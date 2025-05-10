Family Eid moments at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

In time for the Eid holidays, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa has introduced Family Moments. Designed for stays of four nights or more in overwater suites and two-bedroom pool villas, the offer features a selection of engaging experiences for families to bond over, along with an array of thoughtfully considered touches.

Shared Discoveries

A zero-proof mixology masterclass. Curious guests can try their hand at creating spirit-free beverages in the Maldives’ first ever Cocktail Lab. This interactive one-hour private workshop is conducted by skilled resident mixologists who share professional techniques and insights into their craft.

Outdoor padel tennis. Active holidaymakers can take advantage of complimentary access to the padel court for a friendly game of padel tennis, a fast-growing sport suitable for all fitness levels. The brand-new seaside court complements the resort’s outdoor amenities, which include a futsal field and multipurpose court for tennis, basketball, badminton and volleyball.

Night fishing excursion. Families can also embark on a group fishing trip, where ocal guides teach the art of line fishing aboard a traditional Maldivian dhoni. This excursion is an enriching opportunity to learn a new skill and be immersed in local customs, all while being surrounded by the beauty of nature.

Thoughtful Extras for a Worry-free Stay

The Family Moments offer also includes the following added benefits:

A nightly resort credit of USD 100 nett per villa, which can be used towards any of the signature spa treatments, salon services and wellness sessions at Amingiri Spa & Hammam; any chargeable activities at the kids’ club, such as pizza making and evening sports camps; or in any of the resort’s distinctive restaurants, where young diners are welcomed with healthy, child-friendly menus.

Daily buffet breakfast at Habitat

Access to the purpose-built kids’ club, one of the largest in the Maldives, and scheduled complimentary activities for children and teens alike, including a weekly pirate cruise, arts and crafts activities, and beach games.

Use of non-motorized water sports and snorkeling equipment throughout the stay

A complimentary 30-minute photo shoot, inclusive of two professionally edited digital images

Families staying a minimum of seven nights will also enjoy complimentary roundtrip premium speedboat transfers. The Family Moments offer is available for booking until April 30, 2026. Hilton Honors members enjoy full points for their stay. Terms and conditions apply.

Joyful Festivities and Transformative Journeys

Eid celebrations come alive with Maldivian flair as a spirited Bodumas (“big fish” in Dhivehi) parade, accompanied by the beats of a Boduberu (traditional drum) performance, winds its way through the island. Families can then savor aromatic flavors of the oceanfront Beach Market buffet at Beach Shack, as the melodies of a live band fill the starlit evening.

Throughout the week, Middle Eastern flavors will be a highlight of the a la carte menu at Beach Shack. In addition, when guests book a shisha experience at Aura Pool Bar, Sip Tea Lounge and Eden, a complimentary pot of freshly brewed Arabic coffee will be served.

At Amingiri Spa & Hammam, spa enthusiasts can tailor their wellbeing journey by combining any of the 30-minute treatments in the Escape to Tranquility collection. These include foot reflexology, express manicures and pedicures, targeted massages, gua sha facials, body polishes and body wraps. Guests can also opt to join a variety of regularly scheduled group sessions such as aerial yoga, sound healing in the main pool, and the deeply soothing floating sound meditation in the yoga pavilion.