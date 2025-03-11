W Hotels redefines luxury with unveiling of fully reimagined W Maldives

W Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, has unveiled a highly anticipated bold new era for W Maldives, redefining the escape with a stunning renovation that blends contemporary luxury with the island’s untamed beauty. Designed for the modern traveler, this evolution amplifies the brand’s signature energy, offering a distinctive blend of authentic cultural experiences, creative design, and a deep connection to the enchanting spirit of the Maldives.

“We are not simply unveiling a completely renovated resort; we are redefining our signature, liberated approach to destination-driven luxury with this newly reimagined hotel,” said George Fleck, Senior Vice President and Global Brand Leader, W Hotels. “W Maldives has been transformed for both global travelers and locals alike, offering meaningful experiences and a deep dive into the cultural richness of these islands. We’ve created a haven that reflects the dynamic energy of this world-class, coveted destination while setting a new standard for W Hotels Escapes globally.”

The experience begins the moment guests touch down by seaplane, greeted by the escape’s signature Arrival Jetty, where crystal-clear waters and a sleek, arched design set the tone for what’s to come. A hidden bar with uninterrupted views of the house reef offers an instant taste of island indulgence. From there, the brand’s signature Living Room welcomes guests into an open-air sanctuary, where soaring ceilings, bold colors, and natural textures frame endless ocean views.

Inspired by the Maldives’ marine life and lush flora, the renowned Miaja Design Group has reimagined 77 villas into stylish hideaways. Overwater villas take cues from the patterns of majestic whale sharks, while beach villas channel the intricate textures of mangroves, each space designed to balance tranquility and adventure. For larger groups, the first-ever Supreme Overwater Two-Bedroom Villas and Oasis Overwater Two-Bedroom Villas offer expansive living spaces and private pools, perfect for creating unforgettable moments. A highlight of the transformation is the addition of two new Oasis Two-Bedroom Beach Villas, each featuring exhilarating water slides that seamlessly connect the second floor to an impressive private pool, effortlessly merging refined luxury with playful indulgence.

Dining at W Maldives is an immersive culinary experience. Each newly redesigned venue conceptualized by EDG Design, takes guests on a journey through global flavors, crafted with the freshest local ingredients and inspired by the island’s rich culinary heritage. At FISH, the resort’s signature fine dining restaurant, guests can indulge in a sustainable ocean-to-table concept set above the serene Indian Ocean. FIRE presents a relaxed beachside smokehouse, serving expertly grilled dishes framed by the tranquil coastal surroundings, while KITCHEN, the all-day dining venue, fuels guests with a daily breakfast spread and hearty international favorites. Throughout the year, W Maldives will host exclusive pop-ups, featuring world-renowned chefs, each adding a bold new twist to the dining scene.

As the sky ignites in hues of gold and amber, SIP — W Maldives’ overwater Latin American-inspired bar — invites guests to unwind with signature cocktails, savor an array of Nikkei dishes, while taking in the island’s most spectacular sunset views. At WET Deck, sun-drenched days flow into electric nights, where signature cocktails, light bites, and vibrant beats set the scene. Shifting shades of green mosaic tiles ripple like the tide, while state-of-the-art lighting pulses to the rhythm of live music. At the heart of it all, the Splinterworks Vertex water slide — a sculptural masterpiece and the first of its kind in the Maldives — redefines poolside fun with its sleek, mirror-polished steel reflecting the island’s serenity. Built-in water jets keep it cool under the Maldivian sun, inviting guests to take the plunge into a world where relaxation and high-energy revelry collide.

For wellness enthusiasts, the brand’s signature AWAY Spa reinvents the traditional rituals of a zen-like spa, offering a modern and social immersion into health and wellness. The sanctuary offers a collection of thoughtfully curated treatments in four overwater couples’ treatment rooms, each equipped with its own steam facility. Guests can indulge in rejuvenating experiences while soaking in soothing ocean views.

W Maldives is more than just a luxury escape — it’s a vibrant playground where adventure and serenity coexist. Home to an award-winning house reef, one of the Maldives’ finest, the resort offers unparalleled snorkeling and diving experiences teeming with marine life just steps from the shore. Beyond the reef, guests can set sail to Gaathafushi, the resort’s secluded private island, for an intimate castaway experience under the stars. Whether indulging in high-energy water sports, embarking on bespoke guided excursions to nearby islands, or immersing in the rhythms of local culture, every moment is designed to inspire discovery and connection.

The resort’s transformation transcends the physical, embracing a philosophy of experiential travel. New programs, such as Dare to Taste, take guests on seasonal culinary journeys that celebrate local flavors with inventive twists, while exclusive collaborations with acclaimed global chefs and mixologists elevate the dining experience. Rise & Energize presents a year-round array of fitness and wellness activities, designed to invigorate the body and renew the spirit through dynamic fitness sessions and mindful practices.

Sustainability is central to the resort’s ethos. The transformation incorporates eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices throughout its design and operations. The resort is home to one of the largest biogas plants in the Maldives, alongside a flourishing fruit and vegetable garden, all part of its commitment to be self-sustaining by 2026. Guests can revel in luxurious experiences, knowing they’re making a positive impact on both the environment and local community.

With its grand unveiling, the newly reimagined W Maldives stands as a beacon of adventure and refined luxury. Crafted as a sanctuary where relaxation seamlessly merges with exploration, the resort invites guests to curate unforgettable experiences in one of the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

“The reimagined W Maldives embraces the deep cultural heritage of the Maldives, blending it with the resort’s modern design to create an immersive, elevated experience,” says Amila Handunwala, General Manager, W Maldives. “Our goal is to offer guests a unique opportunity to connect with the traditions of the Maldives, from its rich history and cultural rituals to its natural beauty, while enjoying the bold, creative energy that W Hotels is known for. Every detail has been thoughtfully designed to reflect the soul of the destination, inviting guests to explore, discover, and unwind in a truly exceptional setting.”