Awards
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Maldives recognised among ‘Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotels’ by Travel + Leisure China 2024
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi has been honored with the “Reader’s Favourite Overseas Hotels” award at the 2024 Travel + Leisure China Travel Awards. This prestigious accolade underscores the resort’s leading position in luxury travel and highlights its dedication to tailoring experiences for the Chinese market while continuously innovating guest services.
Organized by Travel + Leisure China, the annual Travel Awards is recognized as a benchmark in China’s tourism industry. They are determined through a rigorous process of reader votes, expert evaluations, and multi-dimensional assessments. The award celebrates global hotels and destinations that set industry standards through exceptional service and unique experiences. Iru Fushi’s win reflects its seamless natural beauty, cultural heritage, and personalized hospitality integration.
“We are deeply honored to receive this esteemed recognition. China remains one of the most vital markets for the Maldives, and we are committed to crafting bespoke experiences for Chinese travelers. Every detail embodies our respect for Eastern culture, from language support to culinary offerings. Moving forward, we will continue elevating our services to deliver ‘luxury beyond boundaries’ in the heart of the Indian Ocean,” Abdulla Atham, Resort Manager, said.
Amilla Maldives celebrates recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025
Amilla Maldives has been recognised among the top 10% of hotels worldwide in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025. This recognition reflects the heartfelt reviews shared by guests, showcasing the warm, welcoming spirit Amilla strives to nurture with every stay.
The Travellers’ Choice Awards celebrate the voices of travellers who share their experiences with the world, and Amilla is truly honoured to receive this accolade—made possible by the thoughtful feedback and stories of those who have chosen to journey with them.
“We deeply appreciate the stories and experiences shared with us, as they inspire us to continuously grow,” says Saddam Hussain, Resort Operations Manager of Amilla Maldives. “We are truly grateful to our guests who have taken the time to share their kind words, and this recognition motivates us to keep creating a place where everyone feels at home.”
“Congratulations to Amilla Maldives on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2025,” said Kristen Dalton, President, Tripadvisor. “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”
Nova Maldives wins global acclaim with 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award
Nova Maldives has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 Travellers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor, placing the island resort among the top-rated properties globally and affirming its status as a firm favourite among travellers.
This accolade is particularly significant given the Maldives’ dynamic and world-renowned resort landscape, where excellence is continually redefined. The award gains further weight as it is based entirely on authentic guest reviews—submitted by visitors who experienced Nova first-hand and shared reflections on the care, connection, and comfort they encountered during their stay.
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, is a trusted resource within global traveller communities. It derives its credibility from millions of genuine reviews and insights contributed by real guests.
Since its establishment, Nova Maldives has remained dedicated to crafting transformative guest experiences, underpinned by a philosophy of laidback luxury, community connection, and personal wellbeing. The resort’s commitment to soft luxury creates a tranquil sanctuary where guests can foster deeper connections with nature and the local culture. Through heartfelt service, cultural immersion, and strong environmental initiatives—including marine conservation and coral restoration—Nova offers experiences infused with warmth, belonging, and a broader mission.
Being named among Tripadvisor’s standout global properties underscores Nova’s steadfast dedication to outstanding hospitality and the expertise of its devoted team. Every dish, dive, and guest interaction reflects the genuine care invested in making each stay unforgettable. At Nova, the destination is elevated by the passion and commitment of its people.
“This award recognises the entire Nova community, both our guests and team,” said General Manager Abdulla Aboobakuru. “It’s a celebration of shared experiences, and we deeply value individual feedback from our guests. Going forward, Nova will continue creating soulful, rooted moments that touch hearts and stand the test of time.”
Nova’s commitment to sustainability and conscious travel is evident in its ongoing initiatives, including coral reef restoration, wellness diving programmes, mindful culinary offerings, and educational collaborations with local schools, PADI Aware, and the Maldives Whale Shark Research Programme. The resort continues to set an example for balancing impact with indulgence, inviting travellers to engage in enriching, sustainable experiences through a variety of interactive workshops and community-led activities.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives recognised among top 10% worldwide in Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2025
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has been recognized as a winner of the 2025 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, placing the resort among the top 10% worldwide based on reviews from millions of TripAdvisor travelers. This accolade is awarded to properties that consistently receive outstanding traveler reviews and ratings over the past year, reflecting genuine guest satisfaction and excellence in service.
Each year, TripAdvisor celebrates the world’s favorite travel experiences based entirely on the voices of the global travel community. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives earned its place at the top due to the thoughtful reviews of guests who are consistently drawn to its distinctive blend of natural beauty, understated luxury, and attentive service. The resort’s eco-minimalist design is central to the guest experience, offering a refined simplicity that complements the island’s natural beauty.
Guests also frequently commend Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as a culinary destination, where masterful techniques and the freshest local ingredients combine to capture the essence of Maldivian flavor in bold and creative ways. From bespoke beachside dining and uniquely curated menus to weekly themed dinner nights, each meal is presented as a distinct journey.
Furthermore, the resort is considered a world-class destination for underwater adventure and exploration. With direct access to vibrant coral reefs and pristine dive sites, guests of all levels can discover the extraordinary marine life that surrounds the island—often cited as a highlight of their stay.
“The resort is truly honored to receive this recognition from TripAdvisor,” stated Thomas Weber, the General Manager of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. “This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the genuine impressions of our guests. It stands as a testament to the dedication of our team, who are deeply committed to crafting remarkable and meaningful stays in one of the world’s most awe-inspiring locations.”
The management and team of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives extend their sincere gratitude to their valued guests for their continued support and thoughtful feedback. Their reviews not only shape the resort’s evolution but also help inspire travelers around the world to discover its unique offerings. Alila Kothaifaru Maldives remains committed to exceeding expectations and looks forward to welcoming guests—both familiar and new—for another unforgettable year in paradise.
