Celebrate the holidays with a galactic twist at Sun Siyam Olhuveli’s AstroFest

Sun Siyam Olhuveli is preparing to embark on an intergalactic journey this festive season as the island transforms into a celestial oasis with AstroFest 2024-2025, taking place from December 21st, 2024 to January 8th, 2025. This year’s theme is a cosmic celebration of space, featuring floating astronauts, glowing planets, and celestial decor that transport guests into a dazzling universe. With twinkling fairy lights adorning every corner and celestial-inspired activities, the island is set to become a galactic paradise where adventure and celebration await under the stars.

The festivities will begin on December 21 with the Christmas Tree Light-Up Ceremony, setting the stage for the magical season ahead. On Christmas Eve, December 24, a special evening will unfold with the Gala Cocktail Session at sunset, followed by live performances from DJ Jeremiah and belly dancer Vika Kolesnyk, creating a vibrant atmosphere for this special night.

On December 25, Christmas Day will feature Santa Claus’ Interstellar Arrival, a spectacular cosmic entrance that will delight guests of all ages. The evening will include a Christmas Beach BBQ under the stars, where guests can indulge in a delicious culinary feast.

AstroFest will also offer plenty of family-friendly activities. Guests can participate in the colourful and vibrant Olhuveli Galaxy Colour Run on December 26, a cosmic race filled with fun and laughter. On December 27, families can join the exciting Cosmic Quest Day, a day-long treasure hunt with hidden celestial surprises scattered across the island. These activities are designed to bring a sense of adventure and discovery to the festive celebration.

New Year’s Eve on December 31 will be the highlight of AstroFest. Guests will be invited to enjoy an exclusive Gala Cocktail Session, followed by a lavish Gala Dinner at the resort’s beachfront, offering an unforgettable dining experience under the Maldivian celestial sky. The Galactic New Year Bash will set the stage for a spectacular night, headlined by Amber Na, one of Asia’s top-ranked DJs, known for her explosive EDM sets. DJ Jeremiah will return with his energetic beats, and performances from Italian pop sensation Matilde G, and talented singer-songwriter TEJMUSIK from India, will keep the celebration alive as the island counts down to 2025.

The festivities will continue into the new year with special performances by renowned belly dancer Alla Kushnir on January 2 and 7, adding her signature grace and elegance to AstroFest. Russian singer Tanya German, known for her energetic pop and dance performances, will captivate audiences on January 4 and 7, while the Wild Fire Arts Collective will mesmerise guests with their cirque-style entertainment, blending acrobatics, creativity, and visual artistry on January 7.

For guests seeking a more relaxed experience, the II Sense band will perform soothing acoustic sets on December 22, 29, and January 5, creating the perfect ambiance for celestial stargazing.

Sports enthusiasts will have their turn on January 2 with the Olhuveli Open Tennis Masters, where participants can showcase their tennis skills in a thrilling tournament. On January 3, the Snowman at the Beach Competition will offer a playful twist on the traditional snowman, encouraging families to get creative with sand sculptures.

For the younger guests, the Little Astronauts’ Adventure on January 6 will provide a fun-filled day of space-themed games and crafts, ensuring young explorers are fully entertained. With something for everyone, AstroFest promises that each day will be packed with adventure, joy, and celebration.

AstroFest will conclude with a Cosmic Farewell Party on January 8, where guests will bid adieu to this unforgettable festival under the stars, enjoying live music from High Tide for one final night of celestial celebrations.