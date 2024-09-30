Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu named among best Indian Ocean resorts
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu being recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean.
This year, over 575,000 readers from the United States participated, sharing their travel experiences from around the world. The Readers’ Choice Awards, which hold a distinguished legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, continue to be a benchmark of excellence.
“It is an incredible honour to receive the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award,” said Edyta Peszko, Director of Sales & Marketing at Coco Collection. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our teams at both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, as well as the unwavering loyalty of our esteemed guests. We are immensely grateful to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continuous support.”
Coco Collection is renowned for offering true boutique luxury experiences across some of the most breathtaking islands in the Maldives, while celebrating the traditional architecture and ambiance of the region. Coco Bodu Hithi, located in the pristine waters of the Malé Atoll, is just a 35-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport and epitomises island living with a touch of modern sophistication. Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set amidst the stunning southern waters of the Baa Atoll and reachable within a 30-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, embraces the natural beauty and wonder of the Maldives.
Villa Park earns top honours for family excellence at SATA 2024
Villa Park has been recognised as the Leading Family Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards 2024. Nestled in the picturesque South Ari Atoll, the resort seamlessly blends luxury with the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives, offering the perfect retreat for families seeking a balance of adventure and relaxation.
Renowned for its eco-conscious initiatives and dedication to sustainability, Villa Park provides an ideal sanctuary for families to unwind and reconnect with nature. Its pristine white-sand beaches and vibrant marine life offer endless opportunities for exploration, including unforgettable encounters with manta rays and whale sharks that captivate guests of all ages.
A standout feature of Villa Park is the Maldives’ largest kids club, Villa Park Players. This expansive facility offers a wide range of activities and entertainment tailored specifically for children, ensuring they create their own cherished memories during their stay.
From thrilling underwater excursions to leisurely moments by the pool, Villa Park offers a diverse array of experiences designed to delight every guest. The resort’s accommodations are a blend of sophistication and comfort, enhanced by exceptional personalised service.
Additionally, Villa Resorts, the parent company, was awarded the title of Leading Resort and Hotel Brand, further cementing its status as a leader in hospitality. These accolades underscore Villa Resorts’ commitment to crafting unforgettable family vacations that harmonise luxury with the breathtaking landscapes of the Maldives.
Bandos Maldives recognised for excellence in business tourism with Silver Award at SATA 2024
Bandos Maldives has announced that it has been honoured with the prestigious Silver Award for Leading Meeting & Conference Resort at the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. This accolade reaffirms Bandos Maldives as a premier destination for business and conference tourism in the region.
At the heart of this success is the renowned Bandos Convention Centre, offering world-class facilities tailored to meet the needs of a global clientele. Conveniently located just minutes away from Velana International Airport and the capital city Malé, the convention center provides seamless access for international delegates and guests.
The convention centre boasts a versatile space that accommodates up to 350 attendees for large conferences, along with intimate meeting rooms designed for groups of up to 30 people. Each room is fully equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology and comprehensive technical support to ensure a smooth and efficient event.
Bandos Maldives offers complete event solutions, from transportation arrangements to catering services, ensuring that every detail is taken care of. To enhance the experience, we can also provide Live Music or Maldivian cultural entertainment.
“This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering exceptional service and creating unforgettable experiences for our clients. We remain committed to offering unmatched conference facilities and an environment conducive to productivity and collaboration,” said Ismail Rasheed, General Manager of Bandos Maldives.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi wins Gold for Leading Dive Resort at SATA 2024
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a renowned luxury resort in the Maldives, has been awarded Gold for “Leading Dive Resort” at the prestigious South Asian Travel Awards (SATA) 2024. The annual event, which celebrates excellence across the South Asian hospitality industry attracted prominent travel and tourism players from across the region.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi, a tropical paradise nestled on the southern tip of the South Malé Atoll, is no stranger to accolades. Known for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear lagoons, and vibrant marine life, the resort has long been a favorite for diving enthusiasts. The resort offers access to some of the Maldives’ most spectacular dive sites, including coral reefs teeming with exotic fish, manta rays, and even sharks. Its reputation as a premier destination for both seasoned and beginner divers has grown over the years, thanks to its professional diving centre, PADI-certified instructors, and state-of-the-art equipment.
Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s dive centre provides a wide range of activities that cater to both new divers and experienced explorers. Guests can engage in guided dives, night dives, and underwater photography excursions, all while discovering the beauty of the Maldivian reefs. The resort’s commitment to marine conservation and sustainable tourism also plays a vital role in its ongoing popularity. By offering educational programs and eco-friendly practices, the resort allows visitors to enjoy the underwater world while helping preserve its delicate ecosystems.
Receiving the Gold Award at SATA 2024 cements Adaaran Club Rannalhi’s reputation as a top-tier resort that consistently delivers world-class service, breathtaking experiences, and a deep commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
