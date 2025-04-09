Ananea Madivaru Maldives welcomes guests

Ananea Madivaru Maldives on Wednesday commenced operations.

Christian Grage, Managing Director of DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts, stated, “We are honoured to kick off the season by opening our new ananea hotels, with ananea Madivaru Maldives being the first. I am impressed by the owner’s vision of such a unique hotel, setting new trends and standards in the Maldives.”

The 110-villa ananea Madivaru Maldives is located in the North Ari Atoll, 66km from Velana International Airport. Spanning over two islands connected by an overwater walkway, the resort boasts sandy white beaches, a vast lagoon in the middle, and a marine life rich house reef along the outer rims of the two islands.The transfer to the island is by seaplane and takes approximately 20 minutes.

Set amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives, the environment seamlessly blends sophisticated design with a rich culture and traditions of the region. From the moment guests step foot on the resort’s grounds to the fond farewell at departure, the team curates timeless experiences focused on slow glamour and embracing life’s unhurried pace, rather than the fleeting glitz and glamour of modern demands.

Upon arrival at Madivaru island, guests are warmly greeted by a friendly team. This island serves as the heart of the resort’s offerings, boasting a 24-hour reception, the rejuvenating Kandu Spa, Dive Centre, Kids Club, Water Sports Centre, and a selection of seven restaurants and two bars. The island features two swimming pools, one specifically designed for children and families, and the other more suited for adults. A poolside bar and pizzeria complement an infinity pool, while luxurious 2 & 3-Bedroom Pool residences, and beach and water villas with own private pools await guests seeking ultimate relaxation.

Connecting the two islands is a scenic walkway leading to the resort’s signature restaurant and wine cellar, renowned for offering the finest dining experiences. On the smaller island, Kuda Rah, guests discover Beach Pool Villas and Deluxe Water Pool Villas, along with an additional restaurant and the Recreation Centre, completing their idyllic retreat.

The ananea Madivaru Maldives is more than just a stay – it’s an escape into the beauty and luxury of an unspoilt paradise.