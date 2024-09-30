Anantara Kihavah celebrates Global Champagne Day with Krug

The festive season at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef promises unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Both resorts have curated distinct themes to celebrate the holidays, focusing on transformation and sustainability while providing luxurious experiences for their visitors.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Metamorphosis – A Festive Transformation

This year, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s festive theme, “Metamorphosis,” symbolises growth and renewal. The resort has embraced a journey of transformation, offering elevated services and experiences while maintaining the core values that its guests cherish. From family-friendly Christmas fun to wellness journeys and a celebratory Christmas dinner, every aspect of this festive period is designed to showcase the beauty of change and renewal. Christmas Day activities include a Whale and manta shark snorkeling trip in the morning, followed by Santa’s arrival at Dolphin Beach, and a Christmas Cinema Paradise for Kids & Family at Chemistry in the evening. Adults can also start their Christmas morning with yoga and pilates classes as part of a wellness activity.

For New Year’s Eve, DJ Toni Mesas will set the stage for an energetic evening. An international DJ from Barcelona, Toni is known for his love of electronic music, particularly techno house. Following his performance, the Wildfire Arts Collective, premier cirque-style entertainers from Los Angeles, will deliver a breathtaking fire show during the cocktail party and New Year’s countdown.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Island Harmony – Eco-Friendly Festive Splendour

At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, this year’s theme, “Island Harmony,” embraces an eco-friendly celebration with a focus on cultural sustainability. The island will be adorned with decorations made from coconut, bamboo, and palm leaves, reflecting the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious luxury. Christmas celebrations will include Santa’s arrival at Aqua Beach, live music, and beach games for families and children, such as sand sculpting for kids and a family movie night. Island excursions, sunset fishing, and a variety of watersports will also be available.

On New Year’s Eve, DJ Cosmicatx, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer, will lead the festivities with her music. Additionally, the world-renowned LED artists, SuperLEDShow, will perform mesmerising acts to ring in the new year. Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes will deliver electrifying, tightly-choreographed sessions mixing mind-melting projections, lights, acrobatics, and pure artistry—ensuring a memorable night for all in attendance.