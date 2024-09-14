News
Relax and rejuvenate: Sheraton Maldives hosts wellness events for Global Wellness Day
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa will celebrate Global Wellness Day on September 15, 2024, with a variety of activities aimed at enhancing the well-being of its guests. This internationally recognised day, dedicated to wellness, will feature a thoughtfully curated lineup of events designed to promote holistic healing and personal renewal.
The celebration will begin with a Sound Meditation session at Kakuni Beach, where guests will be surrounded by therapeutic sounds that guide them into a state of deep relaxation and inner tranquility. This peaceful experience will set a calming tone for the day’s activities.
Following the meditation, guests can invigorate their bodies with Aqua Zumba at the resort’s main pool. This energetic workout blends rhythmic music with water-based exercises, offering a refreshing twist on traditional fitness routines that enhance overall vitality.
For couples seeking a shared relaxation experience, guided massage lessons will be available. These sessions aim to deepen connections while promoting physical and emotional well-being. Guests can also explore exclusive wellness promotions and enjoy a selection of calming teas at a special tasting station, adding an extra layer of relaxation to the day.
As the day draws to a close, guests will be invited to participate in Sunset Yoga. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldivian sunset, this tranquil session will allow participants to harmonise mind and body in an environment of natural beauty, providing the perfect opportunity to cultivate mindfulness and serenity.
The day’s events will conclude with a captivating Dance Meditation Show, blending movement and mindful practice in a unique performance that promises to inspire and uplift. This mesmerising display will be a fitting finale to a day devoted to wellness and rejuvenation.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa welcomes all guests to join in this global celebration of wellness, offering a day designed to revitalise both body and soul amidst the serene beauty of the Maldives.
Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024 to host panel on ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience’
The Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives, will include a panel discussion titled, ‘Redefining the Luxury Travel Experience.’ The session at the GM Forum, the largest gathering of hospitality professionals in Maldives, will explore the evolving landscape of luxury travel, examining how luxury experiences are being redefined to meet the changing expectations of travellers.
The panel will be moderated by Reena Abdul Wahid, Communications Strategist at the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI). The discussion will feature insights from key figures in the travel sector, including:
- Solah Mohamed, Chief Operating Officer of Crown & Champa Resorts
- Abdulla Ghiyas, Chairman of Visit Maldives and President of the Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO)
- Ashwin Handa, Senior Vice President – Operations at Atmosphere Core
- Enver Arslan, Area General Manager at JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING
The panel will begin by addressing the definition of luxury in today’s travel industry, with a focus on the key elements that distinguish a luxury travel experience from a standard one. The discussion will also cover the latest trends in luxury travel, including how technological advancements are influencing the sector.
Personalisation will be a significant topic, with panellists sharing examples of how their resorts are personalising guest experiences. The discussion will also delve into the alignment of luxury travel with sustainable practices, including initiatives implemented by the resorts to promote sustainability without compromising on luxury.
The challenges in maintaining and enhancing luxury standards will be another critical focus area, particularly in the context of meeting diverse expectations from guests of different cultural backgrounds. The session will conclude with panellists sharing their vision for the future of luxury travel and discussing how the Maldives can continue to position itself as a top luxury travel destination.
In the closing segment, panellists will offer advice to emerging luxury travel destinations looking to establish themselves in the market. They will also explore how industry stakeholders can collaborate to elevate the overall luxury travel experience in the Maldives. The session will include a Q&A segment, allowing the audience to engage with the panellists.
This year’s GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on ‘The Evolving Luxury Landscape’ in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller’s psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
Sponsors and partners of GM Forum 2024 include:
- Ooredoo Maldives: Digital Partner (Title Sponsor)
- Bestbuy Maldives (BBM): Silver Sponsor
- Dhivehi Insurance: Silver Sponsor
- Fuel Supplies Maldives: Silver Sponsor
- Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL): Silver Sponsor
- Manta Air: Aviation Partner
- Male’ Aerated Water Company: Beverage Partner
- Atmosphere Wellness: Wellness Partner
- Souvenir Marine: Transport Partner
- Printlab: Printing Partner
- CROSSROADS Maldives: Venue Partner
- Lights Out: Coverage Partner
- Associate Sponsors: Alia Investments, Villa Hakatha, GAGE, Wyntronix, Uniforms Unlimited and Spa Ceylon Maldives
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay; Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts; Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT; and, Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) will also be featured speakers.
