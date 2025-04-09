News
Bold, playful, effortless: dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives to open in July with fresh all-inclusive concept
Dusit Hotels and Resorts presents an exciting new addition to the Maldives: dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, the first-ever dusitD2 property in the country and the first in the dusitD2 portfolio globally to launch under a vibrant, all-inclusive concept.
Just a short 7-minute speedboat ride from Malé and Velana International Airport, the journey itself sets the tone for what’s to come. Located in a pristine area surrounded by natural house reefs, a private shipwreck, and a dive cave all within the resort grounds, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives delivers an energetic and youthful twist to island escapes. Designed for modern explorers who value style, connection, and convenience, this is not your typical Maldivian getaway — it’s where laid-back vibes meet curated experiences.
More than just all-inclusive — it’s all about you.
What makes the resort different:
- Five distinctive dine-around F&B outlets offering global flavors with limitless access
- Three stunning beach lagoons perfect for discovery and relaxation
- Namm Spa with ten treatment rooms and a touch of Thai tradition
- Unlimited premium drinks and cocktails included in your stay
- An upper deck sunset lounge with a chill-out ambiance and ocean views
- Dedicated kids and teen clubs, a fully equipped gym, and multipurpose sports courts for all ages
- A lounge by day and bar by night, complete with live music and DJ entertainment
- A flexible, dynamic vibe that lets you set the pace of your holiday
- Resort is located in a no-fly zone for much needed peace and enjoyment
For adventure lovers: dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives features its own private shipwreck and diving cave, creating an exclusive underwater playground right off the shore. Surrounded by breathtaking lagoons, it’s also ideal for snorkeling, kayaking, and lagoon lounging — making it a haven for water sports enthusiasts.
Leading the team is General Manager Yogeswaran Veerasamy, whose guest-centric approach and passion for lifestyle hospitality are shaping a bold, playful, and refreshingly different kind of island stay.
So, if you’re seeking a place where the music flows, the sunsets hit just right, and every day feels like your kind of vibe — this is it.
Be among the first to stay and enjoy dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives’ Exclusive Opening Offer.
Celebrate Easter along pristine blue beaches of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
This Easter, embrace the season’s joy amidst the serene beauty of Shaviyani Atoll at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. A haven for multigenerational guests, the resort offers bespoke wellness rituals, exquisite dining experiences, and festive family activities, all thoughtfully curated to enhance your celebration.
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Easter at JW Marriott Maldives invites you to reconnect, rejoice, and renew in an exceptional setting..
An Easter Feast – Culinary Journeys with Heart
Easter morning at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa begins with a graceful indulgence at Aailaa – Food from the Heart, where seasonal favorites are served with warmth and care. Guests are invited to savor an elegant spread of freshly baked pastries, traditional hot cross buns, artisanal chocolate creations, and imaginative egg-inspired treats, all presented in Aailaa’s relaxed yet refined, open-air setting.
As the day unfolds, evening brings with it the Easter Buffet Dinner Celebration—a lavish gathering under the Maldivian sky. Crafted with premium ingredients and complemented by live cooking stations, the buffet offers an array of international fare imbued with festive charm, creating an enchanting dining experience to be shared with loved ones as the sun sets over the turquoise horizon
In addition to the Easter-themed indulgences, guests are invited to explore a world of flavor across the resort’s exceptional dining destinations. Enjoy an enchanting Thai Treetop experience at Kaashi, savor a JW Garden-to-table dinner under the stars, or discover the rich, spice-laced heritage of Indian cuisine at RIHA, the resort’s hidden culinary oasis. Evenings come alive with the rhythms of Boduberu and Maldivian cultural performances, while seafood aficionados may delight in the elegance of Lobster & Bubbles—a beachfront celebration of oceanic luxury and sparkling refinement.
Each venue presents a unique culinary narrative, thoughtfully curated to reflect the richness of the destination and the spirit of celebration.
Island Serenity – Easter Wellness Experiences
This Easter, awaken to a renewed sense of vitality with a collection of transformative wellness offerings that celebrate the art of inner balance and island serenity. Throughout April, Spa by JW presents a signature 80-minute journey—thoughtfully designed to inspire, uplift, and restore.
Guests may choose from two immersive paths:
- Re-Energize & Restore, a revitalizing ritual that pairs a 50-minute Re-energize Massage with a deeply soothing 50-minute Sleep Deeply Massage—crafted to invigorate the senses while nurturing restful equilibrium.
- Alternatively, Unwind & Uplift invites you to let go with a 30-minute Hot Stone Back Massage followed by a 30-minute Coconut Head Massage—a harmonious fusion that melts away tension and leaves you feeling light, calm, and renewed.
Performed amidst the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, each treatment becomes a journey of pure escape—where the gentle rhythm of the waves echoes your own return to balance and stillness.
Complementing the spa rituals, guests are invited to embrace the island’s holistic spirit through a curated selection of complimentary experiences. On Friday, 18 April, guests are invited to discover the therapeutic power of scent during the Aromatherapy Essentials Workshop, creating bespoke blends infused with the restorative essence of nature’s finest botanicals.
Then, on Saturday, 19 April, greet the day with Kundalini Yoga by the Shore. Guided by the rising sun and the sea’s embrace, this awakening practice elevates your energy, aligns your breath, and nurtures a deeper connection to self.
