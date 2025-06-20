Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s spa secures top 3 spot in Travel + Leisure Asia’s 2025 Luxury Awards for Maldives
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been recognised as the #3 Best Spa in the Maldives in the Travel + Leisure Asia Luxury Awards 2025, reaffirming its place as a refined, award-winning sanctuary that embodies Banyan Tree’s timeless promise – a Sanctuary for the Senses.
Tucked within the picturesque, lush surrounds of North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to rediscover the romance of travel and experience the Original Maldives—a place where time slows, nature heals, and presence is restored.
Pioneering the spa movement in the Maldives, Banyan Tree Spa was established in 1995 as the first international luxury resort-based spa in the Maldives. Guided by a vision to offer holistic, intuitive healing in harmony with nature, the spa continues to lead as an icon of tropical wellness and quiet rejuvenation.
At the heart of this distinction is the resort’s reimagined Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/spa/banyan-tree-spa-vabbinfaru ) philosophy – a holistic refuge where the rhythms of island life restore the senses, and each ritual is intuitively crafted to align mind, body, and soul. Treatments are delivered by therapists who undergo more than 600 hours of dedicated training at the Banyan Tree Spa & Wellbeing Academy, where the wisdom of ancient Asian healing is honoured and preserved.
Signature Spa Journeys combine locally grown botanicals, intuitive touch, and the soothing cadence of the ocean to awaken stillness and presence. The renowned Banyan Tree Spa Signature experience is at once enchanting and rejuvenating, designed for complete physical, mental, and spiritual renewal – an oasis for those seeking more than rest: a return to self.
Banyan Tree’s wellbeing philosophy embraces the belief that everyone aspires—and deserves – to live well. At its core is a dedication to purposeful, regenerative living, where personal and environmental wellbeing are deeply intertwined. Through healing in harmony with nature – one is gently invited to reconnect with self, others, and the natural world.
“As we celebrate 30 years of barefoot eco-luxury at Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru this year, this recognition is a tribute to our passionate therapists and reflects the essence of what we offer – a sacred place for renewal, reconnection, and a return to inner calm.”
— Elias Pertoft, General Manager, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru and Dhawa Ihuru
This accolade arrives as the resort deepens its commitment to sustainability, local culture, and community empowerment. The recently launched Banyan Tree Connections programme furthers this mission, offering intuitive, regenerative experiences for those seeking grounding, growth, and greater meaning through intentional travel. (https://www.banyantree.com/maldives/vabbinfaru/offers/banyan-tree-connections )
Whether arriving in search of stillness or awakening, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru remains an inviting, tranquil haven – a place to reignite the senses, honour ancient traditions, and rediscover what it means to feel whole.
Minor Hotels’ Maldives resorts sweep Travel + Leisure accolades for unrivalled luxury
Minor Hotels has prominently showcased its strength in the Maldivian luxury resort market, securing a remarkable number of accolades at the prestigious Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. The group’s resorts in the Maldives were highly celebrated, reinforcing their position as leaders in the nation’s competitive hospitality landscape.
Leading the charge was Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas, which achieved recognition across five distinct categories. The Baa Atoll resort was ranked among the best in the region, securing the #5 spot for ‘Best Resorts’ and the #4 position for its vibrant ‘Best House Reefs’. Its pool was named the 5th ‘Best Resort Pool’, and its Anantara Spa was listed as the 5th ‘Best Resort Spa’. The resort also earned a place for its luxurious accommodations, with its villas ranked #6 in the ‘Most Outrageous Villas’ category.
The recognition for Minor Hotels extended to its other properties in the archipelago. Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort was also lauded as one of the top resorts in the region, placing at #8 in the ‘Best Resorts’ category.
Spa and wellness, a key pillar of the Maldivian tourism offering, saw further wins for the group. The Anantara Spa at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort was distinguished as the #4 ‘Best Resort Spa’ in the Asia Pacific, highlighting its excellence in providing world-class wellness experiences.
Niyama Private Islands Maldives also received significant praise. The resort’s exclusive ‘The Crescent’ was ranked #10 in the ‘Most Outrageous Villas’ category. Furthermore, the property’s leadership was celebrated, with General Manager Hafidh Al Busaidy being named the 5th ‘Best General Manager’ in the Maldives, a testament to the high standards of service and management at the resort.
These numerous awards, voted for by Travel + Leisure’s discerning global readership, underscore the strong appeal and exceptional quality of Minor Hotels’ portfolio in the Maldives, celebrating their commitment to luxury, service, and unique guest experiences.
