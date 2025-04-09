Bold, playful, effortless: dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives to open in July with fresh all-inclusive concept

Dusit Hotels and Resorts presents an exciting new addition to the Maldives: dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives, the first-ever dusitD2 property in the country and the first in the dusitD2 portfolio globally to launch under a vibrant, all-inclusive concept.

Just a short 7-minute speedboat ride from Malé and Velana International Airport, the journey itself sets the tone for what’s to come. Located in a pristine area surrounded by natural house reefs, a private shipwreck, and a dive cave all within the resort grounds, dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives delivers an energetic and youthful twist to island escapes. Designed for modern explorers who value style, connection, and convenience, this is not your typical Maldivian getaway — it’s where laid-back vibes meet curated experiences.

More than just all-inclusive — it’s all about you.

What makes the resort different:

Five distinctive dine-around F&B outlets offering global flavors with limitless access

Three stunning beach lagoons perfect for discovery and relaxation

Namm Spa with ten treatment rooms and a touch of Thai tradition

Unlimited premium drinks and cocktails included in your stay

An upper deck sunset lounge with a chill-out ambiance and ocean views

Dedicated kids and teen clubs, a fully equipped gym, and multipurpose sports courts for all ages

A lounge by day and bar by night, complete with live music and DJ entertainment

A flexible, dynamic vibe that lets you set the pace of your holiday

Resort is located in a no-fly zone for much needed peace and enjoyment

For adventure lovers: dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives features its own private shipwreck and diving cave, creating an exclusive underwater playground right off the shore. Surrounded by breathtaking lagoons, it’s also ideal for snorkeling, kayaking, and lagoon lounging — making it a haven for water sports enthusiasts.

Leading the team is General Manager Yogeswaran Veerasamy, whose guest-centric approach and passion for lifestyle hospitality are shaping a bold, playful, and refreshingly different kind of island stay.

So, if you’re seeking a place where the music flows, the sunsets hit just right, and every day feels like your kind of vibe — this is it.

Be among the first to stay and enjoy dusitD2 Feydhoo Maldives’ Exclusive Opening Offer.