The Calm Spa Sanctuary at JA Manafaru unveils new upgrades

In February 2025, Kuramathi Maldives will welcome guests to explore the art of live illustration with renowned artist Jo Bird. Recognised for turning memories into treasured keepsakes, Jo will be on the island conducting live portrait sessions for couples and families from 10 to 16 February.

With nearly a decade of expertise in capturing personal style, Jo’s career journey has included studying at Kingston University, representing artists in advertising, and creating live portraits for prestigious brands such as Chanel and Dior, as well as exclusive events hosted by Ralph Lauren and Jo Malone.

This Valentine’s Day, Jo will bring her distinctive talent to the tropical paradise of Kuramathi. Whether guests are celebrating a romantic escape or creating special family moments, her relaxed and conversational approach promises to make the experience as delightful as the portrait itself. In under 30 minutes, she will craft personalised portraits, offering visitors a bespoke memento of their stay – an ideal keepsake to frame and cherish.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most stylish outfits and get ready to pose—or simply chat—as Jo Bird transforms each holiday moment into a work of art.

Bookings will be available upon arrival. This unique Valentine’s Day experience is not to be missed.