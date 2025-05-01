News
Anantara Veli Maldives Resort launches artist in residence programme with Cambodia-based artist FONKi
The endless blue horizon, sun-kissed shores and kaleidoscopic underwater world at Anantara Veli Maldives Resort sparked a creative awakening for Cambodian-based artist, FONKi as the adult-only resort hosts its first Artist in Residence.
Born in Paris to Khmer refugee parents and raised in Montreal, FONKi is a dynamic artist renowned for blending contemporary street art with traditional Cambodian influences. He is also the curator and owner of FT Gallery in Phnom Penh and the founder of Murals for Cambodia Festival, fostering local talents and elevating Phnom Penh as a thriving art hub in Southeast Asia.
As an avid comic book and graphic novel fan, FONKi started his artistic journey in graffiti at age 15. “I remember in school, I would volunteer to do murals around the school grounds in hopes of getting the funds to buy the best spray paints to practice and get better,” FONKi reminisces.
A turning point in his artistic approach happened in 2012, when then a film student FONKi embarked on the making of an award-winning documentary ‘The Roots Remain’, which follows his journey back to Cambodia to paint a mural honouring his relatives killed in the genocide. This experience led to an immersion in his heritage and the discovery of an artistic renaissance happening in post-genocide Cambodia.
From walls to canvas, FONKi has produced over a hundred creative projects, including murals admired across America, Europe and Asia. At Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, he transformed the guest lounge into his creative space for a week, where he created an exclusive artwork titled ‘Enlightenment’ as a tribute to ancient Maldivian relics and nature. The artwork is part of a diptych inspired by a 10th-century Buddha statue made of coral stone, excavated in Thodoo Island in North Ari Atoll.
Statues have been a significant subject in FONKi’s body of work, he regards them as opening doors to the complex history and culture of the place. “Statues are testimony to time. I resonate with the story of the artifact that even destroyed, its energy still endures, and I wanted to represent that,” explained FONKi.
Titled ‘Enlightenment’, one side of the painting features half of the statue’s face, while the other captures the vibrant hues of the coral reefs, expressed in a burst of colours and fluid lines inspired by the lively underwater ecosystem.
“I’ve filtered my experience here in paradise and translated the colours into my piece. During my time here, I learned about the sustainable practices to rehabilitate the coral reefs, and in some ways, the artwork talks about the revival of nature to its true form after it’s been destroyed.”
“It’s been six years since I last painted for myself. In terms of art therapy, I’m more relaxed here and it’s influenced by the brush strokes, colour choices, movement, and it all feels organic. I was able to explore a watercolour effect in my piece and created a scene like that of a dreamscape,” he reflects.
Committed to paying it forward, full proceeds from the sale of ‘Enlightenment’ will benefit the Granny Programme of the Cambodia Children’s Fund (CCF), a non-profit organisation that provides education, safe housing and care to vulnerable communities. The support towards the Granny Programme is a continuation of his previous project, ‘Apsara Grannies’, where he collaborated with photographer, Raphaël Pech and fellow artist, TONES, featuring a mural of the grannies dressed in traditional Apsara attire. This was commissioned by the Royal Government of Cambodia last New Year.
In addition to his original masterpiece, FONKi also featured his limited-edition art prints ‘Behind The Smile’ and ‘King Creator’ from a triptych series he created in 2019 based on King Jayavaraman VII one of the powerful monarchs of the Khmer empire, whose serene face is seen around Bayon Temple in Angkor. During the residency, guests not only had the opportunity to witness FONKi’s creative process up close, but they also collaborated with him by embellishing the prints with their personal touch before bringing the limited edition prints home.
FONKi’s exhibition is open to view from today until 31 December at Anantara Veli. The Artist in Residence programme of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort adds another artistic dimension to the adults-only hideaway, gathering talents around the world to express their creativity and channel inspiration in a surreal setting.
News
Eid by sea: Escape to The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives this June
Is five days a long holiday? That depends on how you spend it! This June, the Eid al-Adha celebrations at The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives will keep you immersed in seaside feasts, live music and a fusion of Arabic and Mediterranean flavors — so much so that it might feel like spending a whole month in paradise.
