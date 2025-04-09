Featured
Celebrate Easter at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection
This Easter, guests are invited to immerse themselves in quiet luxury and timeless beauty at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection. Nestled in the untouched serenity of Noonu Atoll, this island sanctuary offers a space for renewal, a reconnection with nature, and an opportunity to embrace mindful moments of tranquillity.
As the first light of dawn stretches across the horizon, guests can begin their day with sunrise yoga on Palms Beach or a guided meditation at the Yoga Pavilion, where the rhythmic sounds of the ocean encourage deep relaxation. Throughout the day, a thoughtfully curated selection of experiences awaits—ranging from the gentle art of Easter egg painting, where creativity flourishes in serenity, to a Maldivian cooking class that brings the island’s vibrant flavours to life.
As dusk settles and soft pastels grace the sky, the day transitions into a serene evening with sunset sound healing, complemented by a tasting of delicate herbal infusions—each sip a tribute to the island’s natural bounty. Evenings at Noku Maldives are marked by exquisite dining under the stars, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients are crafted into gourmet masterpieces, perfectly paired with fine wines.
On Easter Sunday, guests can partake in a day filled with whimsical island traditions. A magical island-wide egg hunt, led by the Easter Bunny through palm-fringed pathways, promises hidden treasures and joyful surprises for all ages.
Whether seeking peaceful solitude in a private overwater villa, restorative spa rituals beneath the open sky, or simply the gentle embrace of the ocean breeze, Noku Maldives offers a setting where time slows and every moment is a celebration of renewal.
This Easter, guests are invited to create lasting memories through the island’s pristine beauty, curated experiences, and understated elegance.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has officially been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 in the “Resorts” category. This recognition once again places the award-winning five-star luxury resort among the world’s most celebrated travel destinations. Voting is currently open and will remain so until 30 June 2025. The results will be announced in the November 2025 issues of Condé Nast Magazine in both the UK and US editions.
This nomination follows a remarkable achievement in 2024, when the resort was recognised in the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards, earning 8th place among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. The accolade underscored the resort’s commitment to excellence and its deep connection with guests.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating, “Being nominated once again for the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards is a tremendous honour. It is incredibly exciting to be listed among the top resorts in such a competitive global region. This recognition is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s exceptional service, soulful hospitality, and unforgettable guest experiences. We warmly invite everyone to vote and support us in achieving even greater success in 2025.”
Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a luxurious island retreat that redefines the concepts of time and space. The resort is celebrated for its world-class dining offerings across eight restaurants serving twelve distinct cuisines, holistic wellness experiences at its private island spa, and a vibrant surf scene at the renowned Chickens Break. With spacious villas, warm Maldivian hospitality, and a diverse range of curated experiences for couples, families, and solo travellers, the resort continues to set new standards in personalised luxury.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, determined entirely by the votes of discerning readers. Each year, millions of readers around the world vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and more, honouring those that deliver unforgettable experiences.
Every vote is meaningful. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives encourages past guests and supporters to cast their votes, especially if the resort has been part of a special journey or memory. Taking just a few minutes, each vote contributes to helping the resort reach the top once again in 2025.
Featured
Emiliana Pappalardi’s exclusive wellness residency at The St. Regis Maldives
In a harmonious blend of serenity and expertise, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host renowned visiting practitioner Emiliana Pappalardi for a limited-time residency from April 12 to 28. This exclusive offering promises a bespoke wellness experience designed to redefine the journey toward holistic renewal.
Emiliana Pappalardi, a distinguished multidisciplinary therapist with over 15 years of experience at some of the world’s most esteemed wellness sanctuaries, brings a unique fusion of ancient healing practices and contemporary therapeutic techniques. Her sessions incorporate a diverse range of modalities, including Ayurveda, sound healing, Reiki, Yoga Nidra, and Naad Yoga. Each treatment is deeply personalised, intuitive, and transformative, offering guests a restorative journey that goes beyond traditional relaxation.
Emiliana’s holistic approach seeks to realign the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of well-being. Her treatments are immersive and integrative, harmonising Eastern wisdom with Western innovation. Each session creates a sacred space for renewal, where vital energy is restored and the senses are fully awakened.
Set within the breathtaking surroundings of the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort provides a stunning stage for Emiliana’s residency. The Iridium Spa, perched above the turquoise waters, features six overwater treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean—an ideal sanctuary for transformative healing.
For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the resort offers premium villa accommodations. The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater villa in the Maldives, spans an expansive 1,725 square meters and features a private infinity pool, spa suites, and panoramic ocean vistas. The Caroline Astor Estate, nestled along the beach, offers a spacious private pool, elegantly appointed master bedrooms, and a secluded terrace for peaceful retreat. Both estates embody refined comfort and come with the hallmark St. Regis Butler service. Whether enjoying a sunset from an overwater deck or strolling the pristine shoreline, these villas provide an exquisite setting for rest and rejuvenation.
Earlier this month, the resort welcomed guests to experience The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama, featuring her celebrated facial reflexology and holistic therapies. Her residency concluded on April 4, leaving behind a trail of revitalised guests.
Entertainment
Ultimate experience of music and magic at Reethi Faru Resort
The stage is set for a one-of-a-kind celebration of artistry, wonder, and sustainable luxury as the Festival of Magic and Melodies arrives at Reethi Faru Resort. Taking place from April 26 to April 30, 2025, the festival promises an immersive journey through the realms of music and magic, all within the serene beauty of one of the Maldives’ most intimate island resorts.
Located on the tranquil island of Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort is known for combining opulence with ecological responsibility. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, white sand beaches, and lush tropical vegetation, the resort provides an idyllic backdrop for this exclusive event. With a strong dedication to preserving the island’s natural ecosystems, Reethi Faru offers guests a unique experience of sustainable luxury.
Headlining the festival are two internationally acclaimed performers who each bring a powerful and transformative artistic vision to the stage.
Swiss violinist and composer Nurdana Ernst will present her celebrated concert Soul Therapy. A graduate of the Haute École de Musique in Lausanne and certified in Music Therapy from Berklee College of Music, Ernst is recognised for blending classical mastery with contemporary expression. Her performances invite audiences to explore inner emotions through the healing qualities of music, creating an atmosphere of deep reflection and emotional connection. With a background as a soloist with prestigious orchestras and a growing international fanbase for her debut singles Tomiris and The Voice of the Heart, Ernst is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical journey.
Sharing the spotlight is French magician and mentalist Nicolas Subra, also known as The Dream Guider. With over 15 years of experience and performances in more than 20 countries, Subra is renowned for his mesmerising stage presence and the philosophical depth behind his illusions. His shows are not just spectacles, but immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy, offering audiences moments of wonder, inspiration, and introspection.
Together, these two exceptional artists will transform Reethi Faru into a realm where music and magic converge. The Festival of Magic and Melodies is designed to captivate the senses while honouring the natural beauty and sustainable ethos of its island setting.
Guests at the festival will not only enjoy world-class performances but also the chance to connect with nature, art, and themselves in a setting that celebrates mindful luxury.
The Festival of Magic and Melodies offers a rare and enriching escape—an opportunity to indulge in elegance, creativity, and ecological harmony.
Trending
