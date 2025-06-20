Sun, sand, searches: Maldives tops charts for 2025 newlyweds

In an era where the quest for the perfect “romantic getaway” has surged by 83% in global Google searches year-on-year, the Maldives has been unequivocally named the top destination for newlyweds. According to new UK search and booking data from travel experts Travelbag, the island nation remains the most coveted long-haul honeymoon spot for 2025.

To determine where couples are heading to celebrate their nuptials, Travelbag’s specialists analyzed average UK Google search volumes alongside year-on-year booking trends from April 2024 to April 2025. The results highlight a clear winner, with the Maldives’ enduring popularity shining through.

Despite fierce competition from other idyllic locations, the Maldives holds the top rank with a staggering 19,200 average UK annual searches and a steady 5% year-on-year growth in bookings. This demonstrates the nation’s unshakable position as the quintessential honeymoon paradise in the minds of couples.

Here are the top long-haul honeymoon destinations according to Travelbag’s data:

Maldives: 19,200 annual searches; 5% booking change Seychelles: 10,560 annual searches; 50% booking change Bali: 12,000 annual searches; 0% booking change Zanzibar: 8,640 annual searches; 86% booking change Costa Rica: 5,760 annual searches; 10% booking change St Lucia: 5,760 annual searches; -20% booking change Dubai: 3,840 annual searches; 30% booking change Antigua and Barbuda: 2,040 annual searches; 75% booking change Banff: 360 annual searches; 100% booking change Kyoto: 240 annual searches; 400% booking change

While destinations like Kyoto and Banff show remarkable growth in booking percentages, their search volumes indicate they remain niche choices compared to the mainstream appeal of the Maldives.

Danny Hugill, the designated Maldives destination expert at Travelbag, shared his advice for couples planning their romantic escape.

“The Maldives is the ultimate honeymoon destination, offering a mix of luxury, seclusion, and natural beauty,” he stated. “For a truly romantic and peaceful honeymoon, consider visiting between December and April, when there is plenty of sunshine and crystal-clear waters, perfect for relaxing on white-sand beaches and exploring vibrant coral reefs. At this time of year, temperatures range between 24°C and 31°C, so you’ll need to make sure you pack your sunscreen.”

Hugill also highlighted the diverse activities that await newlyweds: “Relaxation and romance take centre stage here. You can enjoy day-diving trips or head out on a glass-bottomed kayak together. But if you’re looking for something more exciting, there are plenty of watersports available on the islands, including water skiing and parasailing. You could even try a Maldivian cooking class to take some culinary skills back home with you.”

This latest data from Travelbag solidifies the Maldives’ esteemed status, proving that its unique blend of breathtaking scenery and luxurious intimacy continues to capture the hearts of couples worldwide, setting the standard for honeymoon destinations in 2025 and beyond.