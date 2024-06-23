Honeymoon
Transformative honeymoon: Albertos’ blissful escape at Nika Island Resort & Spa
During their recent honeymoon in the heart of the Maldives, Mr. and Mrs. Alberto experienced an extraordinary retreat at Nika Island Resort & Spa, which focused on rejuvenation and connection. Their specially crafted retreat, the “Nika Longevity Treat,” offered a thoughtfully planned getaway that allowed them to detach from the digital world, rediscover their connection, deepen their bond, and enhance their well-being.
Private Yoga: Embracing the Day with Serenity
The day began at 8 AM with a private yoga session led by Vicky, who also served as their GRO. This serene experience took place on the deck of Aqua Alta, where the tranquility of the early morning enveloped the couple. The sun was just rising, birds were singing, and the gentle sound of waves provided a natural soundtrack. The session focused on harmonising mind and body through breathing techniques, setting a peaceful tone for the day ahead. The privacy and calmness of the setting allowed Mr. and Mrs. Alberto to immerse themselves fully in the practice, enhancing their mental clarity and physical vitality.
Floating Breakfast: Indulgence in Paradise
Following their yoga session, the couple was escorted to the Lotus Spa, where a floating breakfast awaited them. The sauna was perfectly heated, and the swimming pool’s temperature was just right. Towels and bath amenities were thoughtfully prepared. They enjoyed a couple of refreshing dips before savouring a delicious, healthy breakfast. Fresh fruits and homemade breads from Nika Island’s main kitchen added to the delight. After breakfast, they took an hour to simply relax, enjoying each other’s company and the serene environment. This unhurried moment of togetherness fostered a positive energy and love that they had rarely experienced before.
Couple Massage: Deep Relaxation and Connection
The highlight of their day was a 70-minute couple massage at the Lotus Spa. Hand in hand, Mr. and Mrs. Alberto embarked on this journey of relaxation. The skilled therapists applied the perfect pressure and employed techniques that ensured they reached a state of deep relaxation. The deep tissue massage focused on both mind and body, melting away any tension and stress. This shared experience not only rejuvenated them physically but also deepened their emotional connection.
A Digital Detox: Rejuvenation and Reconnection
The Nika Longevity Treat provided the couple with a much-needed digital detox, allowing them to spend quality time together without the distractions of modern technology. This package offered them a chance to rejuvenate and strengthen their bond as a couple. From beginning to end, the experience was filled with positive energy, love, and romance, reinforcing the true essence of their relationship.
Highlights of their Nika Longevity Treat:
- Private yoga session by the deck of Aqua Alta
- Floating breakfast at the Lotus Spa
- Private swimming pool and sauna time
- 70-minute couple massage
The Nika Longevity Treat at Nika Island Resort & Spa, Maldives, was more than just a getaway for Mr. and Mrs. Alberto; it was a transformative journey that enriched their lives and relationship. They left the island with a renewed sense of love, connection, and well-being, carrying with them the positive energy and memories that will last a lifetime.
Soulfully yours: Nova Maldives presents enchanting new wedding, honeymoon packages
Nova Maldives extends a warm invitation to all sun and sea-loving couples to embark on a captivating romantic journey amidst the soft-luxury resort’s breathtaking natural beauty. The adult-centric island haven is unveiling three, newly curated, romantic packages for this year, each inspired by a unique narrative and romantic blessing. Nestled against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Nova offers an idyllic setting for couples seeking to commemorate their wedding, honeymoon, or both in paradise.
Located on an all-natural island in the idyllic South Ari Atoll, the intimate island resort’s 76 beach and overwater villas are set against mesmerising vistas of glistening lagoons, a perfect retreat to leave the world behind and deepen connections to loved ones. With dazzling marine life in the resort’s house reef and surrounding ocean, and extraordinary year-round whale shark sightings, couples can escape to this paradise island to tie the knot and celebrate their union.
Sandy Toes and Salty Kisses
With the luminous, crystalline Indian Ocean and lush palm trees swaying in the wind as your backdrop, the “Sandy Toes” package includes a tastefully decorated beach setup, a bottle of champagne, a flower bouquet for the bride and traditional music, alongside a symbolic certificate, welcome drinks, and ceremonial cake, finished with a romantic in-room bath and bed decor. Everything is organised by a dedicated wedding coordinator. Fall back into the island’s gentle embrace after a day to remember!