Leading in green tourism: Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recognised for sustainability at TTM Awards 2024
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been named the ‘Most Sustainable Resort’ at the TTM Awards 2024, highlighting its dedication to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism. This recognition reinforces the resort’s leadership in eco-friendly hospitality within the Maldives.
Central to the resort’s sustainability initiatives is its Marine Lab, the first of its kind in a Maldivian resort. The lab leads marine conservation efforts, including coral restoration, reef monitoring, and bi-weekly reef clean-ups aimed at protecting the region’s coral reefs and marine life. Guests are also encouraged to participate in the Citizen Science Snorkel, a distinctive activity that allows them to assist in monitoring fish populations, contributing to significant marine research.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond marine conservation. The resort is involved in community clean-ups on nearby local islands, with a focus on reducing plastic waste and raising environmental awareness. Efforts to minimise plastic usage, implement sustainable construction methods, and introduce energy-saving measures, such as the monthly Full Moon Lights-out initiative, are integral to its operations. This initiative not only conserves energy but also offers guests stunning views of the night sky. Waste reduction and recycling are key components of the resort’s daily practices.
This esteemed award acknowledges Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s continuous dedication to sustainability, seamlessly merging luxury with environmental responsibility.
“Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s sustainability efforts reflect a holistic approach to environmental stewardship, combining conservation, community engagement, and guest education to create a positive impact on both the local environment and the broader ecosystem. By integrating eco-friendly design principles, native landscaping practices, and obtaining prestigious green certifications, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru demonstrates a robust commitment to sustainability,” said Nicholas Hardman, Marine Lab Manager.
The Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) Awards & Gala 2024, part of the largest travel trade show in the Maldives, honoured industry excellence with an evening of dinner, live music, and networking. Held on 22 August 2024, the event brought together over 500 travel professionals and more than 100 hoteliers.
Rajesh Mehta of Ooredoo to speak on hospitality efficiency at Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024
Rajesh Mehta, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Maldives, is set to deliver a presentation at the Hotelier Maldives GM Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on September 19 at CROSSROADS Maldives.
His presentation, titled ‘Managed Solutions: The Future of Hospitality Efficiency,’ will address the role of managed solutions in enhancing operational efficiency within the hospitality industry.
“As the digital partner of the GM Forum 2024, we are excited to share our insights on how managed services are transforming the hospitality industry. In today’s evolving luxury landscape, technology is at the heart of delivering personalised, seamless, and memorable guest experiences. I look forward to discussing how Ooredoo Maldives is empowering hotels and resorts with innovative ICT solutions that drive efficiency and enhance service delivery, setting new standards in luxury travel,” said Rajesh Mehta, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Maldives.
Ali Naafiz, Editor of Hotelier Maldives, commented on Mehta’s participation: “Rajesh Mehta’s presentation this year as well will provide valuable insights into how managed solutions can contribute to the efficiency and sustainability of the hospitality sector. The GM Forum continues to be a platform for such important discussions that impact the future of the industry.”
This year's GM Forum, now in its eighth edition, will focus on 'The Evolving Luxury Landscape' in the Maldives. Industry leaders will discuss the future of luxury travel, including the new luxury traveller's psyche, digital marketing, and sustainable practices. Topics will cover private islands, underwater experiences, and the opportunities and challenges faced by hoteliers in the country. The forum will feature diverse panels and interactive sessions, emphasising personalised guest experiences and local cultural integration. It aims to foster active participation and share innovative case studies from the luxury travel industry.
John Bevan, CEO of dnata Travel Group, will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Etienne Ng, Regional Director for Southeast Asia at Weixin Pay; Malik Mohamed, Director of Business Intelligence at Pulse Hotels & Resorts; Mohamed Jailam, CEO and Managing Director of technology company Javaabu and Co-Founder of DhivehiGPT; and, Mohamed Mihad, Chief Commercial Officer at Maldives Airport Company Limited (MACL) will also be featured speakers.
