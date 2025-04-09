News
Ananea Madivaru Maldives welcomes guests
Ananea Madivaru Maldives on Wednesday commenced operations.
Christian Grage, Managing Director of DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts, stated, “We are honoured to kick off the season by opening our new ananea hotels, with ananea Madivaru Maldives being the first. I am impressed by the owner’s vision of such a unique hotel, setting new trends and standards in the Maldives.”
The 110-villa ananea Madivaru Maldives is located in the North Ari Atoll, 66km from Velana International Airport. Spanning over two islands connected by an overwater walkway, the resort boasts sandy white beaches, a vast lagoon in the middle, and a marine life rich house reef along the outer rims of the two islands.The transfer to the island is by seaplane and takes approximately 20 minutes.
Set amidst the breathtaking natural beauty of the Maldives, the environment seamlessly blends sophisticated design with a rich culture and traditions of the region. From the moment guests step foot on the resort’s grounds to the fond farewell at departure, the team curates timeless experiences focused on slow glamour and embracing life’s unhurried pace, rather than the fleeting glitz and glamour of modern demands.
Upon arrival at Madivaru island, guests are warmly greeted by a friendly team. This island serves as the heart of the resort’s offerings, boasting a 24-hour reception, the rejuvenating Kandu Spa, Dive Centre, Kids Club, Water Sports Centre, and a selection of seven restaurants and two bars. The island features two swimming pools, one specifically designed for children and families, and the other more suited for adults. A poolside bar and pizzeria complement an infinity pool, while luxurious 2 & 3-Bedroom Pool residences, and beach and water villas with own private pools await guests seeking ultimate relaxation.
Connecting the two islands is a scenic walkway leading to the resort’s signature restaurant and wine cellar, renowned for offering the finest dining experiences. On the smaller island, Kuda Rah, guests discover Beach Pool Villas and Deluxe Water Pool Villas, along with an additional restaurant and the Recreation Centre, completing their idyllic retreat.
The ananea Madivaru Maldives is more than just a stay – it’s an escape into the beauty and luxury of an unspoilt paradise.
Featured
Celebrate Easter at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection
This Easter, guests are invited to immerse themselves in quiet luxury and timeless beauty at Noku Maldives, Vignette Collection. Nestled in the untouched serenity of Noonu Atoll, this island sanctuary offers a space for renewal, a reconnection with nature, and an opportunity to embrace mindful moments of tranquillity.
As the first light of dawn stretches across the horizon, guests can begin their day with sunrise yoga on Palms Beach or a guided meditation at the Yoga Pavilion, where the rhythmic sounds of the ocean encourage deep relaxation. Throughout the day, a thoughtfully curated selection of experiences awaits—ranging from the gentle art of Easter egg painting, where creativity flourishes in serenity, to a Maldivian cooking class that brings the island’s vibrant flavours to life.
As dusk settles and soft pastels grace the sky, the day transitions into a serene evening with sunset sound healing, complemented by a tasting of delicate herbal infusions—each sip a tribute to the island’s natural bounty. Evenings at Noku Maldives are marked by exquisite dining under the stars, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients are crafted into gourmet masterpieces, perfectly paired with fine wines.
On Easter Sunday, guests can partake in a day filled with whimsical island traditions. A magical island-wide egg hunt, led by the Easter Bunny through palm-fringed pathways, promises hidden treasures and joyful surprises for all ages.
Whether seeking peaceful solitude in a private overwater villa, restorative spa rituals beneath the open sky, or simply the gentle embrace of the ocean breeze, Noku Maldives offers a setting where time slows and every moment is a celebration of renewal.
This Easter, guests are invited to create lasting memories through the island’s pristine beauty, curated experiences, and understated elegance.
Awards
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives nominated for Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives has officially been nominated for the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards 2025 in the “Resorts” category. This recognition once again places the award-winning five-star luxury resort among the world’s most celebrated travel destinations. Voting is currently open and will remain so until 30 June 2025. The results will be announced in the November 2025 issues of Condé Nast Magazine in both the UK and US editions.
This nomination follows a remarkable achievement in 2024, when the resort was recognised in the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) Readers’ Choice Awards, earning 8th place among the Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean. The accolade underscored the resort’s commitment to excellence and its deep connection with guests.
Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives, expressed gratitude for the nomination, stating, “Being nominated once again for the Condé Nast Traveller (UK) and Condé Nast Traveler (US) Readers’ Choice Awards is a tremendous honour. It is incredibly exciting to be listed among the top resorts in such a competitive global region. This recognition is a testament to Kuda Villingili’s exceptional service, soulful hospitality, and unforgettable guest experiences. We warmly invite everyone to vote and support us in achieving even greater success in 2025.”
Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives is a luxurious island retreat that redefines the concepts of time and space. The resort is celebrated for its world-class dining offerings across eight restaurants serving twelve distinct cuisines, holistic wellness experiences at its private island spa, and a vibrant surf scene at the renowned Chickens Break. With spacious villas, warm Maldivian hospitality, and a diverse range of curated experiences for couples, families, and solo travellers, the resort continues to set new standards in personalised luxury.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards are among the most esteemed accolades in the travel industry, determined entirely by the votes of discerning readers. Each year, millions of readers around the world vote for their favourite hotels, resorts, cities, airlines, and more, honouring those that deliver unforgettable experiences.
Every vote is meaningful. Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives encourages past guests and supporters to cast their votes, especially if the resort has been part of a special journey or memory. Taking just a few minutes, each vote contributes to helping the resort reach the top once again in 2025.
Featured
Emiliana Pappalardi’s exclusive wellness residency at The St. Regis Maldives
In a harmonious blend of serenity and expertise, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is set to host renowned visiting practitioner Emiliana Pappalardi for a limited-time residency from April 12 to 28. This exclusive offering promises a bespoke wellness experience designed to redefine the journey toward holistic renewal.
Emiliana Pappalardi, a distinguished multidisciplinary therapist with over 15 years of experience at some of the world’s most esteemed wellness sanctuaries, brings a unique fusion of ancient healing practices and contemporary therapeutic techniques. Her sessions incorporate a diverse range of modalities, including Ayurveda, sound healing, Reiki, Yoga Nidra, and Naad Yoga. Each treatment is deeply personalised, intuitive, and transformative, offering guests a restorative journey that goes beyond traditional relaxation.
Emiliana’s holistic approach seeks to realign the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of well-being. Her treatments are immersive and integrative, harmonising Eastern wisdom with Western innovation. Each session creates a sacred space for renewal, where vital energy is restored and the senses are fully awakened.
Set within the breathtaking surroundings of the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort provides a stunning stage for Emiliana’s residency. The Iridium Spa, perched above the turquoise waters, features six overwater treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, and sweeping views of the Indian Ocean—an ideal sanctuary for transformative healing.
For those seeking the pinnacle of luxury, the resort offers premium villa accommodations. The John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest overwater villa in the Maldives, spans an expansive 1,725 square meters and features a private infinity pool, spa suites, and panoramic ocean vistas. The Caroline Astor Estate, nestled along the beach, offers a spacious private pool, elegantly appointed master bedrooms, and a secluded terrace for peaceful retreat. Both estates embody refined comfort and come with the hallmark St. Regis Butler service. Whether enjoying a sunset from an overwater deck or strolling the pristine shoreline, these villas provide an exquisite setting for rest and rejuvenation.
Earlier this month, the resort welcomed guests to experience The Healing Hour with Mariko Hiyama, featuring her celebrated facial reflexology and holistic therapies. Her residency concluded on April 4, leaving behind a trail of revitalised guests.
