News
W Hotels redefines luxury with unveiling of fully reimagined W Maldives
W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has unveiled a highly anticipated bold new era for W Maldives, redefining the escape with a stunning renovation that blends contemporary luxury with the island’s untamed beauty. Designed for the modern traveler, this evolution amplifies the brand’s signature energy, offering a distinctive blend of authentic cultural experiences, creative design, and a deep connection to the enchanting spirit of the Maldives.
“We are not simply unveiling a completely renovated resort; we are redefining our signature, liberated approach to destination-driven luxury with this newly reimagined hotel,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “W Maldives has been transformed for both global travelers and locals alike, offering meaningful experiences and a deep dive into the cultural richness of these islands. We’ve created a haven that reflects the dynamic energy of this world-class, coveted destination while setting a new standard for W Hotels Escapes globally.”
The experience begins the moment guests touch down by seaplane, greeted by the escape’s signature Arrival Jetty, where crystal-clear waters and a sleek, arched design set the tone for what’s to come. A hidden bar with uninterrupted views of the house reef offers an instant taste of island indulgence. From there, the brand’s signature Living Room welcomes guests into an open-air sanctuary, where soaring ceilings, bold colors, and natural textures frame endless ocean views.
Inspired by the Maldives’ marine life and lush flora, the renowned Miaja Design Group has reimagined 77 villas into stylish hideaways. Overwater villas take cues from the patterns of majestic whale sharks, while beach villas channel the intricate textures of mangroves, each space designed to balance tranquility and adventure. For larger groups, the first-ever Supreme Overwater Two-Bedroom Villas and Oasis Overwater Two-Bedroom Villas offer expansive living spaces and private pools, perfect for creating unforgettable moments. A highlight of the transformation is the addition of two new Oasis Two-Bedroom Beach Villas, each featuring exhilarating water slides that seamlessly connect the second floor to an impressive private pool, effortlessly merging refined luxury with playful indulgence.
Dining at W Maldives is an immersive culinary experience. Each newly redesigned venue conceptualized by EDG Design, takes guests on a journey through global flavors, crafted with the freshest local ingredients and inspired by the island’s rich culinary heritage. At FISH, the resort’s signature fine dining restaurant, guests can indulge in a sustainable ocean-to-table concept set above the serene Indian Ocean. FIRE presents a relaxed beachside smokehouse, serving expertly grilled dishes framed by the tranquil coastal surroundings, while KITCHEN, the all-day dining venue, fuels guests with a daily breakfast spread and hearty international favorites. Throughout the year, W Maldives will host exclusive pop-ups, featuring world-renowned chefs, each adding a bold new twist to the dining scene.
As the sky ignites in hues of gold and amber, SIP — W Maldives’ overwater Latin American-inspired bar — invites guests to unwind with signature cocktails, savor an array of Nikkei dishes, while taking in the island’s most spectacular sunset views. At WET Deck, sun-drenched days flow into electric nights, where signature cocktails, light bites, and vibrant beats set the scene. Shifting shades of green mosaic tiles ripple like the tide, while state-of-the-art lighting pulses to the rhythm of live music. At the heart of it all, the Splinterworks Vertex water slide — a sculptural masterpiece and the first of its kind in the Maldives — redefines poolside fun with its sleek, mirror-polished steel reflecting the island’s serenity. Built-in water jets keep it cool under the Maldivian sun, inviting guests to take the plunge into a world where relaxation and high-energy revelry collide.
For wellness enthusiasts, the brand’s signature AWAY Spa reinvents the traditional rituals of a zen-like spa, offering a modern and social immersion into health and wellness. The sanctuary offers a collection of thoughtfully curated treatments in four overwater couples’ treatment rooms, each equipped with its own steam facility. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating experiences while soaking in soothing ocean views.
W Maldives is more than just a luxury escape — it’s a vibrant playground where adventure and serenity coexist. Home to an award-winning house reef, one of the Maldives’ finest, the resort offers unparalleled snorkeling and diving experiences teeming with marine life just steps from the shore. Beyond the reef, guests can set sail to Gaathafushi, the resort’s secluded private island, for an intimate castaway experience under the stars. Whether indulging in high-energy water sports, embarking on bespoke guided excursions to nearby islands, or immersing in the rhythms of local culture, every moment is designed to inspire discovery and connection.
The resort’s transformation transcends the physical, embracing a philosophy of experiential travel. New programs, such as Dare to Taste, take guests on seasonal culinary journeys that celebrate local flavors with inventive twists, while exclusive collaborations with acclaimed global chefs and mixologists elevate the dining experience. Rise & Energize presents a year-round array of fitness and wellness activities, designed to invigorate the body and renew the spirit through dynamic fitness sessions and mindful practices.
Sustainability is central to the resort’s ethos. The transformation incorporates eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices throughout its design and operations. The resort is home to one of the largest biogas plants in the Maldives, alongside a flourishing fruit and vegetable garden, all part of its commitment to be self-sustaining by 2026. Guests can revel in luxurious experiences, knowing they’re making a positive impact on both the environment and local community.
