luxury standards will be another critical focus area, particularly in the context of meeting diverse expectations from guests of different cultural backgrounds. The session will conclude with panellists sharing their vision for the future of luxury travel and discussing how the Maldives can continue to position itself as a top luxury travel destination.

In the closing segment, panellists will offer advice to emerging luxury travel destinations looking to establish themselves in the market. They will also explore how industry stakeholders can collaborate to elevate the overall luxury travel experience in the Maldives. The session will include a Q&A segment, allowing the audience to engage with the panellists.

This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.

Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:

Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)

Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor

Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor

Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor

Manta Air: Aviation Partner

Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner

Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner

Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner

Printlab: Printing Partner

CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner

Lights Out: Coverage Partner

Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives

John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event.

Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay; Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts; Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT; and, Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) will also be featured speakers.