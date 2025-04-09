Family
Celebrate Easter along pristine blue beaches of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa
This Easter, embrace the season’s joy amidst the serene beauty of Shaviyani Atoll at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. A haven for multigenerational guests, the resort offers bespoke wellness rituals, exquisite dining experiences, and festive family activities, all thoughtfully curated to enhance your celebration.
Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Easter at JW Marriott Maldives invites you to reconnect, rejoice, and renew in an exceptional setting..
An Easter Feast – Culinary Journeys with Heart
Easter morning at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa begins with a graceful indulgence at Aailaa – Food from the Heart, where seasonal favorites are served with warmth and care. Guests are invited to savor an elegant spread of freshly baked pastries, traditional hot cross buns, artisanal chocolate creations, and imaginative egg-inspired treats, all presented in Aailaa’s relaxed yet refined, open-air setting.
As the day unfolds, evening brings with it the Easter Buffet Dinner Celebration—a lavish gathering under the Maldivian sky. Crafted with premium ingredients and complemented by live cooking stations, the buffet offers an array of international fare imbued with festive charm, creating an enchanting dining experience to be shared with loved ones as the sun sets over the turquoise horizon
In addition to the Easter-themed indulgences, guests are invited to explore a world of flavor across the resort’s exceptional dining destinations. Enjoy an enchanting Thai Treetop experience at Kaashi, savor a JW Garden-to-table dinner under the stars, or discover the rich, spice-laced heritage of Indian cuisine at RIHA, the resort’s hidden culinary oasis. Evenings come alive with the rhythms of Boduberu and Maldivian cultural performances, while seafood aficionados may delight in the elegance of Lobster & Bubbles—a beachfront celebration of oceanic luxury and sparkling refinement.
Each venue presents a unique culinary narrative, thoughtfully curated to reflect the richness of the destination and the spirit of celebration.
Island Serenity – Easter Wellness Experiences
This Easter, awaken to a renewed sense of vitality with a collection of transformative wellness offerings that celebrate the art of inner balance and island serenity. Throughout April, Spa by JW presents a signature 80-minute journey—thoughtfully designed to inspire, uplift, and restore.
Guests may choose from two immersive paths:
- Re-Energize & Restore, a revitalizing ritual that pairs a 50-minute Re-energize Massage with a deeply soothing 50-minute Sleep Deeply Massage—crafted to invigorate the senses while nurturing restful equilibrium.
- Alternatively, Unwind & Uplift invites you to let go with a 30-minute Hot Stone Back Massage followed by a 30-minute Coconut Head Massage—a harmonious fusion that melts away tension and leaves you feeling light, calm, and renewed.
Performed amidst the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, each treatment becomes a journey of pure escape—where the gentle rhythm of the waves echoes your own return to balance and stillness.
Complementing the spa rituals, guests are invited to embrace the island’s holistic spirit through a curated selection of complimentary experiences. On Friday, 18 April, guests are invited to discover the therapeutic power of scent during the Aromatherapy Essentials Workshop, creating bespoke blends infused with the restorative essence of nature’s finest botanicals.
Then, on Saturday, 19 April, greet the day with Kundalini Yoga by the Shore. Guided by the rising sun and the sea’s embrace, this awakening practice elevates your energy, aligns your breath, and nurtures a deeper connection to self.
A Joyful Wonderland – Easter Delights for Young Guests
This Easter, young adventurers are welcomed into a world of wonder and whimsy at The Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club. Thoughtfully curated to spark joy and curiosity, the festive program unfolds with island-wide excitement — from colourful Easter Carrot Hunts to laughter-filled moments in search of the elusive Easter Bunny. The magic continues with a cheerful piñata celebration, bringing families together through light-hearted fun and festive cheer.
Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites you to celebrate in the heart of paradise, where pristine blue beaches meet refined luxury. Whether you seek peaceful solitude, family connections, or a joyful celebration, this multigenerational haven offers timeless elegance and unforgettable moments, creating cherished memories for all ages.
Family
Fun Easter festivities for travellers of all ages at Fushifaru Maldives
Fushifaru Maldives invites guests to embrace the spirit of Easter with an exciting lineup of family-friendly activities set against the breathtaking backdrop of this exquisite, little island. From delightful egg hunts to vibrant poolside celebrations, this Easter at Fushifaru promises unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.
The Easter celebrations will commence with a joyful Easter breakfast where guests can indulge in a delectable spread while welcoming the arrival of the Easter Bunny, bringing smiles to little ones. Children will have the chance to unleash their creativity with egg painting, crafting beautifully decorated Easter eggs as keepsakes from their island adventure.
A highlight of the festivities is the Easter Pool Party, where families can dive into fun with music, games, and refreshing treats by the infinity pool. Meanwhile, young guests can experience the ultimate pampering at the Egg-citing Kids’ Spa, designed to offer a playful yet relaxing wellness experience tailoured especially for them.
No Easter celebration is complete without an exciting Easter Egg Hunt. Little explorers will embark on an island-wide adventure in search of hidden treasures, promising surprises and rewards along the way. As the sun sets, families can gather under the stars for an enchanting Easter Movie Night, enjoying classic films with popcorn and cosy bean bag seating.