Amilla Maldives’ Javvu Spa recognised in Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards
Building on Amilla Maldives’ recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, Javvu Spa is celebrating its own honour in this prestigious global listing.
Nestled within the island’s lush jungle and bordered by the Indian Ocean, Javvu Spa offers a peaceful retreat where modern wellness gently blends with nature’s rhythms. This recognition is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the spa team’s dedication and Amilla’s ongoing focus on personalised, intuitive care for the wellbeing of its guests.
This honour follows Amilla Maldives’ own recognition in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards, positioning the resort as one of a select group of destinations worldwide to be acknowledged for both its resort and spa. The dual recognition reflects a thoughtful commitment to excellence across the guest experience, from island living to holistic wellness.
Javvu Spa’s inclusion in the 2025 Star Awards further strengthens its role as a leading wellness destination in the Maldives, offering guests a serene sanctuary to restore, reconnect and renew.
OBLU SELECT Sangeli achieves Green Globe Gold Certification for fifth consecutive year
In 2025, traveling more sustainably continues to be a priority for most travellers, with 84% indicating its importance according to Booking.com’s 2025 Travel & Sustainability Report. Reflecting this growing eco-conscious mindset, OBLU SELECT Sangeli, an award-winning resort in the North Malé Atoll, has achieved the prestigious Green Globe Gold Certification. This marks five consecutive years of independently accredited sustainability excellence.
Green Globe, a globally recognised certification for sustainable tourism, evaluates environmental, social, and economic practices. To attain Gold status, a property must be certified for five consecutive years, demonstrating consistent improvement and responsible management across all operational areas.
The milestone was celebrated during a special island ceremony, where the Green Globe certificate was officially presented by Babli Jahau, General Manager at NSURE Private Limited. Jahau praised the team’s dedication and collaboration, noting, “Green Globe Gold is a true mark of excellence. OBLU SELECT Sangeli has demonstrated long-term commitment to protecting the Maldives’ fragile ecosystem while engaging both the island team and guests in meaningful sustainability initiatives.”
Jenni Hartatik, General Manager of OBLU SELECT Sangeli, emphasised the resort’s dedication to sustainability, stating, “At OBLU SELECT Sangeli, sustainability is an integral part of operations. From coral plantations and marine life sessions to reusable glass water bottles and gentle reminders for towel and linen reuse, every aspect reflects a commitment to sustainable hospitality. These thoughtful details not only create memorable stays but also promote eco-friendly practices.”
Central to the resort’s success is a holistic sustainability strategy underpinned by comprehensive policies. These include a broad environmental policy, an eco-conscious purchasing framework, landscaping practices favoring native plants and water conservation, and a biodiversity policy dedicated to preserving Sangeli’s unique island ecosystem. From energy reduction and waste diversion to flora and fauna protection, environmental stewardship is integrated into the resort’s daily operations.
The resort’s coral restoration project has successfully transplanted over 10,000 coral fragments through coral nursery and frame techniques. Despite bleaching events impacting the Maldives, Sangeli’s reefs displayed notable resilience, underscoring the effectiveness of ongoing restoration efforts and marine protection measures. Adding creativity to conservation, the resort’s ghost net upcycling initiative transforms discarded fishing nets into handmade bracelets, sold to guests, with proceeds supporting coral restoration efforts. This initiative combines environmental action with community-driven craftsmanship.
As part of the Sangeli Muraka Project, a state-of-the-art underwater camera now live-streams footage from a coral garden directly to guest villas. This immersive experience enables travellers to observe the dynamic reef ecosystem in real time, perfect for those who do not snorkel or dive. The footage is also featured during marine biology sessions and at the Muraka Marine Centre, fostering greater appreciation and engagement with ocean conservation.
The resort’s on-site biogas plant significantly contributes to sustainability by processing up to 1,000 kilograms of kitchen waste daily. This generates methane gas that supplies approximately 40% of the kitchen’s gas needs, while the compost byproduct is used to fertilise landscaped areas, creating a full-circle sustainability loop.
Located on the serene north-western tip of North Malé Atoll, OBLU SELECT Sangeli offers a tropical retreat for couples and families alike. This five-star resort combines natural beauty, contemporary villa design, and world-class dining through the all-inclusive Serenity Plan™, while being in proximity to some of the Maldives’ most vibrant diving and snorkelling spots. The resort stands as a testament to how travel and environmental responsibility can coexist, delivering unforgettable experiences with a lighter ecological footprint.
