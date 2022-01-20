MMPRC launches ‘Experiences Live from Maldives’ social media series

The Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC / Visit Maldives) has launched a special social media series bringing live experiences from the Maldives to viewers from around the world.

The series, titled “Experiences Live from Maldives”, is targeted at a global audience to engage and apprise them of authentic experiences that tourists can partake in the Maldives.

The series will be streamed in 10 episodes (each 45-60 minutes in duration) on Facebook and Youtube and shared via MMPRC’s social media channels including Weibo, WeChat (China), and other localised social media handles for Japan and South Korea. Key target markets for the series include Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Middle East, Russia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Scandinavia, UK, and USA. The series will be streamed from 18th January onwards.

Through this new marketing initiative “Experiences live from Maldives”, MMPRC will ‘transport’ unique experiences of the Maldives, its colours, flavours and scenic beauty, directly to the viewers’ screens across the globe. The series of curated livestream events will individually target key tourism markets and is aimed to inspire dreams about traveling to the Maldives. Through this series, we also aim to inform tourists that Maldives is a safe haven by highlighting the unique geography of our islands which allows natural social distancing, making it one of the safest places on earth for holidaymakers. The series will educate tourists on the latest information about the destination and the adventures available at our resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards.

As the company responsible for marketing the Maldives as a destination, MMPRC carried out 260 different marketing activities in 22 global markets last year, including fairs, roadshows, familiarisation trips, marketing campaigns, webinars, and interviews. The greatest testament to the success of these activities came late last year, as the Maldives secured the title of ‘World’s Leading Destination’ (among several other accolades) at the 2021 World Travel Awards, globally recognised as the hallmark of industry excellence. This is the second consecutive year that the Maldives had successfully earned this prestigious title, a shining testimony of the trust placed in the ‘magic of Maldivian hospitality’ by travellers from all over the globe.

This year also celebrates an exceptional year to visit the Maldives – the Golden Jubilee celebration of tourism in the Maldives kicked off earlier last year with plans to conduct new and exciting activities throughout the year. MMPRC has planned over 60 in-person events for the year 2022, including 11 fairs, roadshows and events scheduled for just the first quarter.