For those seeking to dance the night away – head over to Fanihandi Bar for the Easter Disco Party, where guests can bop to lively beats, bringing the Easter festivities to a joyful close.
Family
Springtime sparkle: Magical unicorn-themed Easter celebration at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has announced a magical, unicorn-themed Easter program that promises a week of enchanting activities and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. From April 14, 2025 to April 20, 2025, the resort will transform into a whimsical wonderland, celebrating the spirit of Easter with a touch of fantasy.
Family-friendly Discoveries
Children will be delighted with a range of fun and creative activities at the Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives. Art classes with a resident artist will inspire young minds, while a pirate cruise and family-friendly movie nights under the stars provide endless entertainment. Themed classes, such as rainbow unicorn workshops, pizza making, and clay art, will keep little hands busy. Additional activities include rainbow milkshake workshops, evening glow parties, a sundown art competition and Runway to Rainbowland, a kids’ fashion show.
Teens can look forward to exciting and engaging activities designed just for them. They can express their creativity in a tie dye t-shirt design class, challenge their friends during virtual games nights, or enjoy friendly competition with volleyball on the beach and beach fun challenges. A teens’ mixology class at the Cocktail Lab offers a unique opportunity to learn new skills and create zero-proof beverages.
Families can enjoy quality time together with a variety of outdoor activities, including the Rainbow Glow fun run across the island, sports skills challenges, dolphin cruises, turtle snorkeling, and pool parties.
Active holidaymakers can access the 24-hour fitness centre or explore the island on bicycles. A versatile outdoor court hosts fitness workouts, tennis clinics, and pickleball sessions, while padel tennis enthusiasts can explore the new state-of-the-art seaside padel court.
Easter Feasts
The resort offers a range of dining experiences to delight every palate. At Beach Shack, guests can indulge in the Beach Market Buffet, or participate in the more intimate and exclusive chef’s table dinners. Eden Champagne and Gin Bar hosts wine tasting experiences, while an Italian cooking class with Chef Dario Raia at Origin offers a hands-on culinary adventure.
Additionally, guests can partake in traditional Easter activities such as egg painting, Easter craft workshops, cookie and cupcake decoration, and an egg hunt and bunny parade. The festivities will culminate in an Easter Gala Dinner on the beach, followed by a Neon Unicorn after-party, ensuring a vibrant and unforgettable celebration.
Breathe, Balance and Bloom at Amingiri Spa & Hammam
Embark on a journey of relaxation and rejuvenation with the resort’s carefully curated wellbeing experiences.
- Joyful Renewal: A 90-minute session including a massage, refreshing facial, and soothing paraffin wax for the feet.
- Mini-Unicorn Spa Escape: Designed for children and teens, the 45-minute session begins with a floral foot soak followed by a gentle arm and leg massage with pastel-colored oils. The experience ends with a pastel manicure and a refreshing smoothie named the Unicorn Elixir
Group activities include sunrise and sunset yoga, partner yoga for couples and families, pool workouts, floating sound meditation, glow in the dark aerial yoga, and candlelit meditation.
Guests seeking more specialized experiences can consult with visiting practitioner and certified Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis expert Lorelei Bulan. In residence at the resort throughout April, she offers a menu of holistic movement, meditation and breathing techniques.
Wellness enthusiasts can also experience the extensive Sleep Wellness menu, designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.
Family
Hop into Easter bliss at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
Nestled in the pristine UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is set to transform into an enchanting Easter paradise this April, offering guests an extraordinary celebration that seamlessly blends hospitality, wellness, and family entertainment. From April 14 to 20, 2025, this exclusive island retreat will come alive with the spirit of spring, promising an unforgettable escape in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
The Easter festivities begin with an exclusive Chef & Sommelier beach dinner on April 14, setting the tone for a week of exceptional culinary journeys. Guests can savor the artistic creations at Island Kitchen, where a special Easter à la carte menu showcases the finest seasonal ingredients. Meanwhile, the Japanese Restaurant Pearl elevates the dining experience with traditional Teishoku dinners from April 15 to 20, featuring a traditional Japanese set menu with exquisite flavors.
The resort’s Easter celebration reaches its peak on April 20 with the magical Easter EGGstravaganza at the Westin Family Kids Club. Young guests will delight in creating their own sock bunnies, participating in an exciting Easter egg hunt, enjoying an exhilarating water balloon fun, and expressing their creativity through cookie decorating, wooden egg painting, and crafting festive bunny masks. These carefully curated activities create precious moments of joy and wonder for families to cherish. To conclude the celebration, a grand Easter Buffet Dinner in Island Kitchen promises a feast for both the eyes and palate.
For those seeking tranquility amidst the festivities, the Heavenly Spa by Westin offers a special Easter Renewal Package throughout the celebration week. This rejuvenating journey includes a blissful 60-minute massage with herbal poultice followed by a 30-minute rejuvenating facial treatment, providing the perfect opportunity for guests to refresh both body and mind.
As the gentle sea breeze carries the spirit of renewal across the island, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort invites guests to experience an Easter celebration where every moment is crafted to create memories that will last a lifetime. Just a scenic 30-minute seaplane journey from Malé and with 69 thoughtfully designed villas, this exclusive retreat promises an unforgettable spring holiday for all.
