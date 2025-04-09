Emiliana Pappalardi’s exclusive wellness residency at The St. Regis Maldives

In a harmonious blend of serenity and expertise, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host renowned visiting practitioner Emiliana Pappalardi for a limited-time residency from April 12 to 28. This exclusive offering promises a bespoke wellness experience designed to redefine the journey toward holistic renewal.

Emiliana Pappalardi, a distinguished multidisciplinary therapist with over 15 years of experience at some of the world’s most esteemed wellness sanctuaries, brings a unique fusion of ancient healing practices and contemporary therapeutic techniques. Her sessions incorporate a diverse range of modalities, including Ayurveda, sound healing, Reiki, Yoga Nidra, and Naad Yoga. Each treatment is deeply personalised, intuitive, and transformative, offering guests a restorative journey that goes beyond traditional relaxation.

Emiliana’s holistic approach seeks to realign the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of well-being. Her treatments are immersive and integrative, harmonising Eastern wisdom with Western innovation. Each session creates a sacred space for renewal, where vital energy is restored and the senses are fully awakened.

Set within the breathtaking surroundings of the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort provides a stunning stage for Emiliana’s residency. The Iridium Spa, perched above the turquoise waters, features six overwater treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean—an ideal sanctuary for transformative healing.

For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the resort offers premium villa accommodations. The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater villa in the Maldives, spans an expansive 1,725 square meters and features a private infinity pool, spa suites, and panoramic ocean vistas. The Caroline Astor Estate, nestled along the beach, offers a spacious private pool, elegantly appointed master bedrooms, and a secluded terrace for peaceful retreat. Both estates embody refined comfort and come with the hallmark St. Regis Butler service. Whether enjoying a sunset from an overwater deck or strolling the pristine shoreline, these villas provide an exquisite setting for rest and rejuvenation.

Earlier this month, the resort welcomed guests to experience The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama, featuring her celebrated facial reflexology and holistic therapies. Her residency concluded on April 4, leaving behind a trail of revitalised guests.