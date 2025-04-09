Featured
Emiliana Pappalardi’s exclusive wellness residency at The St. Regis Maldives
In a harmonious blend of serenity and expertise, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host renowned visiting practitioner Emiliana Pappalardi for a limited-time residency from April 12 to 28. This exclusive offering promises a bespoke wellness experience designed to redefine the journey toward holistic renewal.
Emiliana Pappalardi, a distinguished multidisciplinary therapist with over 15 years of experience at some of the world’s most esteemed wellness sanctuaries, brings a unique fusion of ancient healing practices and contemporary therapeutic techniques. Her sessions incorporate a diverse range of modalities, including Ayurveda, sound healing, Reiki, Yoga Nidra, and Naad Yoga. Each treatment is deeply personalised, intuitive, and transformative, offering guests a restorative journey that goes beyond traditional relaxation.
Emiliana’s holistic approach seeks to realign the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of well-being. Her treatments are immersive and integrative, harmonising Eastern wisdom with Western innovation. Each session creates a sacred space for renewal, where vital energy is restored and the senses are fully awakened.
Set within the breathtaking surroundings of the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort provides a stunning stage for Emiliana’s residency. The Iridium Spa, perched above the turquoise waters, features six overwater treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean—an ideal sanctuary for transformative healing.
For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the resort offers premium villa accommodations. The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater villa in the Maldives, spans an expansive 1,725 square meters and features a private infinity pool, spa suites, and panoramic ocean vistas. The Caroline Astor Estate, nestled along the beach, offers a spacious private pool, elegantly appointed master bedrooms, and a secluded terrace for peaceful retreat. Both estates embody refined comfort and come with the hallmark St. Regis Butler service. Whether enjoying a sunset from an overwater deck or strolling the pristine shoreline, these villas provide an exquisite setting for rest and rejuvenation.
Earlier this month, the resort welcomed guests to experience The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama, featuring her celebrated facial reflexology and holistic therapies. Her residency concluded on April 4, leaving behind a trail of revitalised guests.
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has officially been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 in the “Resorts” category. This recognition once again places the award-winning five-star luxury resort among the world’s most celebrated travel destinations. Voting is currently open and will remain so until 30 June 2025. The results will be announced in the November 2025 issues of Condé Nast Magazine in both the UK and US editions.
This nomination follows a remarkable achievement in 2024, when the resort was recognised in the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards, earning 8th place among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. The accolade underscored the resort’s commitment to excellence and its deep connection with guests.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating, “Being nominated once again for the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards is a tremendous honour. It is incredibly exciting to be listed among the top resorts in such a competitive global region. This recognition is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s exceptional service, soulful hospitality, and unforgettable guest experiences. We warmly invite everyone to vote and support us in achieving even greater success in 2025.”
Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a luxurious island retreat that redefines the concepts of time and space. The resort is celebrated for its world-class dining offerings across eight restaurants serving twelve distinct cuisines, holistic wellness experiences at its private island spa, and a vibrant surf scene at the renowned Chickens Break. With spacious villas, warm Maldivian hospitality, and a diverse range of curated experiences for couples, families, and solo travellers, the resort continues to set new standards in personalised luxury.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, determined entirely by the votes of discerning readers. Each year, millions of readers around the world vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and more, honouring those that deliver unforgettable experiences.
Every vote is meaningful. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives encourages past guests and supporters to cast their votes, especially if the resort has been part of a special journey or memory. Taking just a few minutes, each vote contributes to helping the resort reach the top once again in 2025.
Ultimate experience of music and magic at Reethi Faru Resort
The stage is set for a one-of-a-kind celebration of artistry, wonder, and sustainable luxury as the Festival of Magic and Melodies arrives at Reethi Faru Resort. Taking place from April 26 to April 30, 2025, the festival promises an immersive journey through the realms of music and magic, all within the serene beauty of one of the Maldives’ most intimate island resorts.
Located on the tranquil island of Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort is known for combining opulence with ecological responsibility. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, white sand beaches, and lush tropical vegetation, the resort provides an idyllic backdrop for this exclusive event. With a strong dedication to preserving the island’s natural ecosystems, Reethi Faru offers guests a unique experience of sustainable luxury.
