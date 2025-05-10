Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives recognised among ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure China 2024

Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, placing the resort among the top 10% worldwide based on reviews from millions of TripAdvisor travelers. This accolade is awarded to properties that consistently receive outstanding traveler reviews and ratings over the past year, reflecting genuine guest satisfaction and excellence in service.

Each year, TripAdvisor celebrates the world’s favorite travel experiences based entirely on the voices of the global travel community. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives earned its place at the top due to the thoughtful reviews of guests who are consistently drawn to its distinctive blend of natural beauty, understated luxury, and attentive service. The resort’s eco-minimalist design is central to the guest experience, offering a refined simplicity that complements the island’s natural beauty.

Guests also frequently commend Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as a culinary destination, where masterful techniques and the freshest local ingredients combine to capture the essence of Maldivian flavor in bold and creative ways. From bespoke beachside dining and uniquely curated menus to weekly themed dinner nights, each meal is presented as a distinct journey.

Furthermore, the resort is considered a world-class destination for underwater adventure and exploration. With direct access to vibrant coral reefs and pristine dive sites, guests of all levels can discover the extraordinary marine life that surrounds the island—often cited as a highlight of their stay.

“The resort is truly honored to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor,” stated Thomas Weber, the General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the genuine impressions of our guests. It stands as a testament to the dedication of our team, who are deeply committed to crafting remarkable and meaningful stays in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring locations.”

The management and team of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives extend their sincere gratitude to their valued guests for their continued support and thoughtful feedback. Their reviews not only shape the resort’s evolution but also help inspire travelers around the world to discover its unique offerings. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives remains committed to exceeding expectations and looks forward to welcoming guests—both familiar and new—for another unforgettable year in paradise.