Celebration
Anantara Kihavah celebrates Global Champagne Day with Krug
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced a groundbreaking celebration for Global Champagne Day, featuring an exclusive Krug Champagne Dinner at its renowned SEA Underwater Restaurant. Scheduled for October 27, 2024, this event promises a unique culinary and sensory adventure, showcasing exquisite Krug Champagne and gourmet cuisine amidst the stunning underwater landscape of the Maldives.
This event will mark the first time Krug hosts an underwater champagne dinner, creating a historic moment for both the brand and the world of underwater dining. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage with Krug’s President, Manuel Reman, who will share insights and stories from the esteemed Champagne House, enriching the experience with the artistry and history of Krug.
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, the House of Krug has dedicated itself to crafting the finest Champagne, overcoming annual climate variations to produce beverages of exceptional quality and consistency. The signature Krug Grande Cuvée exemplifies the richness of Champagne terroirs and plots, with each edition reflecting the vision of its founder.
During this exclusive dinner, guests will enjoy a meticulously curated seven-course menu, expertly paired with Krug’s finest Champagnes, including the esteemed Krug Grande Cuvée. The breathtaking views from SEA’s glass-walled underwater dining space will provide an immersive experience with vibrant marine life. This extraordinary evening promises a captivating blend of luxury, history, and unforgettable moments beneath the ocean waves.
Celebration
Ring in the holidays with joy and elegance at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi’s spectacular festive events
As the holiday season approaches, NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi unveils an extraordinary lineup of events and experiences designed to make every guest’s stay truly unforgettable. Whether seeking relaxation, festive feasts, or joyful celebrations, the resort has curated a variety of activities to create a magical holiday escape in paradise.
The festive celebrations at NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi will commence with a special tree-lighting ceremony at the NOOE Reception on December 21, 2024. The island will sparkle with holiday lights and beautiful decorations, setting the perfect tone for the days ahead. Guests are invited to enjoy holiday-themed beverages, delight in local performances, and embrace the spirit of the season together.
Guests can embark on a culinary journey through the resort’s award-winning restaurants, featuring a delightful blend of international cuisines and local flavours:
- Iru Restaurant will host a grand Christmas Eve buffet dinner, offering seasonal classics, live cooking stations, and an indulgent dessert corner.
- Washoku Restaurant will present an exclusive Japanese-inspired menu, complete with teppanyaki-style dishes. Guests can savour the aroma of sizzling delicacies, enjoy stunning ocean views, and pair their meals with exquisite wines.
Guests are encouraged to try the signature Flame Cocktail, flambéed right at their table, and to end the evening with a nightcap on the deck while soaking in the serene Maldivian ambiance. Reservations are recommended to secure a spot for these exceptional culinary experiences.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi has planned a variety of exciting activities to ensure a memorable holiday for guests of all ages:
- For Families: Children can participate in holiday-themed crafts and cookie-decorating sessions at the Kids Club. On December 24, 2024, Santa will make a grand entrance, bringing gifts and treats for the young guests.
- For Adults: Guests can enjoy a sunset cruise aboard the Aqua Quest, complete with festive cocktails and canapés, or unwind with a rejuvenating holiday spa treatment at the Thari Spa, designed to refresh both body and spirit.
The resort will bid farewell to 2024 and welcome the New Year with a spectacular Grand New Year’s Eve Gala on Veli Beach. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, DJ performances, and an electrifying countdown to midnight. Raise a glass to new beginnings and celebrate surrounded by the stunning beauty of the Maldives.
NOOE Maldives Kunaavashi invites all to join in a season of joy, culinary delights, and unforgettable moments this holiday season.
Celebration
Ring in 2025 with retro flair at Le Méridien Maldives’ exclusive holiday package
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites travellers from around the world to experience the magic of the holiday season with their exclusive “Festive in Paradise – Early Bird Offer.” This special package is designed to make winter holidays unforgettable, featuring attractive savings and a unique La Fête celebration inspired by a Retro 70s vibe.
Available for bookings until October 31, 2024, this limited-time offer allows guests to enjoy an island getaway infused with Le Méridien’s signature blend of European sophistication and tropical luxury, enhanced by a touch of French elegance.
