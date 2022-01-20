Milaidhoo Maldives launches Megamoon for Valentine’s Day 2022

More than a holiday of blissful romance, the Milaidhoo Megamoon includes experiences to remember with pleasure throughout a couple’s married life.

The Megamoon Package is being introduced this Valentine’s Day and will be available throughout the year. It includes an abundance of unique experiences that are full of memorable moments – intimate and private – individually created for each couple.

On the morning after arrival the megamooners can start their holiday with a Romantic Spa Retreat for two to relax and ease all tensions. In the afternoon, the couple can hop aboard the island’s dhoni for a private cruise, exploring different reefs in Baa Atoll snorkelling.

The next morning the private yacht of Milaidhoo will be exclusively for the couple to enjoy a voyage around the atoll chasing dolphins, snorkelling and fishing, with a lunch on board in the middle of the ocean. During their holiday of memorable moments and relaxation, the megamooners can choose the ultimate romantic experience — spending a night under the stars on a remote, deserted sandbank with nothing but the ocean around them. This begins with the couple taking a sunset cruise on a yacht around the islands before enjoying a personalised dinner for two on the sandbank with only a dedicated chef and waiter in attendance. The sandbank will be transformed with the comfortable facilities of a Milaidhoo guest villa, creating a picture-perfect setting for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

While the sandbank glamping is unique and unforgettable, couples won’t miss out on comfort and luxury during their megamoon. With a choice of the best categories of the resort’s villas, the couple can enjoy nights in one of the exclusive Beach Residences. Embracing informal outdoor island living, the residences are located on the beach, each with an outside deck and pool, with interiors that are designed for luxurious comfort with island-inspired touches.

The megamoon experience can be customised to match each couple’s personal wishes. Couples who stay between June and November can add-on a snorkelling excursion to Hanifaru Bay when the spectacular gathering of Manta Rays takes place.

Megamooners staying in Milaidhoo within six months after their wedding are also entitled for the honeymoon benefits which include naming a star, a complimentary 60 min couple spa treatment, a romantic honeymoon dinner on the villa deck and a romantic bed and bath decoration.

Milaidhoo can be reached easily via a 30-minute seaplane flight from the international airport in Male’ or a 15-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo domestic airport in Baa Atoll, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride to Milaidhoo.

Milaidhoo is a pristine iskand paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions. The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom-made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need. Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight, with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the islands’ heritage and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within a tropical island’s natural and lush setting. As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is child-free and tranquil where any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

The Megamoon Package is available from February 2022 until 31 December 2022 and can only be booked directly with Milaidhoo by telephone at +960 660 0484 or by emailing reservations@milaidhoo.com. Rates for a stay at Milaidhoo start from USD 4,400 per night in a Beach Residence on a half board basis, based on two sharing. The Megamoon Package rates including all the activities outlined start from USD 11,860 per couple and can be individually enhanced and customised upon request. A minimum stay of four nights is recommended.