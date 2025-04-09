Celebrate Easter along pristine blue beaches of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa

This Easter, embrace the season’s joy amidst the serene beauty of Shaviyani Atoll at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa. A haven for multigenerational guests, the resort offers bespoke wellness rituals, exquisite dining experiences, and festive family activities, all thoughtfully curated to enhance your celebration.

Surrounded by the turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, Easter at JW Marriott Maldives invites you to reconnect, rejoice, and renew in an exceptional setting..

An Easter Feast – Culinary Journeys with Heart

Easter morning at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa begins with a graceful indulgence at Aailaa – Food from the Heart, where seasonal favorites are served with warmth and care. Guests are invited to savor an elegant spread of freshly baked pastries, traditional hot cross buns, artisanal chocolate creations, and imaginative egg-inspired treats, all presented in Aailaa’s relaxed yet refined, open-air setting.

As the day unfolds, evening brings with it the Easter Buffet Dinner Celebration—a lavish gathering under the Maldivian sky. Crafted with premium ingredients and complemented by live cooking stations, the buffet offers an array of international fare imbued with festive charm, creating an enchanting dining experience to be shared with loved ones as the sun sets over the turquoise horizon

In addition to the Easter-themed indulgences, guests are invited to explore a world of flavor across the resort’s exceptional dining destinations. Enjoy an enchanting Thai Treetop experience at Kaashi, savor a JW Garden-to-table dinner under the stars, or discover the rich, spice-laced heritage of Indian cuisine at RIHA, the resort’s hidden culinary oasis. Evenings come alive with the rhythms of Boduberu and Maldivian cultural performances, while seafood aficionados may delight in the elegance of Lobster & Bubbles—a beachfront celebration of oceanic luxury and sparkling refinement.

Each venue presents a unique culinary narrative, thoughtfully curated to reflect the richness of the destination and the spirit of celebration.

Island Serenity – Easter Wellness Experiences

This Easter, awaken to a renewed sense of vitality with a collection of transformative wellness offerings that celebrate the art of inner balance and island serenity. Throughout April, Spa by JW presents a signature 80-minute journey—thoughtfully designed to inspire, uplift, and restore.

Guests may choose from two immersive paths:

Re-Energize & Restore, a revitalizing ritual that pairs a 50-minute Re-energize Massage with a deeply soothing 50-minute Sleep Deeply Massage—crafted to invigorate the senses while nurturing restful equilibrium.

Alternatively, Unwind & Uplift invites you to let go with a 30-minute Hot Stone Back Massage followed by a 30-minute Coconut Head Massage—a harmonious fusion that melts away tension and leaves you feeling light, calm, and renewed.

Performed amidst the tranquil beauty of the Indian Ocean, each treatment becomes a journey of pure escape—where the gentle rhythm of the waves echoes your own return to balance and stillness.

Complementing the spa rituals, guests are invited to embrace the island’s holistic spirit through a curated selection of complimentary experiences. On Friday, 18 April, guests are invited to discover the therapeutic power of scent during the Aromatherapy Essentials Workshop, creating bespoke blends infused with the restorative essence of nature’s finest botanicals.

Then, on Saturday, 19 April, greet the day with Kundalini Yoga by the Shore. Guided by the rising sun and the sea’s embrace, this awakening practice elevates your energy, aligns your breath, and nurtures a deeper connection to self.

A Joyful Wonderland – Easter Delights for Young Guests

This Easter, young adventurers are welcomed into a world of wonder and whimsy at The Family by JW Little Griffins’ Kids Club. Thoughtfully curated to spark joy and curiosity, the festive program unfolds with island-wide excitement — from colourful Easter Carrot Hunts to laughter-filled moments in search of the elusive Easter Bunny. The magic continues with a cheerful piñata celebration, bringing families together through light-hearted fun and festive cheer.

Easter at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites you to celebrate in the heart of paradise, where pristine blue beaches meet refined luxury. Whether you seek peaceful solitude, family connections, or a joyful celebration, this multigenerational haven offers timeless elegance and unforgettable moments, creating cherished memories for all ages.