Cement your love with Ocean Promises
At Nova, no imagination is too grand, and no wish is too small. An intimate escapade perfect for dreamers and adventurers, the “Ocean Promises” package provides a true all-in-one, complete with private boat transfers to a tropical setup for ceremony on the Nova Overwater Pavillion, with a coconut welcome drink and a two-tier celebration cake, Maldivian Bodu Beru music in a relaxed atmosphere, a symbolic certificate, flower bouquet and gifted couple sarongs, and 60 digital images capturing all the memories.
The Sun-Kissed Language of Love
For modern-day, star-crossed lovers, celebrate your love story with Nova’s interpretation of “A Sun Kissed Kind of Love,” blessed by the planets and the stars. With an elaborately adorned gazebo, aisle and sandbank set up, floral bouquet, bottle of champagne, coconut drinks and three-tier ceremonial cake for two, symbolic certificate and in-room bath and bed decoration, this package is combined with evening enhancements after the special symbolic ceremony, including a romantic couples massage at EsKape Spa, a five-course fine dining beachside dinner with lobster and wine, and 60 epic snapshots of smiles and tears to cherish every tender moment. Wake up to a refreshing in-villa floating breakfast or lagoon breakfast, a picture-perfect start to mark the start of forever together.
Reignite the Flames of Passion
Perfect for partners seeking an exquisite getaway to show that their connection is as strong as ever, Nova offers a three or seven-night exclusive honeymoon and anniversary stay, designed with couples looking to celebrate special occasions in mind. Couples celebrating a honeymoon or anniversary are welcomed with sparkling wine and a fruit basket upon arrival, bed decoration, a multi-course beachside dinner for two, and an hour-long couple’s massage that will transport you back to your wedding night many moons ago. What better place to keep the romantic fire alight?
Nova is a serene and soulful resort championing a community-led concept, designed to help you find genuine connections with nature and your people, promising to spark joy in all who set foot on this island like no other. A home away from home to help rekindle your spirit, offering unmatched wellness and diving experiences catering to couples.
Wedding and Honeymoon Packages at Nova range from £1,330-£2,265+. Bespoke requests for excursions, photography, styling, and banquets are available at an additional cost. Visit the website here for more information and bookings.
Romance Reimagined: Unforgettable Weddings and Honeymoons Await at Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa
In the heart of the Maldives, where turquoise waters meet powdery white sands, lies the enchanting paradise of Kagi Maldives Resort and Spa. This idyllic retreat beckons couples to experience the ultimate in romance and luxury amidst breathtaking natural beauty.
Renew Your Vows in Paradise
Imagine the soft caress of the ocean breeze, the gentle lapping of waves against the shore, and the golden hues of the setting sun as you renew your vows in the middle of the Indian Ocean. At Kagi Maldives, your dream wedding becomes a reality, with ceremonies pedantically planned to perfection. Whether you prefer a beach setup, a sandbank celebration, or a luxury yacht affair, every detail is curated to create memories that last a lifetime.
Indulge in Exquisite Amenities
From bridal make-up and hair styling to a heart-shaped wedding cake and champagne toasts, Kagi Maldives pampers couples with unparalleled luxury. Coconut tree planting ceremonies and romantic villa turndown services add a touch of Maldivian charm to your special day. After the ceremony, unwind with a relaxing spa treatment, savor a delectable “A Love Story” dinner under the stars, or embark on a wine and cheese tasting journey in the resort’s cellar.
Capture Precious Moments
The Kagi Memories photography services ensure that every precious moment of your wedding is immortalized in stunning detail. Professional photographers expertly capture the essence of your love against the backdrop of the Maldives’ unique beauty, creating memories to cherish for a lifetime.
Embark on the Ultimate Honeymoon
For honeymooners seeking an unforgettable escape, Kagi Maldives offers the perfect romantic getaway. Picture-perfect beaches, crystal-clear waters, and swaying palm trees set the stage for an unforgettable honeymoon experience. From floating breakfasts in your private villa plunge pool to indulgent spa treatments and intimate candlelit dinners on the beach, every moment is designed to ignite passion and create lasting memories.
Immerse yourself at Kagi, in the unparalleled romance of the Maldives, where every moment is a cherished memory waiting to be made. From the gentle caress of ocean breezes to the breathtaking beauty of the island paradise, Kagi offers an idyllic setting for unforgettable experiences.
