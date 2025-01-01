News
World’s biggest giveaway featuring 52 Maldives holidays kicks off
The “World’s Biggest Giveaway,” the largest global campaign for 2025 organised by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives), has officially kicked off on Wednesday. Announced at World Travel Mart (WTM) London on November 5th, 2024, this year-long initiative will award 52 free holidays, one for each week of 2025, starting from 1st January 2025.
This exciting campaign will unfold through a series of monthly social media contests on Visit Maldives’ platforms. Each month, four lucky winners will be drawn, receiving incredible raffle prizes. These 52 contests will showcase the Maldives’ diverse offerings, from pristine beaches and vibrant culture to thrilling diving adventures and luxurious retreats, with special focus on the different segments such as romance, luxury, family, diving and other appealing segments that the Maldives is renowned for.
The World’s Biggest Giveaway Campaign aims to elevate the Maldives’ global standing as a premier travel destination by attracting a community of travel enthusiasts through active social media participation. This global initiative invites individuals worldwide to participate, offering them the chance to explore the Maldives’ unique attractions, experience its diverse offerings firsthand, and contribute to promoting the Maldives as a year-round destination. Simultaneously, it aims to provide potential visitors with valuable insights into the Maldives’ diverse tourism offerings to increase bookings further.
Visit Maldives is dedicated to retaining the Maldives’ position as the World’s Leading Destination. The overall goal for 2025 is to ensure consistent quarterly activity in the top 25 markets, supplemented by major summer campaigns and a robust public relations push. Visit Maldives is actively seeking to cultivate strong industry partnerships in 2025 to achieve collective success across all our initiatives.
Cooking
Patina Maldives celebrates festive season with enchanting Net Zero Dinner at Roots
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, continues to redefine sustainable luxury with the hosting of an extraordinary Net Zero Dinner at Roots, its signature plant-based restaurant. This festive celebration showcased a perfect harmony of innovation, creativity, and eco-consciousness, setting a new benchmark for sustainable dining experiences.
The evening’s ambiance was thoughtfully curated, with minimal use of electricity during both preparation and the event itself. Candlelight illuminated the restaurant with a warm glow, thanks to handmade cylinders crafted from recycled glass bottles. Guests were welcomed through an artistic entrance constructed entirely from driftwood washed ashore, celebrating the natural beauty of the island.
Guests enjoyed a meticulously crafted 7-course plant-based fine dining menu, conceived by Patina Maldives’ Director of Culinary, John Bakker. The Net Zero menu was inspired by locally available produce that is indigenous to the Maldives, with much of it harvested directly from the Fari Islands itself. Each dish reflected his vision of redefining plant-based cuisine, blending innovation with sustainability. The menu received glowing reviews from guests, who described it as visually stunning, excitingly creative, and surprisingly filling.
John Bakker shared his inspiration for the evening, saying, “The Net Zero Dinner was our opportunity to challenge the boundaries of plant-based fine dining. Each dish was designed to evoke joy and indulgence while honoring the environment, embodying the principles of sustainability that are core to Patina Maldives.”
Adding to the enchantment of the evening, renowned singer Portia graced the event with her powerful voice, captivating the audience and creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
The Net Zero Dinner is a testament to Patina Maldives’ dedication to its sustainability initiatives, which include renewable energy, zero-waste kitchens, and circular economy practices. By infusing these principles into its festive celebrations, Patina Maldives demonstrates that luxury hospitality can lead the way in environmental stewardship.
News
Ayada Maldives elevates luxury travel with new speedboat
Ayada Maldives has announced the launch of its sleek new speedboat, the Gulf Craft Touring 48, offering guests an elevated arrival experience like no other. Combining cutting-edge design, enhanced comfort, and faster travel times, the latest addition redefines luxury and sets the stage for unforgettable escapes in paradise.
From the moment you step aboard, the journey becomes as memorable as the destination itself. With its fully air-conditioned interior whilst also cutting down the transfer times, this boat is designed for discerning travellers, ensuring you spend less time in transit and more time basking in the beauty of Ayada Maldives. It ensures a seamless blend of style and sophistication, creating first impressions that last a lifetime.
Ayada Maldives understands that luxury is not just about what you see and feel, but also about the peace of mind that comes with uncompromising safety and reliability. Rest assured, the speedboat is equipped with state-of-the-art safety features and maintained to the highest standards, ensuring your journey is not only unforgettable but also worry-free.
Your Ayada Maldives adventure begins before you even set foot on the island’s pristine shores. With the new speedboat, paradise is now closer than ever.
To find out more, visit the resort’s website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or X.
Business
Visit Maldives presents cultural, food festival to celebrate 2025
Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/ Visit Maldives) has announced the ‘Maldives Culture and Food Festival’, a two-day extravaganza showcasing the Maldivian cuisine, local arts and craft, and entertainment.
The festival will take place at Central Park, Hulhumale’, on New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2024, and continue into New Year’s Day, January 1st, 2025, offering a unique and immersive experience for locals and tourists alike.
This exciting initiative by MMPRC is a collaborative effort involving key partners such as the Ministry of Tourism (MOT), Housing Development Corporation (HDC), MyHulhumale’, Business Center Corporation (BCC), Male’ City Council, Waste Management Corporation Limited (WAMCO), the Maldives Police Service, Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), Public Service Media (PSM), Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), Dhiraagu, Ooredoo, Manta Air, Maldivian, Ace Travels, and Gulf Air. It promises a dynamic programme filled with performances, activities, and food stalls. Attendees will have the opportunity to savour authentic Maldivian dishes, explore traditional arts and crafts, and witness captivating cultural performances.
On December 31st, the festivities will begin at 20:00 with doors opening to the public. A spectacular drone show will be held, depicting a tourist’s journey through the beautiful Maldives. The evening will continue with captivating cultural performances including Boduberu performances, and “Dhafi Negun”. A New Year’s Eve countdown will also take place, culminating in a dazzling fireworks display to welcome 2025.
The celebrations will continue on January 1st 2025 from 16:00 to 22:00, with the festival reopening and featuring food and arts and crafts stalls. A range of family-friendly activities will be available, including a police and fire truck showcase, a climbing wall, a bounce house, and a Transformers display. Additionally, the festival will feature energetic Boduberu performances and an exciting Roboman showcase.
“MMPRC is proud to present the first Maldives Culture and Food Festival,” said Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and MD of MMPRC. “This event is a key initiative to celebrate the achievements of the Maldives in 2024 and to promote the diverse cultural heritage of the Maldives while providing a memorable experience for locals and visitors. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the Maldivian spirit as we bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the new year.”
Trending
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in 2025 with spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
-
Featured1 week ago
Spa Ceylon Boutique opens at Reethi Beach Resort
-
Featured1 week ago
Condé Nast Traveller applauds Maldives as a lovers’ paradise
-
Featured6 days ago
Maldives welcomes two million tourists in historic milestone
-
Celebration1 week ago
Dhigali Maldives lights up the holidays with festive cheer and tropical magic
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s spiraling Christmas Tree kicks off AstroFest
-
Featured1 week ago
Visit Maldives launches ‘Burunu Boma’: nation’s largest sports fishing tournament
-
Featured1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands unveils sustainable holiday centrepiece