Whether or not you associate Eid with hookah-fueled evenings, the Shisha Lounge on Kula Beach will be your favorite hideaway throughout the stay. Expect laid-back nights under the stars, infused with the aroma of fruity smoke and endless, leisurely conversations.
‘Rhythms of the Desert’ at Kula will kick off the festivities on June 6 with traditional dancers working their magic to the beat of Maldivian drums as you work on your dinner. On June 7, the ‘Taste of the Med’ buffet will tempt with fresh, vibrant flavors of Italy, Greece and beyond, while ‘Set for Eid’, a decadent multi-course set menu blending traditional and modern takes on Eid classics, is a treat for purists.
June 8 will bring island flavors to life with the ‘Catch of the Day’ buffet at Kula, followed by movies under the stars on the beach for the perfect wind-down. On June 9, handcrafted cocktails and tropical golden-hour light will turn ‘Sundown Sips’ into an afternoon to remember. Later, Noche Latina will take over, offering spicy beats, bold flavors and endless reasons to hit the dance floor.
The night of June 10 promises a triple treat, as you pick one indulgence or drift between all three. ‘Flavors of Arabia’ wraps up the festivities with a lavish feast of Arabic delicacies; ‘Black Sea Bliss’ invites you to explore bold flavors from the Far East, featuring the likes of smoked fish and pickled delights; while ‘Pearls of the Gulf’, a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, will be all about sizzling seafood, prepared the Arabic way.
Available throughout summer, the Stowaway – Long Stay package for stays of five nights or more comes with special perks and add-ons, including seaplane transfers, 20% off all restaurants, bars and spa, laundry once a week, resort activities and more. For more information about The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, please visit www.standardhuruvalhi.com.
Awards
Reethi Faru Resort recognised as 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner
Reethi Faru Resort has been recognized in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Winners of this award from Tripadvisor represent the top 10% of listings worldwide on the platform.
As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor holds significant authority with travelers and diners. The Travelers’ Choice Award is determined by genuine feedback from individuals within the community who have visited establishments and shared authentic, first-hand reviews on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period. This methodology makes the award a respected and reliable indicator of travelers’ favorites.
The resort expressed deep gratitude to its guests and reviewers for their ongoing support and feedback, acknowledging that this recognition would not have been possible without them. A special acknowledgment was given to the dedicated staff, whose hard work and commitment ensure that every guest has a memorable experience.
The resort conveyed its honor at being included among travelers’ favorites this year, noting that the Travelers’ Choice Award is a highly recognized and sought-after accolade in the travel industry, making it particularly valuable. This recognition, according to the resort, reflects the passion and care that are central to all operations at Reethi Faru Resort.
Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, stated, “Congratulations to Reethi Faru Resort on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally signifies that the resort has made such a lasting impression on its visitors that many took the time to go online and share positive reviews about their experience. Tripadvisor hopes this recognition will continue to drive business to the resort in 2025 and beyond.”
Reethi Faru Resort is a bio-luxury island resort situated in the Raa Atoll of the Maldives. With a strong emphasis on sustainability, the resort provides luxurious accommodations, world-class dining options, and a diverse range of activities, all within a naturally pristine environment.
Awards
Brennia Kottefaru named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner for 2025
Brennia Kottefaru has announced that it has been recognized as a winner of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award for 2025, placing it among the top 10% of resorts worldwide. This honor celebrates businesses that consistently deliver outstanding experiences and have earned glowing traveler reviews over the past 12 months.
“We are truly humbled and honored to be included among travelers’ favorites this year,” said Brennia Kottefaru. “This recognition reflects the heartfelt dedication of our incredible team, the unwavering support of our partners, and the trust of our beloved guests who share their experiences with the world. Travelers’ Choice is one of the most recognized and coveted awards in the travel industry, and we remain committed to creating lasting memories for all who visit us.”
Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Award winners are determined by authentic feedback from travelers and diners worldwide, based on reviews shared on the platform over a 12-month period. As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor’s recognition is a trusted indicator of excellence.
“Congratulations to Brennia Kottefaru on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took the time to leave a glowing review.”
