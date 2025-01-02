News
Reimagined paradise: New era for W Maldives
Nestled on the picturesque, heart-shaped Fesdu Island in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is just a 25-minute seaplane journey from Malé. The resort offers an idyllic escape from the everyday, inviting guests to immerse themselves in lush greenery, the vibrant hues of the Indian Ocean, and pristine white-sand beaches.
With its turquoise lagoons, powdery beaches, and a renowned house reef, W Maldives epitomises luxury and natural wonder. Now, following an extensive renovation, the resort has elevated its offerings to provide an even more memorable experience for guests.
As the first W Hotel to embrace the brand’s global rebranding initiative, W Maldives has redefined its 77 overwater and beach villas with a “bio-boho” design philosophy. This approach seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, creating a harmonious connection with the island’s natural surroundings.
Guests can choose from one-bedroom overwater villas with private pools or opt for two-bedroom overwater villas, ideal for larger groups. On the beach, the redesigned villas include one-bedroom options and the newly introduced Oasis Beach two-bedroom villas, catering to families who prefer direct beach access.
The transformation extends to the resort’s culinary and social spaces. Guests can savour a variety of cuisines:
- Fish: An overwater restaurant specialising in fresh, ocean-to-table dining.
- Sip: Offering Nikkei cuisine and Latin American-inspired cocktails.
- Fire: A beachside barbecue haven.
- Kitchen: An all-day dining bistro with live cooking stations for a casual yet immersive experience.
Public areas have also been reimagined, blending playfulness and sophistication to reflect the resort’s vibrant personality.
W Maldives is committed to sustainability, introducing initiatives such as eliminating single-use plastics, utilising a biogas plant to recycle food waste, and planning an in-house herb and fruit plantation by 2025. These efforts align with the resort’s vision of reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing self-sufficiency.
While W Maldives doesn’t feature traditional children’s facilities, the resort offers a wealth of family-friendly activities. Families can enjoy water sports, private yacht excursions, or exploring the house reef together. For adults, facilities like the Away Spa, fitness centre, and private escapes to the nearby Gaathafushi Island offer unparalleled relaxation and indulgence.
The house reef at W Maldives is a diver’s dream, located just a short swim from the villas. From encounters with reef sharks and rays to glimpses of the resident turtle, Bob, the underwater world here is truly captivating. Guests can snorkel, dive with the guidance of the Down Under Dive Centre, or embark on night snorkelling adventures for a unique perspective of marine life.
Whether seeking adventure, tranquility, or a mix of both, W Maldives is ready to welcome guests to its reimagined paradise. With its vibrant transformation, this luxurious escape promises to create cherished memories in the stunning Maldivian setting.
Entertainment
Art in the tropics: vibrant celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa proudly hosted the highly anticipated Art Week 2024, a celebration of creativity and community facilitated through a dynamic partnership with Clay Studio Maldives. The month-long studio residency culminated during Art Week, offering a series of inspiring workshops and interactive sessions that brought art to life for both guests and Heartists (Pullman’s talented team members).
The Clay Studio, located in the serene and lush Migili Room, became a tranquil haven for artistic exploration. Surrounded by the island’s tropical greenery, it was the heart of creativity on the island, offering diverse hands-on experiences such as hand-building, wheel-throwing, and ornament painting classes.
Guests and Heartists were immersed in the tactile world of clay, crafting unique pieces and creating memories to cherish for a lifetime. The Clay Studio’s warm and inclusive atmosphere allowed participants of all skill levels to discover the joy of working with clay under the guidance of expert artists from Clay Studio Maldives.
Riaan Drever, the General Manager, reflected on the success of the collaboration, expressing that Art Week 2024 had been an extraordinary experience. He emphasised that the partnership with The Clay Studio Maldives brought a unique blend of creativity, relaxation, and personal expression to Pullman Maldives Maamutaa. He found it heartwarming to see guests and Heartists connect through art, taking home not just souvenirs but meaningful experiences.
Ahmed Muaz, Co-Founder of The Clay Studio Maldives, also shared his delight in the collaboration, stating that it was a pleasure to offer the pottery program during Art Week 2024. He praised the opportunity to work with the Pullman team to enhance the guest experience and expressed joy in sharing the craft of pottery in such a dynamic and inspiring environment.
