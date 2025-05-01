Anantara Veli Maldives Resort launches artist in residence programme with Cambodia-based artist FONKi

The endless blue horizon, sun-kissed shores and kaleidoscopic underwater world at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort sparked a creative awakening for Cambodian-based artist, FONKi as the adult-only resort hosts its first Artist in Residence.

Born in Paris to Khmer refugee parents and raised in Montreal, FONKi is a dynamic artist renowned for blending contemporary street art with traditional Cambodian influences. He is also the curator and owner of FT Gallery in Phnom Penh and the founder of Murals for Cambodia Festival, fostering local talents and elevating Phnom Penh as a thriving art hub in Southeast Asia.

As an avid comic book and graphic novel fan, FONKi started his artistic journey in graffiti at age 15. “I remember in school, I would volunteer to do murals around the school grounds in hopes of getting the funds to buy the best spray paints to practice and get better,” FONKi reminisces.

A turning point in his artistic approach happened in 2012, when then a film student FONKi embarked on the making of an award-winning documentary ‘The Roots Remain’, which follows his journey back to Cambodia to paint a mural honouring his relatives killed in the genocide. This experience led to an immersion in his heritage and the discovery of an artistic renaissance happening in post-genocide Cambodia.

From walls to canvas, FONKi has produced over a hundred creative projects, including murals admired across America, Europe and Asia. At Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, he transformed the guest lounge into his creative space for a week, where he created an exclusive artwork titled ‘Enlightenment’ as a tribute to ancient Maldivian relics and nature. The artwork is part of a diptych inspired by a 10th-century Buddha statue made of coral stone, excavated in Thodoo Island in North Ari Atoll.

Statues have been a significant subject in FONKi’s body of work, he regards them as opening doors to the complex history and culture of the place. “Statues are testimony to time. I resonate with the story of the artifact that even destroyed, its energy still endures, and I wanted to represent that,” explained FONKi.

Titled ‘Enlightenment’, one side of the painting features half of the statue’s face, while the other captures the vibrant hues of the coral reefs, expressed in a burst of colours and fluid lines inspired by the lively underwater ecosystem.

“I’ve filtered my experience here in paradise and translated the colours into my piece. During my time here, I learned about the sustainable practices to rehabilitate the coral reefs, and in some ways, the artwork talks about the revival of nature to its true form after it’s been destroyed.”

“It’s been six years since I last painted for myself. In terms of art therapy, I’m more relaxed here and it’s influenced by the brush strokes, colour choices, movement, and it all feels organic. I was able to explore a watercolour effect in my piece and created a scene like that of a dreamscape,” he reflects.

Committed to paying it forward, full proceeds from the sale of ‘Enlightenment’ will benefit the Granny Programme of the Cambodia Children’s Fund (CCF), a non-profit organisation that provides education, safe housing and care to vulnerable communities. The support towards the Granny Programme is a continuation of his previous project, ‘Apsara Grannies’, where he collaborated with photographer, Raphaël Pech and fellow artist, TONES, featuring a mural of the grannies dressed in traditional Apsara attire. This was commissioned by the Royal Government of Cambodia last New Year.

In addition to his original masterpiece, FONKi also featured his limited-edition art prints ‘Behind The Smile’ and ‘King Creator’ from a triptych series he created in 2019 based on King Jayavaraman VII one of the powerful monarchs of the Khmer empire, whose serene face is seen around Bayon Temple in Angkor. During the residency, guests not only had the opportunity to witness FONKi’s creative process up close, but they also collaborated with him by embellishing the prints with their personal touch before bringing the limited edition prints home.

FONKi’s exhibition is open to view from today until 31 December at Anantara Veli. The Artist in Residence programme of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort adds another artistic dimension to the adults-only hideaway, gathering talents around the world to express their creativity and channel inspiration in a surreal setting.