Headlining the festival are two internationally acclaimed performers who each bring a powerful and transformative artistic vision to the stage.
Swiss violinist and composer Nurdana Ernst will present her celebrated concert Soul Therapy. A graduate of the Haute École de Musique in Lausanne and certified in Music Therapy from Berklee College of Music, Ernst is recognised for blending classical mastery with contemporary expression. Her performances invite audiences to explore inner emotions through the healing qualities of music, creating an atmosphere of deep reflection and emotional connection. With a background as a soloist with prestigious orchestras and a growing international fanbase for her debut singles Tomiris and The Voice of the Heart, Ernst is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical journey.
Sharing the spotlight is French magician and mentalist Nicolas Subra, also known as The Dream Guider. With over 15 years of experience and performances in more than 20 countries, Subra is renowned for his mesmerising stage presence and the philosophical depth behind his illusions. His shows are not just spectacles, but immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy, offering audiences moments of wonder, inspiration, and introspection.
Together, these two exceptional artists will transform Reethi Faru into a realm where music and magic converge. The Festival of Magic and Melodies is designed to captivate the senses while honouring the natural beauty and sustainable ethos of its island setting.
Guests at the festival will not only enjoy world-class performances but also the chance to connect with nature, art, and themselves in a setting that celebrates mindful luxury.
The Festival of Magic and Melodies offers a rare and enriching escape—an opportunity to indulge in elegance, creativity, and ecological harmony.
ELE|NA teams up with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health for personalised wellness in Maldives
ELE|NA, a trailblazer in transformative wellness experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health. This collaboration brings together world-class wellness programs and advanced DNA-based health insights to ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to holistic well-being. Guests can now enjoy an integrated approach to fitness, mindfulness, and personalised health optimisation in a luxurious island setting.
Through this partnership, ELE|NA now offers expert-led wellness experiences curated by Fit Bodies, Inc., the world’s largest provider of fitness, yoga, and sports instructors for luxury resorts. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests have access to:
- Two daily group fitness sessions, including Paddle Yoga, Aqua Fitness, Water Pilates, Latin Dance, and Tai Chi.
- One private session per week with a visiting instructor, offering personalised attention and skill development.
- Two weekly workshops covering diverse topics such as self-care rituals, breath work, sound healing, and mindful movement.
Guests are also invited to participate in immersive experiences such as Luxury Sleep Recovery techniques, Sunrise & Sunset Rituals, and Art Therapy. These offerings provide a comprehensive approach that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. Additionally, year-round wellness experiences like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling are available to support deeper transformation.
Throughout April, special wellness workshops featuring live music are available, creating a serene yet energising environment that enhances each practice.
ELE|NA’s partnership with Muhdo Health adds a new dimension of personalisation to the wellness journey through DNA-based insights. Guests can access Muhdo’s exclusive DNA Kits—available only in the Maldives—to receive customised recommendations in the areas of:
- Nutrition and fitness, based on individual genetic profiles.
- Sleep optimisation strategies for improved recovery.
- Cognitive and stress resilience methods to enhance mental clarity and overall well-being.
To ensure a seamless experience, DNA Kits must be pre-booked prior to arrival, allowing each guest to begin their wellness journey with a fully prepared health report.
By blending scientific innovation with expert-guided wellness programming, ELE|NA continues to redefine luxury wellness travel, offering unique experiences that empower guests to pursue optimal health both during their stay and beyond.
ELE|NA offers a vibrant year-round schedule featuring practices such as Power Yoga Vinyasa, Deep Slow Flow, Yin Classes, Sweat & Surrender, and Restorative Yoga. These are complemented by holistic services like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling. During April, guests can also enjoy enhanced sessions with live music, amplifying the tranquil yet invigorating ambiance.
This innovative collaboration signals a new era in customised wellness travel. By combining leading-edge health insights with transformative lifestyle experiences, ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery, movement, and renewal—guided by some of the most respected wellness experts in the world.