The event showcased Pullman’s commitment to offering creative and immersive guest experiences, seamlessly blending the artistic journey with the island’s natural beauty. This initiative reflects Pullman’s dedication to art and cultural enrichment, a core element of its global identity and commitment to fostering local creativity and talent.
News
World’s biggest giveaway featuring 52 Maldives holidays kicks off
The “World’s Biggest Giveaway,” the largest global campaign for 2025 organised by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC/Visit Maldives), has officially kicked off on Wednesday. Announced at World Travel Mart (WTM) London on November 5th, 2024, this year-long initiative will award 52 free holidays, one for each week of 2025, starting from 1st January 2025.
This exciting campaign will unfold through a series of monthly social media contests on Visit Maldives’ platforms. Each month, four lucky winners will be drawn, receiving incredible raffle prizes. These 52 contests will showcase the Maldives’ diverse offerings, from pristine beaches and vibrant culture to thrilling diving adventures and luxurious retreats, with special focus on the different segments such as romance, luxury, family, diving and other appealing segments that the Maldives is renowned for.
The World’s Biggest Giveaway Campaign aims to elevate the Maldives’ global standing as a premier travel destination by attracting a community of travel enthusiasts through active social media participation. This global initiative invites individuals worldwide to participate, offering them the chance to explore the Maldives’ unique attractions, experience its diverse offerings firsthand, and contribute to promoting the Maldives as a year-round destination. Simultaneously, it aims to provide potential visitors with valuable insights into the Maldives’ diverse tourism offerings to increase bookings further.
Visit Maldives is dedicated to retaining the Maldives’ position as the World’s Leading Destination. The overall goal for 2025 is to ensure consistent quarterly activity in the top 25 markets, supplemented by major summer campaigns and a robust public relations push. Visit Maldives is actively seeking to cultivate strong industry partnerships in 2025 to achieve collective success across all our initiatives.
Cooking
Patina Maldives celebrates festive season with enchanting Net Zero Dinner at Roots
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, continues to redefine sustainable luxury with the hosting of an extraordinary Net Zero Dinner at Roots, its signature plant-based restaurant. This festive celebration showcased a perfect harmony of innovation, creativity, and eco-consciousness, setting a new benchmark for sustainable dining experiences.
The evening’s ambiance was thoughtfully curated, with minimal use of electricity during both preparation and the event itself. Candlelight illuminated the restaurant with a warm glow, thanks to handmade cylinders crafted from recycled glass bottles. Guests were welcomed through an artistic entrance constructed entirely from driftwood washed ashore, celebrating the natural beauty of the island.
Guests enjoyed a meticulously crafted 7-course plant-based fine dining menu, conceived by Patina Maldives’ Director of Culinary, John Bakker. The Net Zero menu was inspired by locally available produce that is indigenous to the Maldives, with much of it harvested directly from the Fari Islands itself. Each dish reflected his vision of redefining plant-based cuisine, blending innovation with sustainability. The menu received glowing reviews from guests, who described it as visually stunning, excitingly creative, and surprisingly filling.
John Bakker shared his inspiration for the evening, saying, “The Net Zero Dinner was our opportunity to challenge the boundaries of plant-based fine dining. Each dish was designed to evoke joy and indulgence while honoring the environment, embodying the principles of sustainability that are core to Patina Maldives.”
Adding to the enchantment of the evening, renowned singer Portia graced the event with her powerful voice, captivating the audience and creating an unforgettable atmosphere.
The Net Zero Dinner is a testament to Patina Maldives’ dedication to its sustainability initiatives, which include renewable energy, zero-waste kitchens, and circular economy practices. By infusing these principles into its festive celebrations, Patina Maldives demonstrates that luxury hospitality can lead the way in environmental stewardship.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Condé Nast Traveller applauds Maldives as a lovers’ paradise
-
Featured1 week ago
Maldives welcomes two million tourists in historic milestone
-
Celebration1 week ago
Dhigali Maldives lights up the holidays with festive cheer and tropical magic
-
Celebration1 week ago
Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s spiraling Christmas Tree kicks off AstroFest
-
News6 days ago
Madifushi Private Island hosts spectacular Christmas with Santa’s grand VIP arrival
-
Action5 days ago
Robert Green hosts football camp at JA Manafaru
-
News5 days ago
Velaa Private Island welcomes exclusive jewellery collection by Stephen Webster
-
News6 days ago
Tropical Christmas wonderland: Sheraton Maldives delights with festive celebrations