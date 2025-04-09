Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives and OBLU SELECT Lobigili have been recognised with the Red Star Quality Award by DERTOUR, one of Germany’s leading tour operators.

The Red Star Quality Award is DERTOUR Group’s top recognition, given to only 100 resorts in long-haul destinations and 50 in Europe, based on guest feedback and key performance metrics.

The recognition comes as Germany recorded over 47,000 tourist arrivals to the Maldives in the first quarter of 2025, maintaining its position as one of the top source markets for the destination.

The award reflects feedback and ratings collected from DERTOUR’s guests. Both properties are operated by Atmosphere Core, a hospitality company with a presence in several Maldivian islands.

“Thank you to all our guests and partners, and kudos to our teams on the ground – your hard work shines through every five-star review,” Atmosphere Core said in a social media post.

A scenic 35-minute seaplane ride brings guests from Velana International Airport in Malé to Atmosphere Kanifushi. On arrival, they are welcomed with charming views of a 2-kilometre-long beach, swaying palm trees, and the pristine waters of Lhaviyani Atoll. The classic five-star luxury resort offers 162 stand-alone beach and water villas, ensuring an unforgettable stay.

OBLU SELECT Lobigili is a charming paradise just a short 15-minute journey from Malé International Airport. In the Maldivian dialect of Dhivehi, ‘Lobi’ means love and ‘Gili’ means island. Lobigili is, in essence, the island of love. Romance permeates the air here! Idyllic tropical vistas complemented by nature-inspired designs create a private, pristine getaway. Set along a dreamy white beach and over a sparkling turquoise lagoon are 68 stylishly designed villas. This contemporary adult exclusive five-star resort curates a palette of vibrant experiences. From colourful sunsets to exotic under ocean dining at Only BLU, from snorkelling at the marine-rich house reef to relaxing in the garden spa, you really have it all here. Let the easy-going island rhythm seep into your soul and our island hostesses look after you whilst you create heartfelt connections and memories.

Atmosphere Core is a leading hospitality name in South Asia with strong global partnerships and a robust expansion plan within Asia and Europe. A foundational ethos, Joy of Giving ensures a deep and genuine connection with the destination and the people. Global partners find a rich variety of distinctive brand experiences within THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, elevated through enriching sustainable stays, simple agile solutions, and innovative, intuitive services. This thoughtful curation of destinations awakens all the senses and weaves restorative stories for guests that they cherish and return to over time.