A Joyful Wonderland – Easter Delights for Young Guests
This Easter, young adventurers are welcomed into a world of wonder and whimsy at The Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club. Thoughtfully curated to spark joy and curiosity, the festive program unfolds with island-wide excitement — from colourful Easter Carrot Hunts to laughter-filled moments in search of the elusive Easter Bunny. The magic continues with a cheerful piñata celebration, bringing families together through light-hearted fun and festive cheer.
Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites you to celebrate in the heart of paradise, where pristine blue beaches meet refined luxury. Whether you seek peaceful solitude, family connections, or a joyful celebration, this multigenerational haven offers timeless elegance and unforgettable moments, creating cherished memories for all ages.
Ultimate experience of music and magic at Reethi Faru Resort
The stage is set for a one-of-a-kind celebration of artistry, wonder, and sustainable luxury as the Festival of Magic and Melodies arrives at Reethi Faru Resort. Taking place from April 26 to April 30, 2025, the festival promises an immersive journey through the realms of music and magic, all within the serene beauty of one of the Maldives’ most intimate island resorts.
Located on the tranquil island of Raa Atoll, Reethi Faru Resort is known for combining opulence with ecological responsibility. Surrounded by turquoise lagoons, white sand beaches, and lush tropical vegetation, the resort provides an idyllic backdrop for this exclusive event. With a strong dedication to preserving the island’s natural ecosystems, Reethi Faru offers guests a unique experience of sustainable luxury.
Headlining the festival are two internationally acclaimed performers who each bring a powerful and transformative artistic vision to the stage.
Swiss violinist and composer Nurdana Ernst will present her celebrated concert Soul Therapy. A graduate of the Haute École de Musique in Lausanne and certified in Music Therapy from Berklee College of Music, Ernst is recognised for blending classical mastery with contemporary expression. Her performances invite audiences to explore inner emotions through the healing qualities of music, creating an atmosphere of deep reflection and emotional connection. With a background as a soloist with prestigious orchestras and a growing international fanbase for her debut singles Tomiris and The Voice of the Heart, Ernst is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical journey.
Sharing the spotlight is French magician and mentalist Nicolas Subra, also known as The Dream Guider. With over 15 years of experience and performances in more than 20 countries, Subra is renowned for his mesmerising stage presence and the philosophical depth behind his illusions. His shows are not just spectacles, but immersive experiences that blur the boundaries between reality and fantasy, offering audiences moments of wonder, inspiration, and introspection.
Together, these two exceptional artists will transform Reethi Faru into a realm where music and magic converge. The Festival of Magic and Melodies is designed to captivate the senses while honouring the natural beauty and sustainable ethos of its island setting.
Guests at the festival will not only enjoy world-class performances but also the chance to connect with nature, art, and themselves in a setting that celebrates mindful luxury.
The Festival of Magic and Melodies offers a rare and enriching escape—an opportunity to indulge in elegance, creativity, and ecological harmony.
ELE|NA teams up with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health for personalised wellness in Maldives
ELE|NA, a trailblazer in transformative wellness experiences, has announced a strategic partnership with Fit Bodies, Inc. and Muhdo Health. This collaboration brings together world-class wellness programs and advanced DNA-based health insights to ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to holistic well-being. Guests can now enjoy an integrated approach to fitness, mindfulness, and personalised health optimisation in a luxurious island setting.
Through this partnership, ELE|NA now offers expert-led wellness experiences curated by Fit Bodies, Inc., the world’s largest provider of fitness, yoga, and sports instructors for luxury resorts. At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests have access to:
- Two daily group fitness sessions, including Paddle Yoga, Aqua Fitness, Water Pilates, Latin Dance, and Tai Chi.
- One private session per week with a visiting instructor, offering personalised attention and skill development.
- Two weekly workshops covering diverse topics such as self-care rituals, breath work, sound healing, and mindful movement.
Guests are also invited to participate in immersive experiences such as Luxury Sleep Recovery techniques, Sunrise & Sunset Rituals, and Art Therapy. These offerings provide a comprehensive approach that nurtures the body, mind, and soul. Additionally, year-round wellness experiences like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling are available to support deeper transformation.
Throughout April, special wellness workshops featuring live music are available, creating a serene yet energising environment that enhances each practice.
ELE|NA’s partnership with Muhdo Health adds a new dimension of personalisation to the wellness journey through DNA-based insights. Guests can access Muhdo’s exclusive DNA Kits—available only in the Maldives—to receive customised recommendations in the areas of:
- Nutrition and fitness, based on individual genetic profiles.
- Sleep optimisation strategies for improved recovery.
- Cognitive and stress resilience methods to enhance mental clarity and overall well-being.
To ensure a seamless experience, DNA Kits must be pre-booked prior to arrival, allowing each guest to begin their wellness journey with a fully prepared health report.
By blending scientific innovation with expert-guided wellness programming, ELE|NA continues to redefine luxury wellness travel, offering unique experiences that empower guests to pursue optimal health both during their stay and beyond.
ELE|NA offers a vibrant year-round schedule featuring practices such as Power Yoga Vinyasa, Deep Slow Flow, Yin Classes, Sweat & Surrender, and Restorative Yoga. These are complemented by holistic services like Reiki, Spiritual Guidance, and Nutritional Counselling. During April, guests can also enjoy enhanced sessions with live music, amplifying the tranquil yet invigorating ambiance.
This innovative collaboration signals a new era in customised wellness travel. By combining leading-edge health insights with transformative lifestyle experiences, ELE|NA at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites guests to embark on a journey of self-discovery, movement, and renewal—guided by some of the most respected wellness experts in the world.