With its grand unveiling, the newly reimagined W Maldives stands as a beacon of adventure and refined luxury. Crafted as a sanctuary where relaxation seamlessly merges with exploration, the resort invites guests to curate unforgettable experiences in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.
“The reimagined W Maldives embraces the deep cultural heritage of the Maldives, blending it with the resort’s modern design to create an immersive, elevated experience,” says Amila Handunwala, General Manager, W Maldives. “Our goal is to offer guests a unique opportunity to connect with the traditions of the Maldives, from its rich history and cultural rituals to its natural beauty, while enjoying the bold, creative energy that W Hotels is known for. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the soul of the destination, inviting guests to explore, discover, and unwind in a truly exceptional setting.”
Featured
Kuramathi Maldives celebrates International Women’s Day
Kuramathi Maldives embraced the spirit of International Women’s Day, aligning with this year’s theme, ‘For All Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.’ The occasion served as a heartfelt tribute to the remarkable women in society, celebrating their achievements, resilience, and contributions.
The day commenced with a peaceful and empowering ladies-only complimentary yoga session at the Kuramathi Spa. From 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM, participants engaged in stretching, breathing exercises, and relaxation under the guidance of an expert yogi, all while surrounded by the island’s breathtaking natural beauty.
Bageecha Kids’ Club also took part in the celebrations, organising a day filled with creative and engaging activities. Children participated in a craft session where they created drawings and cards to honour the strong women they admire. One of the highlights of the activities was the mocktail-making session, where children enjoyed preparing drinks accompanied by pastries and fresh fruits. These activities allowed the younger guests to engage with the event’s empowering theme in a joyful and meaningful manner.
As the sun set, the festivities continued with a lively celebration at the Sand Bank. Guests gathered to embrace the theme of the day, engaging in laughter, music, and meaningful conversations while reflecting on the importance of creating opportunities and empowering future generations of women and girls.
Featuring live music, fun games, and an uplifting ambiance, International Women’s Day at Kuramathi Maldives was more than just an event—it served as a reminder of the power of community, support, and the ongoing journey toward equality. The resort extended its gratitude to all those who participated in making the day truly special, celebrating the strength and achievements of women past, present, and future.
Featured
Varu Spa’s new holistic wellness experiences at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives has introduced a new menu at Varu Spa, offering a range of treatments designed to harmonise the mind, body, and soul. Inspired by the essence of ‘Varu,’ meaning energy in the local Dhivehi language, the revitalised offerings include signature experiences aimed at restoring balance and enhancing overall well-being.
One of the standout treatments is the Varu Origins treatment, a 120-minute immersive ritual that features a full-body exfoliation, a personalised massage, and a rejuvenating facial to promote skin radiance. Additionally, the Varu Tradition provides a holistic experience by combining aromatherapy, spinal pressure techniques, and reflexology to relieve stress and encourage relaxation. For those seeking a detoxifying treatment, the Varu Essential offers an invigorating therapy incorporating grapefruit, rosemary, and juniper essential oils for complete renewal.
Alongside these treatments, Varu Spa has introduced curated wellness journeys tailored to different relaxation needs. The Three-Day Reset focuses on gentle rejuvenation through a rose body scrub and specialised massages. The Five-Day Tranquil package includes the Maldivian Fusion Massage and Glow Facial for an indulgent experience. For couples, the Varu Haven package presents a shared retreat featuring sea salt soaks, full-body massages, and lymphatic drainage facials in a tranquil setting.
With these thoughtfully crafted experiences, Varu Spa at Kandolhu Maldives provides an ideal escape for guests to unwind, refresh, and reconnect with their inner energy.
Family Fun
Whimsical Easter celebration awaits at Amilla Maldives
Amilla Maldives invites guests to experience a whimsical Easter journey where magic, wonder, and creativity seamlessly blend with the island’s tranquil beauty. The festivities commence with pre-Easter celebrations beginning on April 11th, leading into the enchanting Easter celebrations that extend from April 14th to April 28th, 2025.
Easter Sunday, April 20th, 2025, will serve as the highlight of this magical fortnight, featuring an unforgettable Easter Sunday Brunch. Visitors will be treated to a feast of seasonal delights while enjoying the lively sounds of the Mystique Beats Dragon DJ and the soul-stirring performances of the Naail Quartet. The whimsical Wings of Wonder Egg Hunt, hosted by the charming Mystique Dragon MC, will add a playful element to the day, alongside the Fiesta Fairies and Strolling Magic performers. The excitement will continue with an Easter Egg Pinata and entertaining Acrobatic Bunnies.
Amilla Maldives maintains its reputation for surprising and delighting guests with an extensive lineup of events and activities. Visitors will have the opportunity to indulge in unique culinary experiences, whether by savouring freshly prepared meals at the resort’s renowned restaurants or participating in bespoke dining experiences designed to celebrate the season.
From playful adventures to serene moments, Amilla’s Easter celebrations promise magical memories for all visitors to cherish.
Trending