The Festive in Paradise – Early Bird Offer Includes:
- 10% Savings on the New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner: Guests can ring in 2025 under the starlit sky, celebrating with an evening crafted to evoke ‘joie de vivre’.
- Daily Dining Experience: Savour breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, starting with the iconic buffet breakfast at Turquoise restaurant. For lunch and dinner, guests can explore diverse culinary delights with three-course set menus at Turquoise, Waves Café, Velaa Bar + Grill, or Riviera Tapas & Bar. This dine-around concept elevates the dining experience, offering a true feast for the senses.
- Unlimited Beverages: Enjoy a wide selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages during mealtimes at the resort’s dining venues.
- Full Access to Resort Amenities: Take advantage of the Waves Fitness Centre and the Le Méridien Family Kids Hub, which offer enriching activities for guests of all ages.
- Complimentary Non-Motorised Water Sports: From kayaking to paddle-boarding and snorkelling, guests can add a daily dose of adventure to their stay.
In addition to its stunning white-sand beaches, luxurious villas, and the natural beauty of Thilamaafushi Island, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa offers a vibrant calendar of events. Guests can participate in culinary masterclasses, enjoy signature Au Soleil barbecues, unwind with spa treatments, and engage in creative workshops. A variety of curated activities and programs for both adults and children ensure that everyone can immerse themselves in the spirit of the season.
“We’re delighted to present our guests with the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with a retro-inspired twist,” says General Manager Thomas Schult. “Festive in Paradise is designed to transport guests to a world where the joy of holidaymaking and the art of savouring each moment come together through carefully crafted experiences.”
This festive season at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is more than just a holiday escape—it’s a celebration of the good life, where style, gourmet dining, and leisure blend harmoniously to create lifelong memories. Guests staying between December 23, 2024, and January 10, 2025, can fully embrace the holiday spirit. A minimum stay of four nights is required to unlock this exclusive experience.
Celebration
Festive journey of luxury and sustainability: holiday highlights at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Vilu Reef
The festive season at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef promises unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages. Both resorts have curated distinct themes to celebrate the holidays, focusing on transformation and sustainability while providing luxurious experiences for their visitors.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Metamorphosis – A Festive Transformation
This year, Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s festive theme, “Metamorphosis,” symbolises growth and renewal. The resort has embraced a journey of transformation, offering elevated services and experiences while maintaining the core values that its guests cherish. From family-friendly Christmas fun to wellness journeys and a celebratory Christmas dinner, every aspect of this festive period is designed to showcase the beauty of change and renewal. Christmas Day activities include a Whale and manta shark snorkeling trip in the morning, followed by Santa’s arrival at Dolphin Beach, and a Christmas Cinema Paradise for Kids & Family at Chemistry in the evening. Adults can also start their Christmas morning with yoga and pilates classes as part of a wellness activity.
For New Year’s Eve, DJ Toni Mesas will set the stage for an energetic evening. An international DJ from Barcelona, Toni is known for his love of electronic music, particularly techno house. Following his performance, the Wildfire Arts Collective, premier cirque-style entertainers from Los Angeles, will deliver a breathtaking fire show during the cocktail party and New Year’s countdown.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Island Harmony – Eco-Friendly Festive Splendour
At Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, this year’s theme, “Island Harmony,” embraces an eco-friendly celebration with a focus on cultural sustainability. The island will be adorned with decorations made from coconut, bamboo, and palm leaves, reflecting the resort’s commitment to eco-conscious luxury. Christmas celebrations will include Santa’s arrival at Aqua Beach, live music, and beach games for families and children, such as sand sculpting for kids and a family movie night. Island excursions, sunset fishing, and a variety of watersports will also be available.
On New Year’s Eve, DJ Cosmicatx, Saudi Arabia’s first female superstar DJ and producer, will lead the festivities with her music. Additionally, the world-renowned LED artists, SuperLEDShow, will perform mesmerising acts to ring in the new year. Dennis Kiss and Szulita Szekrényes will deliver electrifying, tightly-choreographed sessions mixing mind-melting projections, lights, acrobatics, and pure artistry—ensuring a memorable night for all in attendance.