Let yourself be captivated by the boundless love that fills the air, as you embark on a journey of romance and enchantment. Whether exchanging vows against the backdrop of a sunset drenched beach or indulging in intimate moments under the starlit sky, Kagi Maldives invites you to create memories that transcend time, where love knows no limits amidst the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru: Epitome of romance in heart of Maldives
The Maldives, renowned for its turquoise waters, unspoiled beaches, and mesmerising coral reefs, has rightfully earned its reputation as a tropical paradise. It comes as no surprise that the idyllic destination has become the sought-after choice for couples in search of the absolute backdrop for their weddings and honeymoons.
Amidst the enchanting archipelago, Angsana Velavaru emerges as a symbol of romance, capturing the hearts of lovebirds worldwide. This year, Angsana Velavaru received the esteemed “Best Honeymoon Destination” accolade during the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala, reaffirming its position as the ultimate romantic escape.
Discovering the Gem of South Nilandhe Atoll
Nestled within the South Nilandhe Atoll, Angsana Velavaru transcends the definition of a mere luxury resort – it embodies the essence of love, nature, and flawless hospitality. As you step onto the island paradise, you are immediately greeted by the gentle caress of ocean breezes, the rhythmic lullaby of the waves, and the intoxicating scent of the sea – presenting an overwhelming sense of serenity and affection.
A Sanctuary of Romance
What sets Angsana Velavaru apart as the quintessential wedding and honeymoon destination in the Maldives? It is the harmonious blend of elements that come together to create an unforgettable experience:
- Secluded Accommodations: Angsana Velavaru provides a selection of private and spacious villas. The InOcean Pool Villas, offering direct access to the ocean, create an unparalleled sense of seclusion – making them an ideal haven for honeymooners. Alternatively, for couples who prefer to stay on land, the Beachfront Infinity Pool Villa and Deluxe Beachfront Pool Villa offer an equally breathtaking and intimate retreat.
- Tailored Experiences: The resort’s dedicated associates collaborate closely with couples to transform their dream wedding ceremonies into reality. Every detail, from floral arrangements to the selection of the ceremony venue, is meticulously executed to ensure a truly personalised experience.
- Enchanting Settings: Angsana Velavaru boasts of captivating wedding locales on the island, ranging from powdery soft beaches and lush gardens to the Beach Pavilion with unobstructed vistas of the horizon. Each setting is thoughtfully designed to enhance the magic of “that very special day.”
- Exquisite Dining: The resort offers diverse dining experiences, from intimate beachfront dinners beneath the starry skies and floating breakfast served sunny side up to unique dining experience on V Deck in the middle of the lagoon and beyond. Every meal becomes an exploration of culinary delights.
- 101 Things to Do: Beyond romantic moments, couples can immerse themselves in an array of water sports, indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, and embark on explorations of the surrounding coral reefs – indeed, creating cherished memories together. How about the idea of feeding almost 150 resident love birds on the island?
A Love Story Rooted in Sustainability
Angsana Velavaru’s commitment to sustainability and eco-conscious practices adds a profound dimension to the romantic experience. Couples can embark on their journey knowing that their love story unfolds against a backdrop of responsible travel, aligning perfectly with the increasing desire for ethical and environmentally friendly experiences, such as coral and tree planting. Couples can visit Angsana Velavaru one day again, knowing that on the most romantic day of their lives, they have given back to the community by participating in such activities.
In conclusion, Angsana Velavaru transcends being merely a resort – it serves as a canvas for couples to paint their love stories.
The recognition as the “Best Honeymoon Destination” by the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala in the Maldives this year only solidifies what guests have long known; that Angsana Velavaru is a place where love blossoms, and where memories are etched into the heart forever.
For those in search of the epitome of romance in the heart of the Maldives, look no further than Angsana Velavaru – a haven where love is truly in the air…always.
Angsana Velavaru, known as “Turtle Island” in the Dhivehi language, and the first to have an exclusive collection of water villas in the Maldives, offers five all-inclusive packages, allowing you to experience the very best of #AngsanaMoments on your honeymoon.
For more information about wedding packages and special honeymoon offers, visit https://www.angsana.com/maldives/velavaru/weddings-honeymoons.
