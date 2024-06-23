Gastronomy
Anantara Kihavah elevates fine dining with new caviar indulgence at SEA underwater restaurant
Already regarded as the finest underwater restaurant and wine cellar in the Maldives, SEA Underwater Restaurant is taking its discerning guests on a gustatory journey of discovery six metres beneath the waves as it seeks to elevate the dining experience to new levels with the launch of Caviar Indulgence at SEA on 18 June 2024.
An award-winning dining destination with a reputation for delivering unparalleled epicurean experiences, SEA has long been high on the list of must-visit restaurants for gourmets from around the world. Never content to rest on its laurels, SEA is now heralding a new era of refinement and elegance in its exclusive underwater setting as it transforms itself into a luxury caviar restaurant – the first of its kind in the Maldives.
Showcasing premium quality caviar imported from across the globe, Caviar Indulgence at SEA tempts food connoisseurs with the option of an exquisite set menu of caviar infused specialties found nowhere else in the Maldives or an à la carte fare of lighter caviar imbued dishes. Signature dishes curated by Executive Chef Joachim Textor includes the Chilled Champagne Soup with Caviar, Fresh Lobster Ceviche, Australian Wagyu Striploin, Greek Kataifi, Hokkaido Scallop Tartare, and desserts such as the Mango Crème Brûlée and Pistachio Praline Cheese Tart.
Harvested exclusively from sustainable sturgeon stocks, the caviar featured in the dishes served at Caviar Indulgence at SEA includes the crème de la crème of this opulent delicacy. Diners at SEA will be treated to a wider selection of the most-prized varieties of caviar, including the delicate and creamy delights of Imperial Caviar considered the highest grade of caviar, the rich-flavoured and most sought-after Beluga caviar, and the dynamic and subtle notes of Royal Caviar, and the nutty, briny flavours of Classic Caviar.
Soaring to new heights of indulgence six metres beneath the waves, diners are invited to experience the enchantment of curious marine life and the graceful dances of tropical fish as they savour each delectable bite from a unique selection of caviar-infused dishes in an extraordinary ambiance of underwater opulence, exclusively available at Caviar Indulgence at SEA.
Food
Hard Rock Cafe Maldives fires up grills for World Burger Tour
Delicious new burgers developed by teams at Hard Rock Cafes in Bengaluru, Bucharest, Gramado, Kathmandu, and Pittsburgh available at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives on limited-time menu
Hard Rock Cafe locations worldwide, including Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, are firing up the grills for the return of the popular World Burger Tour competition. Starting today, in honor of Hard Rock International Founders’ Day, five unique burgers inspired by international flavors will be available for a limited time.
Maldivian visitors and residents can embark on a global taste adventure with these delicious options:
- Bucharest Burger (Romania): A 7 oz steak burger dressed with garlic horseradish aioli, marinated camembert cheese, tomato, smoked shoestring onions, frisee lettuce, and cranberry jam.
- Bengaluru Burger (India): A 7 oz steak burger featuring American cheese, sweet and spicy pickled mayo, black bean corn salsa, roasted jalapeno, guacamole, and shredded lettuce.
- Gramado Burger (Brazil): A 7 oz steak burger topped with garlic aioli, a crispy mozzarella cheese fritter, and a touch of turkey bacon jam.
- Kathmandu Burger (Nepal): This burger features two smashed and stacked patties slathered with sweet chili mayo, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, and a refreshing tomato zucchini slaw.
- Pittsburgh Burger (USA): A double-stacked patty powerhouse with Hard Rock’s Legendary sauce, smoked turkey bacon, pickles, beer cheese sauce, whiskey bacon jam, American cheese, and a side of French fries.
These finalists were chosen from an initial pool of over 150 burger creations developed by Hard Rock Cafe chefs around the globe. The winning burger, based on sales, guest preference, and taste tests, will be added to the permanent Hard Rock Cafe menu.
“At Hard Rock Cafe Maldives, we strive to create unforgettable experiences with exceptional food and beverages,” said Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives. “We’re excited to participate in the World Burger Tour and offer our guests a taste of the world. We encourage everyone to try these limited-edition burgers and help us crown a global champion!”
For an even richer Hard Rock experience, guests can join Unity by Hard Rock, a loyalty program offering exclusive benefits at participating locations, including the Maldives cafe. Members earn and redeem points for free nights, dining experiences, and Hard Rock merchandise.
Don’t miss this opportunity to savor the flavors of the world at Hard Rock Cafe Maldives! The World Burger Tour runs from June 14 through September 2, 2024.
Drink
Vibrant wine gala at COLOURS OF OBLU
Travellers around the globe are in for a delightful experience as COLOURS OF OBLU, a lifestyle hospitality brand within Atmosphere Core, brings the Bodegas Martín Códax Wine Gala from Spain to three private island resorts in the Maldives.
The unforgettable wine extravaganzas will take place at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO on September 22nd and 23rd and OBLU SELECT Sangeli on September 25th and 26th. Concluding on September 28th and 29th at OBLU SELECT Lobigili, which has been awarded as No. 1 Luxury Hotel Worldwide in 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.
