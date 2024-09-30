Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu named among best Indian Ocean resorts

Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a renowned luxury resort in the Maldives, has been awarded Gold for “Leading Dive Resort” at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. The annual event, which celebrates excellence across the South Asian hospitality industry attracted prominent travel and tourism players from across the region.

Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a tropical paradise nestled on the southern tip of the South Malé Atoll, is no stranger to accolades. Known for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and vibrant marine life, the resort has long been a favorite for diving enthusiasts. The resort offers access to some of the Maldives’ most spectacular dive sites, including coral reefs teeming with exotic fish, manta rays, and even sharks. Its reputation as a premier destination for both seasoned and beginner divers has grown over the years, thanks to its professional diving centre, PADI-certified instructors, and state-of-the-art equipment.

Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s dive centre provides a wide range of activities that cater to both new divers and experienced explorers. Guests can engage in guided dives, night dives, and underwater photography excursions, all while discovering the beauty of the Maldivian reefs. The resort’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism also plays a vital role in its ongoing popularity. By offering educational programs and eco-friendly practices, the resort allows visitors to enjoy the underwater world while helping preserve its delicate ecosystems.

Receiving the Gold Award at SATA 2024 cements Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s reputation as a top-tier resort that consistently delivers world-class service, breathtaking experiences, and a deep commitment to sustainable tourism practices.