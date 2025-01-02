Reimagined paradise: New era for W Maldives

Nestled on the picturesque, heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Malé. The resort offers an idyllic escape from the everyday, inviting guests to immerse themselves in lush greenery, the vibrant hues of the Indian Ocean, and pristine white-sand beaches.

With its turquoise lagoons, powdery beaches, and a renowned house reef, W Maldives epitomises luxury and natural wonder. Now, following an extensive renovation, the resort has elevated its offerings to provide an even more memorable experience for guests.

As the first W Hotel to embrace the brand’s global rebranding initiative, W Maldives has redefined its 77 overwater and beach villas with a “bio-boho” design philosophy. This approach seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a harmonious connection with the island’s natural surroundings.

Guests can choose from one-bedroom overwater villas with private pools or opt for two-bedroom overwater villas, ideal for larger groups. On the beach, the redesigned villas include one-bedroom options and the newly introduced Oasis Beach two-bedroom villas, catering to families who prefer direct beach access.

The transformation extends to the resort’s culinary and social spaces. Guests can savour a variety of cuisines:

Fish: An overwater restaurant specialising in fresh, ocean-to-table dining.

Sip: Offering Nikkei cuisine and Latin American-inspired cocktails.

Fire: A beachside barbecue haven.

Kitchen: An all-day dining bistro with live cooking stations for a casual yet immersive experience.

Public areas have also been reimagined, blending playfulness and sophistication to reflect the resort’s vibrant personality.

W Maldives is committed to sustainability, introducing initiatives such as eliminating single-use plastics, utilising a biogas plant to recycle food waste, and planning an in-house herb and fruit plantation by 2025. These efforts align with the resort’s vision of reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing self-sufficiency.

While W Maldives doesn’t feature traditional children’s facilities, the resort offers a wealth of family-friendly activities. Families can enjoy water sports, private yacht excursions, or exploring the house reef together. For adults, facilities like the Away Spa, fitness centre, and private escapes to the nearby Gaathafushi Island offer unparalleled relaxation and indulgence.

The house reef at W Maldives is a diver’s dream, located just a short swim from the villas. From encounters with reef sharks and rays to glimpses of the resident turtle, Bob, the underwater world here is truly captivating. Guests can snorkel, dive with the guidance of the Down Under Dive Centre, or embark on night snorkelling adventures for a unique perspective of marine life.

Whether seeking adventure, tranquility, or a mix of both, W Maldives is ready to welcome guests to its reimagined paradise. With its vibrant transformation, this luxurious escape promises to create cherished memories in the stunning Maldivian setting.