As a part of the Wine Gala, winery ambassadors from the 600 northern-Spain families which make up Bodegas Martín Códax will host exuberant multi-course wine experiences across two nights at each resort. Guests will be treated to a symphony of flavours with a special wine perfectly pairing each culinary creation. The Spanish-Way-of-Dinning will be in full fledge under the twinkling stars. Resort guests can also stop by for a sip and listen to the wonderous wine stories from Spain’s Galician coastline while basking in the Maldivian sunset, savouring colourful wines and delectable apéritifs.
Founded in 1985, Bodegas Martín Códax is named after a renowned Galician troubadour who sang about love, the ocean, and the enchanting coastline. Started as a dream project by a group of winegrowers in the Rías Baixas wine region, Martín Códax regroups over 600 local families to produce wines of the highest possible quality, while respecting the unique terroir of Galicia.
Nicolas Laguette, Director of Wines at Atmosphere Core, says, “Wine is truly a global language, and Atmosphere Core is delighted to continue contributing to its story in the Indian Ocean. Bodegas Martín Códax wines have a natural synergy with our COLOURS OF OBLU brand – vibrant and joyful, and with a love for togetherness.”
“We’re delighted to welcome Bodegas Martín Códax for the first time in the Maldives, and we’re grateful for the support they continue to show towards our main objective – to enhance and grow wine culture in the Maldives. Making such experiences a recurring reality is one of the best ways to achieve our objective as it brings together the winery, our resort guests and colleagues around delicious food, fine wine and laughter flowing across the table – it’s a refreshingly informal ambiance where everyone can relax for memorable wine moments.”
The COLOURS OF OBLU Wine Gala is a once-in-a-year chance to immerse in the world of Spanish wine and the culture that surrounds it, while indulging in the stunning views of aquamarine lagoons and pristine white beaches. Guests will be invited to pre-book and savour an exclusive multi-course wine experience, complimentary with the fully encompassing holiday plans – the Island Plan at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, the Serenity Plan at OBLU SELECT Sangeli, and the Lobi Plan at OBLU SELECT Lobigili. Bodegas Martín Códax wines are pouring exclusively at Atmosphere Core resorts in the Maldives.
Cooking
Atmosphere Core introduces Master of Sushi to Maldives
With Asian cuisine in such popular demand for those with a palette for the freshest of Indian Ocean seafood, Atmosphere Core announces a truly unique collaboration with internationally-renowned Japanese Chef Satoshi Tsuru. A first for the Maldives, Chef Tsuru’s inaugural visit to the archipelago will share an immersive educational journey of remarkable knifesmanship and culinary talent, upskilling the hoteliers’ chefs.
Renowned for his distinct passion for the minutest of details, Chef Tsuru will join Atmosphere Core’s Corporate Team in delivering a series of highly focused masterclasses at both the forthcoming new 5-star ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ and the groups’ premier flagship private island ‘OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI’.
Anupam Banerjee, Vice President Food & Beverage is the creative mind behind this special collaboration, “In preparation for launching ‘RAAYA by Atmosphere’ on the 4th of July, over the past month, a collective of our top international head chefs have been participating in ‘knowledge share’ classes, presenting training courses on new and novel culinary techniques with our growing RAAYA team.
“Taking this cross-training approach to the highest level, we extended our invitation to Chef Satoshi Tsuru for the exclusive launch his signature approach to ‘Sushi Happiness’ at RAAYA. His mission – to guide a select group of specialist island chefs in the age-old tradition of Japanese cuisine craftsmanship using local catch, vegetables and plants from Maldives and from our island. Chef Tsuru will share decades of kitchen experience deeply rooted in Japan’s historic sushi restaurants, in particular the world-famous ‘Ginza Shop’ in Tokyo established back in 1935,” added Anupam.
Innovative collaboration with such an esteemed name from world of Japanese cuisine meant it was only fitting that Atmosphere Core extended the invitation to also mark the recent launch of ‘Soyi’, a pan-Asian concept restaurant located on OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, the company’s flagship private island.
Anupam added, “On OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, Chef Tsuru will again lead inspiring masterclasses to the already highly regarded island chefs. Not only do these courses develop our in-house talent, but they also mark appreciation for the skills we already have in our F&B team. These classes are as enjoyably rewarding as they are educational, and moving forward, I am positive each participant will appreciate the talent Chef Tsuru has demonstrated in his illustrious career.”
Responding to Banerjee’s comments, Chef Satoshi Tsuru concluded, “It is an honour to be invited by Atmosphere Core and Anupam to assist in sharing some of my lessons of life as a chef. Japanese cooking is like an artform and for the best results you need to find the perfect balance of ingredients and craftsmanship. I aim to teach as much about flavour and ingredients, as I do about knifesmanship, complimented by the final presentation of each masterpiece dish.”
As an added experience, guests who book RAAYA by Atmosphere can enjoy the culinary delights of Chef Satoshi Tsuru for dates staying 4th to 6th July and at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, guests can see and taste the chef’s craftsmanship from 10th July to 12th July.
